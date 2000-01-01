Combine multiple intermediate time-weighted aggregate (TimeWeightSummary) objects produced by time_weight() into a single intermediate TimeWeightSummary object. For example, you can use rollup to combine time-weighted aggregates from 15-minute buckets into daily buckets.

The syntax is:

rollup ( tws TimeWeightSummary ) RETURNS TimeWeightSummary

Name Type Default Required Description time_weight TimeWeightSummary - ✔ The TimeWeightSummary aggregate produced by a time_weight call