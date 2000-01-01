Get the timestamp of the last point in a TimeWeightSummary aggregate.

Produce a linear TimeWeightSummary over the column val and get the last timestamp:

WITH t as ( SELECT time_bucket( '1 day' ::interval, ts) as dt, time_weight( 'Linear' , ts, val) AS tw FROM table GROUP BY time_bucket( '1 day' ::interval, ts) ) SELECT dt, last_time(tw) FROM t;

The syntax is:

last_time( tw TimeWeightSummary ) RETURNS TIMESTAMPTZ

Name Type Default Required Description tws TimeWeightSummary - ✔ The input TimeWeightSummary from a time_weight() call