integral()
Calculate the integral from a TimeWeightSummary
Since 1.15.0
Calculate the integral, or the area under the curve formed by the data points. Equal to
Calculate the integral, or the area under the curve formed by the data points. Equal to
average multiplied
by the elapsed time.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Create a table to track irregularly sampled storage usage in bytes, and get the total storage used in byte-hours. Use the ‘last observation carried forward’ interpolation method:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|tws
|TimeWeightSummary
|-
|✔
|The input TimeWeightSummary from a time_weight() call
|unit
|TEXT
|second
|The unit of time to express the integral in. Can be
microsecond,
millisecond,
second,
minute,
hour, or any alias for those units supported by PostgreSQL
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|integral
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The time-weighted integral.