first_time()
Get the first timestamp from a TimeWeightSummary aggregate
Since 1.11.0
Produce a linear TimeWeightSummary over the column
Get the timestamp of the first point in a TimeWeightSummary aggregate.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Produce a linear TimeWeightSummary over the column
val and get the first timestamp:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|tws
|TimeWeightSummary
|-
|✔
|The input TimeWeightSummary from a time_weight() call
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|first_time
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|The time of the first point in the
TimeWeightSummary