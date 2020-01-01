Timevector overview

A timevector is an intermediate representation for efficiently storing and processing time-series data. It provides a space-efficient way to store time-value pairs and supports pipeline operations for common transformations.

Timevectors are used as the return type for analytic functions like lttb() and asap_smooth() , and can be created directly from your data using the timevector() aggregate function.

timevectors give you:

Space efficient : compact representation of time-value pairs

: compact representation of time-value pairs Pipeline operations : chain transformations using the -> operator

: chain transformations using the operator Flexible aggregation : create from raw data or combine existing timevectors

: create from raw data or combine existing timevectors Easy extraction: use unnest() to convert back to rows

Create and query a timevector Section titled “Create and query a timevector”

This example creates a timevector from time-series data and extracts the values:

SET TIME ZONE 'UTC' ; CREATE TABLE test ( time TIMESTAMPTZ , value DOUBLE PRECISION ); INSERT INTO test SELECT time , value FROM toolkit_experimental . generate_periodic_normal_series ( '2020-01-01 UTC' :: timestamptz , rng_seed => 11111 ); -- Create a timevector and store in a view CREATE VIEW series AS SELECT timevector( time , value ) FROM test; -- Extract data back out SELECT time , value :: numeric ( 10 , 2 ) FROM unnest(( SELECT timevector FROM series)) LIMIT 5 ;

Use timevector with downsampling Section titled “Use timevector with downsampling”

Timevectors work seamlessly with downsampling functions:

SELECT time , value :: numeric ( 10 , 2 ) FROM unnest(( SELECT lttb(timevector, 20 ) FROM series ));

Combine multiple timevectors Section titled “Combine multiple timevectors”

Use rollup() to combine timevectors from different groups:

CREATE TABLE samples ( time TIMESTAMPTZ , device_id INT , temperature DOUBLE PRECISION ); -- Create timevectors per device CREATE VIEW device_series AS SELECT device_id, timevector( time , temperature) AS series FROM samples GROUP BY device_id; -- Combine all devices into a single timevector SELECT rollup (series) FROM device_series;

Timevectors support pipeline operations using the -> operator. This allows you to chain transformations:

SELECT timevector( time , value ) -> toolkit_experimental . sort () -> toolkit_experimental . delta () FROM test;

Common pipeline elements include:

sort() : Sort points by timestamp

: Sort points by timestamp delta() : Calculate differences between consecutive values

: Calculate differences between consecutive values lttb(resolution) : Downsample using LTTB algorithm

Pipeline operations can be grouped with parentheses for optimization:

SELECT timevector( time , value ) -> ( toolkit_experimental . sort () -> toolkit_experimental . delta ()) FROM test;

timevector() : create a timevector from time-value pairs

: create a timevector from time-value pairs rollup() : combine multiple timevectors