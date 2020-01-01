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unnest()

Extract time-value pairs from a timevector back into rows

Early access 1.3.0

Extract the time-value pairs from a timevector object back into individual rows. This accessor function is typically used to view the results of timevector operations or to convert timevector data back into a standard table format.

Samples

Section titled “Samples”

Extract data from a timevector

Section titled “Extract data from a timevector”

Get the time-value pairs from a timevector:

SELECT time, value
FROM unnest((
    SELECT timevector(time, temperature)
    FROM sensor_data
));

View downsampled results

Section titled “View downsampled results”

Extract downsampled data after using LTTB:

SELECT time, value::numeric(10,2)
FROM unnest((
    SELECT lttb(timevector(date, reading), 20)
    FROM metrics
));

Limit results

Section titled “Limit results”

Extract only the first 10 points from a timevector:

SELECT time, value
FROM unnest((
    SELECT timevector(time, value)
    FROM generate_series(
        '2020-01-01'::timestamptz,
        '2020-01-10'::timestamptz,
        '1 hour'::interval
    ) AS time,
    LATERAL (SELECT random() * 100 AS value) v
))
LIMIT 10;

Arguments

Section titled “Arguments”

The syntax is:

unnest(
    series Timevector
) RETURNS TABLE(time TIMESTAMPTZ, value DOUBLE PRECISION)
NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
seriesTimevector-The timevector to extract data from

Returns

Section titled “Returns”
ColumnTypeDescription
unnestTABLEA table with time (TIMESTAMPTZ) and value (DOUBLE PRECISION) columns containing the time-value pairs from the timevector