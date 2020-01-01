Extract the time-value pairs from a timevector object back into individual rows. This accessor function is typically used to view the results of timevector operations or to convert timevector data back into a standard table format.

Extract data from a timevector Section titled “Extract data from a timevector”

Get the time-value pairs from a timevector:

SELECT time , value FROM unnest(( SELECT timevector( time , temperature) FROM sensor_data ));

View downsampled results Section titled “View downsampled results”

Extract downsampled data after using LTTB:

SELECT time , value :: numeric ( 10 , 2 ) FROM unnest(( SELECT lttb(timevector( date , reading), 20 ) FROM metrics ));

Extract only the first 10 points from a timevector:

SELECT time , value FROM unnest(( SELECT timevector( time , value ) FROM generate_series ( '2020-01-01' :: timestamptz , '2020-01-10' :: timestamptz , '1 hour' ::interval ) AS time , LATERAL ( SELECT random() * 100 AS value ) v )) LIMIT 10 ;

The syntax is:

unnest( series Timevector ) RETURNS TABLE ( time TIMESTAMPTZ , value DOUBLE PRECISION )

Name Type Default Required Description series Timevector - ✔ The timevector to extract data from