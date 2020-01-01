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Timevector overview

Efficiently represent and process time-series data with timevector objects and pipeline operations

Early access 1.3.0

A timevector is an intermediate representation for efficiently storing and processing time-series data. It provides a space-efficient way to store time-value pairs and supports pipeline operations for common transformations.

Timevectors are used as the return type for analytic functions like lttb() and asap_smooth(), and can be created directly from your data using the timevector() aggregate function.

timevectors give you:

  • Space efficient: compact representation of time-value pairs
  • Pipeline operations: chain transformations using the -> operator
  • Flexible aggregation: create from raw data or combine existing timevectors
  • Easy extraction: use unnest() to convert back to rows

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Create and query a timevector

Section titled “Create and query a timevector”

This example creates a timevector from time-series data and extracts the values:

SET TIME ZONE 'UTC';
CREATE TABLE test(time TIMESTAMPTZ, value DOUBLE PRECISION);


INSERT INTO test
    SELECT time, value
    FROM toolkit_experimental.generate_periodic_normal_series('2020-01-01 UTC'::timestamptz, rng_seed => 11111);


-- Create a timevector and store in a view
CREATE VIEW series AS SELECT timevector(time, value) FROM test;


-- Extract data back out
SELECT time, value::numeric(10,2)
FROM unnest((SELECT timevector FROM series))
LIMIT 5;

Use timevector with downsampling

Section titled “Use timevector with downsampling”

Timevectors work seamlessly with downsampling functions:

SELECT time, value::numeric(10,2)
FROM unnest((
    SELECT lttb(timevector, 20)
    FROM series
));

Combine multiple timevectors

Section titled “Combine multiple timevectors”

Use rollup() to combine timevectors from different groups:

CREATE TABLE samples(time TIMESTAMPTZ, device_id INT, temperature DOUBLE PRECISION);


-- Create timevectors per device
CREATE VIEW device_series AS
    SELECT device_id, timevector(time, temperature) AS series
    FROM samples
    GROUP BY device_id;


-- Combine all devices into a single timevector
SELECT rollup(series) FROM device_series;

Timevector pipelines

Section titled “Timevector pipelines”

Timevectors support pipeline operations using the -> operator. This allows you to chain transformations:

SELECT timevector(time, value)
    -> toolkit_experimental.sort()
    -> toolkit_experimental.delta()
FROM test;

Common pipeline elements include:

  • sort(): Sort points by timestamp
  • delta(): Calculate differences between consecutive values
  • lttb(resolution): Downsample using LTTB algorithm

Pipeline operations can be grouped with parentheses for optimization:

SELECT timevector(time, value)
    -> (toolkit_experimental.sort() -> toolkit_experimental.delta())
FROM test;

Available functions

Section titled “Available functions”

Aggregate functions

Section titled “Aggregate functions”

Accessor functions

Section titled “Accessor functions”
  • unnest(): extract time-value pairs from a timevector