rollup()
Combine multiple timevectors into a single timevector for re-aggregation
Early access 1.3.0
Combine multiple pre-constructed timevectors into a single timevector. This is useful for re-aggregating timevectors that were created separately, such as when grouping by different dimensions or combining data from multiple sources.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Combine timevectors from different groupsSection titled “Combine timevectors from different groups”
Aggregate per-device timevectors into a single combined timevector:
Re-aggregate across partitionsSection titled “Re-aggregate across partitions”
Combine timevectors from different time ranges:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|series
|Timevector
|-
|✔
|Previously constructed timevector objects to combine
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|rollup
|Timevector
|A timevector combining all the underlying series