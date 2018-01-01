Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

You can integrate your Tiger Cloud service with third-party solutions to expand and extend what you can do with your data.

A Tiger Cloud service is a Postgres database instance extended by Tiger Data with custom capabilities. This means that any third-party solution that you can integrate with Postgres, you can also integrate with Tiger Cloud. See the full list of Postgres integrations here .

Some of the most in-demand integrations are listed below.

Name Description Auth.js Implement authentication and authorization for web applications. Auth0 Securely manage user authentication and access controls for applications. Okta Secure authentication and user identity management for applications.

Name Description Cube.js Build and optimize data APIs for analytics applications. Looker Explore, analyze, and share business insights with a BI platform. Metabase Create dashboards and visualize business data without SQL expertise. Power BI Visualize data, build interactive dashboards, and share insights. Superset Create and explore data visualizations and dashboards.

Name Description Azure Functions Run event-driven serverless code in the cloud without managing infrastructure. Deno Deploy Deploy and run JavaScript and TypeScript applications at the edge. Flyway Manage and automate database migrations using version control. Liquibase Track, version, and automate database schema changes. Pulumi Define and manage cloud infrastructure using code in multiple languages. Render Deploy and scale web applications, databases, and services easily. Terraform Safely and predictably provision and manage infrastructure in any cloud. Kubernetes Deploy, scale, and manage containerized applications automatically.

Name Description Airbyte Sync data between various sources and destinations. Amazon SageMaker Build, train, and deploy ML models into a production-ready hosted environment. Apache Airflow Programmatically author, schedule, and monitor workflows. Apache Beam Build and execute batch and streaming data pipelines across multiple processing engines. Apache Kafka Stream high-performance data pipelines, analytics, and data integration. AWS Lambda Run code without provisioning or managing servers, scaling automatically as needed. dbt Transform and model data in your warehouse using SQL-based workflows. Debezium Capture and stream real-time changes from databases. Decodable Build, run, and manage data pipelines effortlessly. DeltaLake Enhance data lakes with ACID transactions and schema enforcement. Firebase Wrapper Simplify interactions with Firebase services through an abstraction layer. Stitch Extract, load, and transform data from various sources to data warehouses.

Name Description Apache Spark Process large-scale data workloads quickly using distributed computing. Confluent Manage and scale Apache Kafka-based event streaming applications. You can also set up Postgres as a source . ElectricSQL Enable real-time synchronization between databases and frontend applications. EMQX Deploy an enterprise-grade MQTT broker for IoT messaging. Estuary Stream and synchronize data in real time between different systems. Flink Process real-time data streams with fault-tolerant distributed computing. Fivetran Sync data from multiple sources to your data warehouse. HighByte Connect operational technology sources, model the data, and stream it into Postgres. Redpanda Stream and process real-time data as a Kafka-compatible platform. Striim Ingest, process, and analyze real-time data streams.

Name Description Deepnote Collaborate on data science projects with a cloud-based notebook platform. Django Develop scalable and secure web applications using a Python framework. LangChain Build applications that integrate with language models like GPT. Rust Build high-performance, memory-safe applications with a modern programming language. Streamlit Create interactive data applications and dashboards using Python.

Name Description Golang Integrate Tiger Cloud with a Golang application. Java Integrate Tiger Cloud with a Java application. Node.js Integrate Tiger Cloud with a Node.js application. Python Integrate Tiger Cloud with a Python application. Ruby Integrate Tiger Cloud with a Ruby application.

Name Description RSyslog Collect, filter, and forward system logs for centralized logging. SchemaSpy Generate database schema documentation and visualization.

Name Description Amazon Web Services Connect your other services and applications running in AWS to Tiger Cloud. Corporate data center Connect your on-premise data center to Tiger Cloud. Google Cloud Connect your Google Cloud infrastructure to Tiger Cloud. Microsoft Azure Connect your Microsoft Azure infrastructure to Tiger Cloud.