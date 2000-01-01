sum_y() | sum_x()
Calculate the sum from a two-dimensional statistical aggregate for the dimension specified
Since 1.3.0
Calculate the sum from a two-dimensional statistical aggregate for the given dimension. For example,
Calculate the sum from a two-dimensional statistical aggregate for the given dimension. For example,
sum_y()
calculates the skewness for all the values of the
y variable, independent of values of the
x variable.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Calculate the sum of the numbers from 0 to 100:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|summary
|StatsSummary2D
|-
|✔
|The statistical aggregate produced by a
stats_agg call
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|sum
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The sum of the values in the statistical aggregate