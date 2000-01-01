Calculate the time-weighted average. Equal to integral divided by the elapsed time. Note that there is a key difference to avg() : If there is exactly one value, avg() would return that value, but average() returns NULL .

Calculate the time-weighted average of the column val , using the ‘last observation carried forward’ interpolation method:

SELECT id, average(tws) FROM ( SELECT id, time_weight( 'LOCF' , ts, val) AS tws FROM foo GROUP BY id ) t

The syntax is:

average( tws TimeWeightSummary ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description tws TimeWeightSummary - ✔ The input TimeWeightSummary from a time_weight() call