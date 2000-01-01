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average()

Calculate the time-weighted average of values in a TimeWeightSummary

Since 1.0.0

Calculate the time-weighted average. Equal to integral divided by the elapsed time. Note that there is a key difference to avg(): If there is exactly one value, avg() would return that value, but average() returns NULL.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Calculate the time-weighted average of the column val, using the ‘last observation carried forward’ interpolation method:

SELECT
    id,
    average(tws)
FROM (
    SELECT
        id,
        time_weight('LOCF', ts, val) AS tws
    FROM foo
    GROUP BY id
) t

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

average(
    tws TimeWeightSummary
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
twsTimeWeightSummary-The input TimeWeightSummary from a time_weight() call

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
averageDOUBLE PRECISIONThe time-weighted average.