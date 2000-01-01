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rollup()

Combine multiple timevectors into a single timevector for re-aggregation

Early access 1.3.0

Combine multiple pre-constructed timevectors into a single timevector. This is useful for re-aggregating timevectors that were created separately, such as when grouping by different dimensions or combining data from multiple sources.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Combine timevectors from different groups

Section titled “Combine timevectors from different groups”

Aggregate per-device timevectors into a single combined timevector:

CREATE TABLE samples(time TIMESTAMPTZ, batch INT, data DOUBLE PRECISION);


-- Create timevectors per batch
CREATE VIEW batch_series AS
    SELECT batch, timevector(time, data) AS batch_series
    FROM samples
    GROUP BY batch;


-- Combine all batches into one timevector
SELECT rollup(batch_series)
FROM batch_series;

Re-aggregate across partitions

Section titled “Re-aggregate across partitions”

Combine timevectors from different time ranges:

CREATE VIEW daily_series AS
    SELECT
        date_trunc('day', time) AS day,
        timevector(time, temperature) AS series
    FROM sensor_data
    GROUP BY 1;


-- Get weekly timevector from daily timevectors
SELECT
    date_trunc('week', day) AS week,
    rollup(series) AS weekly_series
FROM daily_series
GROUP BY 1;

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

rollup(
    series Timevector
) RETURNS Timevector
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
seriesTimevector-Previously constructed timevector objects to combine

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
rollupTimevectorA timevector combining all the underlying series