rollup()
Combine multiple TimeWeightSummaries
Since 1.0.0
Combine multiple intermediate time-weighted aggregate (TimeWeightSummary) objects produced by time_weight() into a
single intermediate TimeWeightSummary object. For example, you can use
Combine multiple intermediate time-weighted aggregate (TimeWeightSummary) objects produced by time_weight() into a
single intermediate TimeWeightSummary object. For example, you can use
rollup to combine time-weighted aggregates from
15-minute buckets into daily buckets.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|time_weight
|TimeWeightSummary
|-
|✔
|The TimeWeightSummary aggregate produced by a time_weight call
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|rollup
|TimeWeightSummary
|A new TimeWeightSummary aggregate produced by combining the input TimeWeightSummary aggregates