Timevector overview
Efficiently represent and process time-series data with timevector objects and pipeline operations
A timevector is an intermediate representation for efficiently storing and processing time-series data. It provides a space-efficient way to store time-value pairs and supports pipeline operations for common transformations.
Timevectors are used as the return type for analytic functions like
lttb() and
asap_smooth(), and can be created directly from your data using the
timevector() aggregate function.
timevectors give you:
- Space efficient: compact representation of time-value pairs
- Pipeline operations: chain transformations using the
->operator
- Flexible aggregation: create from raw data or combine existing timevectors
- Easy extraction: use
unnest()to convert back to rows
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Create and query a timevectorSection titled “Create and query a timevector”
This example creates a timevector from time-series data and extracts the values:
Use timevector with downsamplingSection titled “Use timevector with downsampling”
Timevectors work seamlessly with downsampling functions:
Combine multiple timevectorsSection titled “Combine multiple timevectors”
Use
rollup() to combine timevectors from different groups:
Timevector pipelinesSection titled “Timevector pipelines”
Timevectors support pipeline operations using the
-> operator. This allows you to chain transformations:
Common pipeline elements include:
sort(): Sort points by timestamp
delta(): Calculate differences between consecutive values
lttb(resolution): Downsample using LTTB algorithm
Pipeline operations can be grouped with parentheses for optimization:
Available functionsSection titled “Available functions”
Aggregate functionsSection titled “Aggregate functions”
timevector(): create a timevector from time-value pairs
rollup(): combine multiple timevectors
Accessor functionsSection titled “Accessor functions”
unnest(): extract time-value pairs from a timevector