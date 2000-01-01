Learn
Walk through a variety of scenarios that use example datasets, and enable yourself to get the best out of Tiger Data products.
Get everything ready to start following Tiger Data tutorials. Set up your environment and learn the basics of working with time-series data.
By use case
Build AI-powered financial forecasting models using time-series data and machine learning. Develop predictive maintenance solutions to detect anomalies and prevent equipment failures in real-time.
Simulate IoT sensor datasets for testing and development. Create hypertables for temperature, CPU, and other sensor metrics, then analyze energy consumption patterns and health monitoring data.
Build real-time Grafana dashboards for transport and geospatial data. Visualize taxi ride patterns, analyze location data, and detect anomalies in streaming time-series metrics.
Implement observability and monitoring solutions with intelligent analytics. Detect anomalies, automate alerting, and use predictive analytics to maintain system health.
By industry
Analyze energy consumption data with continuous aggregates and Grafana. Optimize energy production timing, track usage patterns, and build real-time dashboards for grid management.
Ingest real-time stock and cryptocurrency data via websockets using Python. Create OHLCV candlestick charts, analyze Bitcoin blockchain transactions, and build financial forecasting models.
Analyze biomedical time-series data for patient monitoring and medical insights. Track patient vitals, perform health data analysis, and implement observability for healthcare systems.
Analyze transport and geospatial data with real-time dashboards. Track taxi rides, visualize location patterns, optimize routes, and monitor fleet performance using Grafana.