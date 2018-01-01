Welcome to the Tiger Data documentation! We make Postgres better for your real-time analytics and AI workloads. Read on to learn more about Tiger Cloud and TimescaleDB .

Tiger Cloud is the fastest Postgres cloud, powered by TimescaleDB. It enhances Postgres to handle time series, events, real-time analytics, and vector search—all in a single database alongside transactional workloads.

You get one system that handles live data ingestion, late and out-of-order updates, and low latency queries, with the performance, reliability, and scalability your app needs. Ideal for IoT, crypto, finance, SaaS, and a myriad other domains, Tiger Cloud enables you to build data-heavy, mission-critical apps while retaining the familiarity and reliability of Postgres.

A Tiger Cloud service is a single optimised Postgres instance extended with innovations in the database engine and cloud infrastructure to deliver speed without sacrifice. A Tiger Cloud service is 10-1000x faster at scale! It is ideal for applications requiring strong data consistency, complex relationships, and advanced querying capabilities. Get ACID compliance, extensive SQL support, JSON handling, and extensibility through custom functions, data types, and extensions.

Each service is associated with a project in a Tiger Cloud account. Each account has one project, and each project can have multiple services. Each user is a member of one or more projects.

You create free and standard services in Tiger Cloud Console, depending on your pricing plan. A free service comes at zero cost and gives you limited resources to get to know Tiger Cloud. Once you are ready to try out more advanced features, you can switch to a paid plan and convert your free service to a standard one.

To the Postgres you know and love, Tiger Cloud adds the following capabilities: