Time-weighted calculations overview
Calculate time-weighted summary statistics for unevenly sampled data
Calculate time-weighted summary statistics, such as averages (means) and integrals. Time weighting is used when data is unevenly sampled over time. In that case, a straight average gives misleading results, as it biases towards more frequently sampled values.
For example, a sensor might silently spend long periods of time in a steady state, and send data only when a significant change occurs. The regular mean counts the steady-state reading as only a single point, whereas a time-weighted mean accounts for the long period of time spent in the steady state. In essence, the time-weighted mean takes an integral over time, then divides by the elapsed time.
Two-step aggregationSection titled “Two-step aggregation”
This group of functions uses the two-step aggregation pattern.
Rather than calculating the final result in one step, you first create an intermediate aggregate by using the aggregate function.
Then, use any of the accessors on the intermediate aggregate to calculate a final result. You can also roll up multiple intermediate aggregates with the rollup functions.
The two-step aggregation pattern has several advantages:
- More efficient because multiple accessors can reuse the same aggregate
- Easier to reason about performance, because aggregation is separate from final computation
- Easier to understand when calculations can be rolled up into larger intervals, especially in window functions and continuous aggregates
- Perform retrospective analysis even when underlying data is dropped, because the intermediate aggregate stores extra information not available in the final result
To learn more, see the blog post on two-step aggregates.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Aggregate data into a TimeWeightSummary and calculate the averageSection titled “Aggregate data into a TimeWeightSummary and calculate the average”
Given a table
foo with data in a column
val, aggregate data into a daily
TimeWeightSummary. Use that to calculate
the average for column
val:
Advanced usageSection titled “Advanced usage”
Parallelism and orderingSection titled “Parallelism and ordering”
Time-weighted average calculations are not strictly parallelizable, as defined by PostgreSQL. These calculations require inputs to be strictly ordered, but in general, PostgreSQL parallelizes by assigning rows randomly to workers.
However, the algorithm can be parallelized if it is guaranteed that all rows within some time range go to the same
worker. This is the case for both continuous aggregates and distributed hypertables. (Note that the partitioning keys of
the distributed hypertable must be within the
GROUP BY clause, but this is usually the case.)
Combining aggregates across measurement seriesSection titled “Combining aggregates across measurement series”
If you try to combine overlapping
TimeWeightSummaries, an error is thrown. For example, you might create a
TimeWeightSummary for
device_1 and a separate
TimeWeightSummary for
device_2, both covering the same period of
time. You can’t combine these because the interpolation techniques only make sense when restricted to a single
measurement series.
If you want to calculate a single summary statistic across all devices, use a simple average, like this:
Parallelism in multi-nodeSection titled “Parallelism in multi-node”
The time-weighted average functions are not strictly parallelizable in the PostgreSQL sense. PostgreSQL requires that parallelizable functions accept potentially overlapping input. As explained above, the time-weighted functions do not. However, they do support partial aggregation and partition-wise aggregation in multi-node setups.
Reducing memory usageSection titled “Reducing memory usage”
Because the time-weighted aggregates require ordered sets, they build up a buffer of input data, sort it, and then perform the aggregation steps. When memory is too small to build up a buffer of points, you might see Out of Memory failures or other issues. In these cases, try using a multi-level aggregate. For example:
Functions in this groupSection titled “Functions in this group”
AggregateSection titled “Aggregate”
time_weight(): aggregate data into an intermediate time-weighted aggregate form for further calculation
AccessorsSection titled “Accessors”
average(): calculate the time-weighted average of values in a TimeWeightSummary
first_time(): get the timestamp of the first point in the TimeWeightSummary
first_val(): get the value of the first point in the TimeWeightSummary
integral(): calculate the integral from a TimeWeightSummary
interpolated_average(): calculate the time-weighted average, interpolating at boundaries
interpolated_integral(): calculate the integral, interpolating at boundaries
last_time(): get the timestamp of the last point in the TimeWeightSummary
last_val(): get the value of the last point in the TimeWeightSummary
RollupSection titled “Rollup”
rollup(): combine multiple TimeWeightSummaries