timevector()
Create a timevector from time-value pairs for efficient time-series processing
Early access 1.3.0
Create a timevector object from time-value pairs. A timevector is a space-efficient intermediate representation that stores time-series data and can be passed to various analytic functions or used with pipeline operations.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Create a timevector from a tableSection titled “Create a timevector from a table”
Aggregate time-series data into a timevector:
Store a timevector in a viewSection titled “Store a timevector in a view”
Create a view to store pre-aggregated timevectors:
Use timevector with downsamplingSection titled “Use timevector with downsampling”
Pass a timevector directly to downsampling functions:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|time
|TIMESTAMPTZ
|-
|✔
|Timestamp for each data point
|value
|DOUBLE PRECISION
|-
|✔
|Value at each timestamp
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|timevector
|Timevector
|A timevector object containing the time-value pairs. Use with analytic functions, pipeline operations, or extract with
unnest().