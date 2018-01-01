Welcome to the Tiger Data documentation! We make Postgres better for your real-time analytics and AI workloads. Read on to learn more about Tiger Cloud and TimescaleDB.
What is Tiger Cloud?Get Started
Tiger Cloud is the fastest Postgres cloud, powered by TimescaleDB. It enhances Postgres to handle time series, events, real-time analytics, and vector search—all in a single database alongside transactional workloads.
You get one system that handles live data ingestion, late and out-of-order updates, and low latency queries, with the performance, reliability, and scalability your app needs. Ideal for IoT, crypto, finance, SaaS, and a myriad other domains, Tiger Cloud enables you to build data-heavy, mission-critical apps while retaining the familiarity and reliability of Postgres.
A Tiger Cloud service is a single optimised Postgres instance extended with innovations in the database engine and cloud infrastructure to deliver speed without sacrifice. A Tiger Cloud service is 10-1000x faster at scale! It is ideal for applications requiring strong data consistency, complex relationships, and advanced querying capabilities. Get ACID compliance, extensive SQL support, JSON handling, and extensibility through custom functions, data types, and extensions.
Each service is associated with a project in a Tiger Cloud account. Each account has one project, and each project can have multiple services. Each user is a member of one or more projects.
You create free and standard services in Tiger Cloud Console, depending on your pricing plan. A free service comes at zero cost and gives you limited resources to get to know Tiger Cloud. Once you are ready to try out more advanced features, you can switch to a paid plan and convert your free service to a standard one.
To the Postgres you know and love, Tiger Cloud adds the following capabilities:
- Standard services:
- Real-time analytics: store and query time-series data at scale for real-time analytics and other use cases. Get faster time-based queries with hypertables, continuous aggregates, and columnar storage. Save money by compressing data into the columnstore, moving cold data to low-cost bottomless storage in Amazon S3, and deleting old data with automated policies.
- AI-focused: build AI applications from start to scale. Get fast and accurate similarity search with the pgvector and pgvectorscale extensions. Create vector embeddings and perform LLM reasoning on your data with the pgai extension.
- Hybrid applications: get a full set of tools to develop applications that combine time-based data and AI.
All standard services include the tooling you expect for production and developer environments: live migration, automatic backups and PITR, high availability, read replicas, data forking, connection pooling, tiered storage, usage-based storage, secure in-Console SQL editing, service metrics and insights, streamlined maintenance, and much more. Tiger Cloud continuously monitors your services and prevents common Postgres out-of-memory crashes.
- Free services:
Postgres with TimescaleDB and vector extensions
Free services offer limited resources and a basic feature scope, perfect to get to know Tiger Cloud in a development environment.
Note
The Free pricing plan and services are currently in beta.
What is TimescaleDB?Get Started
TimescaleDB is an open-source Postgres extension designed for running real-time analytics on time-series data. It is engineered up from Postgres and maintains full SQL support.
If you want to get the best from TimescaleDB, let us run and optimize it for you as a Tiger Cloud service. If you prefer to run TimescaleDB using your own Postgres installation, then check out our self-hosted install options.
TimescaleDB enhances Postgres with: