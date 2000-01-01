Combine multiple pre-constructed timevectors into a single timevector. This is useful for re-aggregating timevectors that were created separately, such as when grouping by different dimensions or combining data from multiple sources.

Combine timevectors from different groups Section titled “Combine timevectors from different groups”

Aggregate per-device timevectors into a single combined timevector:

CREATE TABLE samples ( time TIMESTAMPTZ , batch INT , data DOUBLE PRECISION ); -- Create timevectors per batch CREATE VIEW batch_series AS SELECT batch, timevector( time , data ) AS batch_series FROM samples GROUP BY batch; -- Combine all batches into one timevector SELECT rollup (batch_series) FROM batch_series;

Combine timevectors from different time ranges:

CREATE VIEW daily_series AS SELECT date_trunc( 'day' , time ) AS day , timevector( time , temperature) AS series FROM sensor_data GROUP BY 1 ; -- Get weekly timevector from daily timevectors SELECT date_trunc( 'week' , day ) AS week , rollup (series) AS weekly_series FROM daily_series GROUP BY 1 ;

The syntax is:

rollup ( series Timevector ) RETURNS Timevector

Name Type Default Required Description series Timevector - ✔ Previously constructed timevector objects to combine