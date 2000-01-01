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rollup()

Combine multiple TimeWeightSummaries

Since 1.0.0

Combine multiple intermediate time-weighted aggregate (TimeWeightSummary) objects produced by time_weight() into a single intermediate TimeWeightSummary object. For example, you can use rollup to combine time-weighted aggregates from 15-minute buckets into daily buckets.

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

rollup(
    tws TimeWeightSummary
) RETURNS TimeWeightSummary
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
time_weightTimeWeightSummary-The TimeWeightSummary aggregate produced by a time_weight call

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
rollupTimeWeightSummaryA new TimeWeightSummary aggregate produced by combining the input TimeWeightSummary aggregates