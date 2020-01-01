unnest()
Extract time-value pairs from a timevector back into rows
Early access 1.3.0
Extract the time-value pairs from a timevector object back into individual rows. This accessor function is typically used to view the results of timevector operations or to convert timevector data back into a standard table format.
SamplesSection titled “Samples”
Extract data from a timevectorSection titled “Extract data from a timevector”
Get the time-value pairs from a timevector:
View downsampled resultsSection titled “View downsampled results”
Extract downsampled data after using LTTB:
Limit resultsSection titled “Limit results”
Extract only the first 10 points from a timevector:
ArgumentsSection titled “Arguments”
The syntax is:
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|series
|Timevector
|-
|✔
|The timevector to extract data from
ReturnsSection titled “Returns”
|Column
|Type
|Description
|unnest
|TABLE
|A table with
time (TIMESTAMPTZ) and
value (DOUBLE PRECISION) columns containing the time-value pairs from the timevector