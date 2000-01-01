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timevector()

Create a timevector from time-value pairs for efficient time-series processing

Early access 1.3.0

Create a timevector object from time-value pairs. A timevector is a space-efficient intermediate representation that stores time-series data and can be passed to various analytic functions or used with pipeline operations.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Create a timevector from a table

Section titled “Create a timevector from a table”

Aggregate time-series data into a timevector:

SELECT timevector(time, weight) FROM samples;

Store a timevector in a view

Section titled “Store a timevector in a view”

Create a view to store pre-aggregated timevectors:

CREATE VIEW series AS
    SELECT device_id, timevector(time, temperature) AS series
    FROM sensor_data
    GROUP BY device_id;

Use timevector with downsampling

Section titled “Use timevector with downsampling”

Pass a timevector directly to downsampling functions:

SELECT time, value::numeric(10,2)
FROM unnest((
    SELECT lttb(timevector(time, value), 20)
    FROM metrics
));

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

timevector(
    time TIMESTAMPTZ,
    value DOUBLE PRECISION
) RETURNS Timevector
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
timeTIMESTAMPTZ-Timestamp for each data point
valueDOUBLE PRECISION-Value at each timestamp

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
timevectorTimevectorA timevector object containing the time-value pairs. Use with analytic functions, pipeline operations, or extract with unnest().