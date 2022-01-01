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integral()

Calculate the integral from a TimeWeightSummary

Since 1.15.0

Calculate the integral, or the area under the curve formed by the data points. Equal to average multiplied by the elapsed time.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Create a table to track irregularly sampled storage usage in bytes, and get the total storage used in byte-hours. Use the ‘last observation carried forward’ interpolation method:

-- Create a table to track irregularly sampled storage usage
CREATE TABLE user_storage_usage(ts TIMESTAMP, storage_bytes BIGINT);
INSERT INTO user_storage_usage(ts, storage_bytes) VALUES
    ('01-01-2022 00:00', 0),
    ('01-01-2022 00:30', 100),
    ('01-01-2022 03:00', 300),
    ('01-01-2022 03:10', 1000),
    ('01-01-2022 03:25', 817);


-- Get the total byte-hours used
SELECT
    integral(time_weight('LOCF', ts, storage_bytes), 'hours')
FROM
    user_storage_usage;

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

integral(
    tws TimeWeightSummary
    [, unit TEXT]
) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
twsTimeWeightSummary-The input TimeWeightSummary from a time_weight() call
unitTEXTsecondThe unit of time to express the integral in. Can be microsecond, millisecond, second, minute, hour, or any alias for those units supported by PostgreSQL

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
integralDOUBLE PRECISIONThe time-weighted integral.