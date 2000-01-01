sum_y() | sum_x()

Calculate the sum from a two-dimensional statistical aggregate for the given dimension. For example, sum_y() calculates the skewness for all the values of the y variable, independent of values of the x variable.

Calculate the sum of the numbers from 0 to 100:

SELECT sum_y(stats_agg( data , data )) FROM generate_series ( 0 , 100 ) data ;

sum_y ----- 5050

The syntax is:

sum_y( summary StatsSummary2D ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

sum_x( summary StatsSummary2D ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description summary StatsSummary2D - ✔ The statistical aggregate produced by a stats_agg call