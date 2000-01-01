time_weight()
Aggregate data into an intermediate time-weighted aggregate form for further calculation
Since 1.0.0
This is the first step for performing any time-weighted calculations. Use
Optionally, multiple such intermediate aggregate objects can be combined
using
Aggregate data from column
This is the first step for performing any time-weighted calculations. Use
time_weight to create an intermediate aggregate (
TimeWeightSummary) from
your data. This intermediate form can then be used by one or more accessors
in this group to compute final results.
Optionally, multiple such intermediate aggregate objects can be combined
using
rollup() before an accessor is applied.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Aggregate data from column
val into daily time-weighted aggregates,
using the linear interpolation method.
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
method
|TEXT
|-
|✔
|The weighting method to use. The available methods are
linear (or its alias
trapezoidal, for those familiar with numeric integration methods) and
LOCF, which stands for ‘last observation carried forward’.
linear fills in missing data by interpolating linearly between the start and end points of the gap.
LOCF fills in the gap by assuming that the value remains constant until the next value is seen.
LOCF is most useful when a measurement is taken only when a value changes.
linear is most useful if there are no such guarantees on the measurement. The method names are case-insensitive.
ts
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|-
|✔
|The time at each point. Null values are ignored. An aggregate evaluated on only
null values returns
null.
value
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|-
|✔
|The value at each point to use for the time-weighted aggregate. Null values are ignored. An aggregate evaluated on only
null values returns
null.
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|time_weight
|TimeWeightSummary
|A
TimeWeightSummary object that can be passed to other functions within the time-weighting API