You can integrate your Tiger Cloud service with third-party solutions to expand and extend what you can do with your data.
A Tiger Cloud service is a Postgres database instance extended by Tiger Data with custom capabilities. This means that any third-party solution that you can integrate with Postgres, you can also integrate with Tiger Cloud. See the full list of Postgres integrations here.
Some of the most in-demand integrations are listed below.
|Name
|Description
|Auth.js
|Implement authentication and authorization for web applications.
|Auth0
|Securely manage user authentication and access controls for applications.
|Okta
|Secure authentication and user identity management for applications.
|Name
|Description
|Cube.js
|Build and optimize data APIs for analytics applications.
|Looker
|Explore, analyze, and share business insights with a BI platform.
|Metabase
|Create dashboards and visualize business data without SQL expertise.
|Power BI
|Visualize data, build interactive dashboards, and share insights.
|Superset
|Create and explore data visualizations and dashboards.
|Name
|Description
|Azure Functions
|Run event-driven serverless code in the cloud without managing infrastructure.
|Deno Deploy
|Deploy and run JavaScript and TypeScript applications at the edge.
|Flyway
|Manage and automate database migrations using version control.
|Liquibase
|Track, version, and automate database schema changes.
|Pulumi
|Define and manage cloud infrastructure using code in multiple languages.
|Render
|Deploy and scale web applications, databases, and services easily.
|Terraform
|Safely and predictably provision and manage infrastructure in any cloud.
|Kubernetes
|Deploy, scale, and manage containerized applications automatically.
|Name
|Description
|Airbyte
|Sync data between various sources and destinations.
|Amazon SageMaker
|Build, train, and deploy ML models into a production-ready hosted environment.
|Apache Airflow
|Programmatically author, schedule, and monitor workflows.
|Apache Beam
|Build and execute batch and streaming data pipelines across multiple processing engines.
|Apache Kafka
|Stream high-performance data pipelines, analytics, and data integration.
|AWS Lambda
|Run code without provisioning or managing servers, scaling automatically as needed.
|dbt
|Transform and model data in your warehouse using SQL-based workflows.
|Debezium
|Capture and stream real-time changes from databases.
|Decodable
|Build, run, and manage data pipelines effortlessly.
|DeltaLake
|Enhance data lakes with ACID transactions and schema enforcement.
|Firebase Wrapper
|Simplify interactions with Firebase services through an abstraction layer.
|Stitch
|Extract, load, and transform data from various sources to data warehouses.
|Name
|Description
|Apache Spark
|Process large-scale data workloads quickly using distributed computing.
|Confluent
|Manage and scale Apache Kafka-based event streaming applications. You can also set up Postgres as a source.
|ElectricSQL
|Enable real-time synchronization between databases and frontend applications.
|EMQX
|Deploy an enterprise-grade MQTT broker for IoT messaging.
|Estuary
|Stream and synchronize data in real time between different systems.
|Flink
|Process real-time data streams with fault-tolerant distributed computing.
|Fivetran
|Sync data from multiple sources to your data warehouse.
|HighByte
|Connect operational technology sources, model the data, and stream it into Postgres.
|Redpanda
|Stream and process real-time data as a Kafka-compatible platform.
|Striim
|Ingest, process, and analyze real-time data streams.
|Name
|Description
|Deepnote
|Collaborate on data science projects with a cloud-based notebook platform.
|Django
|Develop scalable and secure web applications using a Python framework.
|LangChain
|Build applications that integrate with language models like GPT.
|Rust
|Build high-performance, memory-safe applications with a modern programming language.
|Streamlit
|Create interactive data applications and dashboards using Python.
|Name
|Description
|Golang
|Integrate Tiger Cloud with a Golang application.
|Java
|Integrate Tiger Cloud with a Java application.
|Node.js
|Integrate Tiger Cloud with a Node.js application.
|Python
|Integrate Tiger Cloud with a Python application.
|Ruby
|Integrate Tiger Cloud with a Ruby application.
|Name
|Description
|RSyslog
|Collect, filter, and forward system logs for centralized logging.
|SchemaSpy
|Generate database schema documentation and visualization.
|Name
|Description
|Amazon Cloudwatch
|Collect, analyze, and act on data from applications, infrastructure, and services running in AWS and on-premises environments.
|Apache SkyWalking
|Monitor, trace, and diagnose distributed applications for improved observability. You can also set up Postgres as storage.
|Azure Monitor
|Collect and analyze telemetry data from cloud and on-premises environments.
|Dash0
|OpenTelemetry Native Observability, built on CNCF Open Standards like PromQL, Perses, and OTLP, and offering full cost control.
|Datadog
|Gain comprehensive visibility into applications, infrastructure, and systems through real-time monitoring, logging, and analytics.
|Grafana
|Query, visualize, alert on, and explore your metrics and logs.
|IBM Instana
|Monitor application performance and detect issues in real-time.
|Jaeger
|Trace and diagnose distributed transactions for observability.
|New Relic
|Monitor applications, infrastructure, and logs for performance insights.
|OpenTelemetry Beta
|Collect and analyze telemetry data for observability across systems.
|Prometheus
|Track the performance and health of systems, applications, and infrastructure.
|SigNoz
|Monitor application performance with an open-source observability tool.
|Tableau
|Connect to data sources, analyze data, and create interactive visualizations and dashboards.
|Telegraf
|Collect, process, and ship metrics and events into databases or monitoring platforms.
|Name
|Description
|Azure Data Studio
|Query, manage, visualize, and develop databases across SQL Server, Azure SQL, and Postgres.
|DBeaver
|Connect to, manage, query, and analyze multiple database in a single interface with SQL editing, visualization, and administration tools.
|Forest Admin
|Create admin panels and dashboards for business applications.
|Hasura
|Instantly generate GraphQL APIs from databases with access control.
|Mode Analytics
|Analyze data, create reports, and share insights with teams.
|Neon
|Run a cloud-native, serverless Postgres database with automatic scaling.
|pgAdmin
|Manage, query, and administer Postgres databases through a graphical interface.
|Postgres
|Access and query data from external sources as if they were regular Postgres tables.
|Prisma
|Simplify database access with an open-source ORM for Node.js.
|psql
|Run SQL queries, manage databases, automate tasks, and interact directly with Postgres.
|Qlik Replicate
|Move and synchronize data across multiple database platforms. You an also set up Postgres as a source.
|qStudio
|Write and execute SQL queries, manage database objects, and analyze data in a user-friendly interface.
|Redash
|Query, visualize, and share data from multiple sources.
|SQLalchemy
|Manage database operations using a Python SQL toolkit and ORM.
|Sequelize
|Interact with SQL databases in Node.js using an ORM.
|StepZen
|Build and deploy GraphQL APIs with data from multiple sources.
|TypeORM
|Work with databases in TypeScript and JavaScript using an ORM.
|Name
|Description
|Amazon Web Services
|Connect your other services and applications running in AWS to Tiger Cloud.
|Corporate data center
|Connect your on-premise data center to Tiger Cloud.
|Google Cloud
|Connect your Google Cloud infrastructure to Tiger Cloud.
|Microsoft Azure
|Connect your Microsoft Azure infrastructure to Tiger Cloud.
|Name
|Description
|Appsmith
|Create internal business applications with a low-code platform.
|DBOS
|Add durable workflows to your code and make apps resilient to any failure.
|n8n
|Automate workflows and integrate services with a no-code platform.
|Retool
|Build custom internal tools quickly using a drag-and-drop interface.
|Tooljet
|Develop internal tools and business applications with a low-code builder.
|Zapier
|Automate workflows by connecting different applications and services.
