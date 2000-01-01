interpolated_average()
Calculate the time-weighted average over an interval, while interpolating the interval bounds
Calculate the time-weighted average over an interval, while interpolating the interval bounds.
Similar to
average, but allows an accurate calculation across interval bounds when data has been bucketed
into separate time intervals, and there is no data point precisely at the interval bound. For example, this is useful in
a window function.
Values from the previous and next buckets are used to interpolate the values at the bounds, using the same interpolation method used within the TimeWeightSummary itself.
Equal to
interpolated_integral divided by the elapsed time.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Calculate the time-weighted daily average of the column
val, interpolating over bucket bounds using the ‘last
observation carried forward’ method:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|tws
|TimeWeightSummary
|-
|✔
|The input TimeWeightSummary from a time_weight() call
|start
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|-
|✔
|The start of the interval which the time-weighted average should cover (if there is a preceding point)
|interval
|INTERVAL
|-
|✔
|The length of the interval which the time-weighted average should cover
|prev
|TimeWeightSummary
|NULL
|The TimeWeightSummary from the prior interval, used to interpolate the value at
start. If NULL, the first timestamp in
tws is used for the starting value. The prior interval can be determined from the PostgreSQL
lag() function
|next
|TimeWeightSummary
|NULL
|The TimeWeightSummary from the next interval, used to interpolate the value at
start +
interval. If NULL, the last timestamp in
tws is used for the starting value. The next interval can be determined from the PostgreSQL
lead() function
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|average
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|The time-weighted average for the interval (
start,
start +
interval), computed from the
TimeWeightSummary plus end points interpolated from
prev and
next