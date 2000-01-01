 Skip to content
Search ⌘K
Get started

x_intercept()

Calculate the x-intercept from a two-dimensional statistical aggregate

Since 1.3.0

Calculate the x intercept from a two-dimensional statistical aggregate. The calculation uses the standard least-squares fitting for linear regression.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Calculate the x intercept from independent variable y and dependent variable x for each 15-minute time bucket:

SELECT
    id,
    time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts) AS bucket,
    x_intercept(stats_agg(y, x)) AS summary
FROM foo
GROUP BY id, time_bucket('15 min'::interval, ts)

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

x_intercept(
  summary StatsSummary2D
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
summaryStatsSummary2D-The statistical aggregate produced by a stats_agg call

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
interceptDOUBLE PRECISIONThe x intercept of the least-squares fit line