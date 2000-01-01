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sum_y() | sum_x()

Calculate the sum from a two-dimensional statistical aggregate for the dimension specified

Since 1.3.0

Calculate the sum from a two-dimensional statistical aggregate for the given dimension. For example, sum_y() calculates the skewness for all the values of the y variable, independent of values of the x variable.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Calculate the sum of the numbers from 0 to 100:

SELECT sum_y(stats_agg(data, data))
  FROM generate_series(0, 100) data;
sum_y
-----
5050

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

sum_y(
  summary StatsSummary2D
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
sum_x(
  summary StatsSummary2D
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
summaryStatsSummary2D-The statistical aggregate produced by a stats_agg call

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
sumDOUBLE PRECISIONThe sum of the values in the statistical aggregate