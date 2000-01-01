average()
Calculate the time-weighted average of values in a TimeWeightSummary
Since 1.0.0
Calculate the time-weighted average. Equal to
Calculate the time-weighted average of the column
Calculate the time-weighted average. Equal to
integral divided by the elapsed time. Note that there is a
key difference to
avg(): If there is exactly one value,
avg() would return that value, but
average() returns
NULL.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Calculate the time-weighted average of the column
val, using the ‘last observation carried forward’ interpolation
method:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|tws
|TimeWeightSummary
|-
|✔
|The input TimeWeightSummary from a time_weight() call
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|average
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The time-weighted average.