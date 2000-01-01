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first_time()

Get the first timestamp from a TimeWeightSummary aggregate

Since 1.11.0

Get the timestamp of the first point in a TimeWeightSummary aggregate.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Produce a linear TimeWeightSummary over the column val and get the first timestamp:

WITH t as (
    SELECT
        time_bucket('1 day'::interval, ts) as dt,
        time_weight('Linear', ts, val) AS tw
    FROM table
    GROUP BY time_bucket('1 day'::interval, ts)
)
SELECT
    dt,
    first_time(tw)
FROM t;

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

first_time(
    tw TimeWeightSummary
) RETURNS TIMESTAMPTZ
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
twsTimeWeightSummary-The input TimeWeightSummary from a time_weight() call

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
first_timeTIMESTAMPTZThe time of the first point in the TimeWeightSummary