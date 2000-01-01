Create a timevector object from time-value pairs. A timevector is a space-efficient intermediate representation that stores time-series data and can be passed to various analytic functions or used with pipeline operations.

Create a timevector from a table Section titled “Create a timevector from a table”

Aggregate time-series data into a timevector:

SELECT timevector( time , weight ) FROM samples;

Store a timevector in a view Section titled “Store a timevector in a view”

Create a view to store pre-aggregated timevectors:

CREATE VIEW series AS SELECT device_id, timevector( time , temperature) AS series FROM sensor_data GROUP BY device_id;

Use timevector with downsampling Section titled “Use timevector with downsampling”

Pass a timevector directly to downsampling functions:

SELECT time , value :: numeric ( 10 , 2 ) FROM unnest(( SELECT lttb(timevector( time , value ), 20 ) FROM metrics ));

The syntax is:

timevector( time TIMESTAMPTZ , value DOUBLE PRECISION ) RETURNS Timevector

Name Type Default Required Description time TIMESTAMPTZ - ✔ Timestamp for each data point value DOUBLE PRECISION - ✔ Value at each timestamp