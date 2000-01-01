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variance_y() | variance_x()

Calculate the variance from a two-dimensional statistical aggregate for the dimension specified

Since 1.3.0

Calculate the variance from a two-dimensional statistical aggregate for the given dimension. For example, variance_y() calculates the skewness for all the values of the y variable, independent of values of the x variable.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Calculate the variance of a sample containing the integers from 0 to 100:

SELECT variance_y(stats_agg(data, data))
FROM generate_series(0, 100) data;
variance_y
----------
858.5

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

variance_y(
  summary StatsSummary2D,
  [ method TEXT ]
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
variance_x(
  summary StatsSummary2D,
    [ method TEXT ]
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
summaryStatsSummary2D-The statistical aggregate produced by a stats_agg call
methodTEXTsample-The method used for calculating the standard deviation. The two options are population and sample, which can be abbreviated to pop or samp

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
varianceDOUBLE PRECISIONThe variance of the values in the statistical aggregate