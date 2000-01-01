Calculate the x intercept from a two-dimensional statistical aggregate. The calculation uses the standard least-squares fitting for linear regression.

Calculate the x intercept from independent variable y and dependent variable x for each 15-minute time bucket:

SELECT id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts) AS bucket, x_intercept(stats_agg(y, x)) AS summary FROM foo GROUP BY id, time_bucket( '15 min' ::interval, ts)

The syntax is:

x_intercept( summary StatsSummary2D ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description summary StatsSummary2D - ✔ The statistical aggregate produced by a stats_agg call