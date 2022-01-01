Calculate the integral, or the area under the curve formed by the data points. Equal to average multiplied by the elapsed time.

Create a table to track irregularly sampled storage usage in bytes, and get the total storage used in byte-hours. Use the ‘last observation carried forward’ interpolation method:

-- Create a table to track irregularly sampled storage usage CREATE TABLE user_storage_usage (ts TIMESTAMP , storage_bytes BIGINT ); INSERT INTO user_storage_usage(ts, storage_bytes) VALUES ( '01-01-2022 00:00' , 0 ), ( '01-01-2022 00:30' , 100 ), ( '01-01-2022 03:00' , 300 ), ( '01-01-2022 03:10' , 1000 ), ( '01-01-2022 03:25' , 817 ); -- Get the total byte-hours used SELECT integral(time_weight( 'LOCF' , ts, storage_bytes), 'hours' ) FROM user_storage_usage;

The syntax is:

integral( tws TimeWeightSummary [, unit TEXT] ) RETURNS DOUBLE PRECISION

Name Type Default Required Description tws TimeWeightSummary - ✔ The input TimeWeightSummary from a time_weight() call unit TEXT second The unit of time to express the integral in. Can be microsecond , millisecond , second , minute , hour , or any alias for those units supported by PostgreSQL