You can integrate your Tiger Cloud service with third-party solutions to expand and extend what you can do with your data.

Integrates with Postgres? Integrates with your service!

A Tiger Cloud service is a Postgres database instance extended by Tiger Data with custom capabilities. This means that any third-party solution that you can integrate with Postgres, you can also integrate with Tiger Cloud. See the full list of Postgres integrations here.

Some of the most in-demand integrations are listed below.

Authentication and security

NameDescription
auth-logoAuth.jsImplement authentication and authorization for web applications.
auth0-logoAuth0Securely manage user authentication and access controls for applications.
okta-logoOktaSecure authentication and user identity management for applications.

Business intelligence and data visualization

NameDescription
cubejs-logoCube.jsBuild and optimize data APIs for analytics applications.
looker-logoLookerExplore, analyze, and share business insights with a BI platform.
metabase-logoMetabaseCreate dashboards and visualize business data without SQL expertise.
power-bi-logoPower BIVisualize data, build interactive dashboards, and share insights.
superset-logoSupersetCreate and explore data visualizations and dashboards.

Configuration and deployment

NameDescription
azure-functions-logoAzure FunctionsRun event-driven serverless code in the cloud without managing infrastructure.
deno-deploy-logoDeno DeployDeploy and run JavaScript and TypeScript applications at the edge.
flyway-logoFlywayManage and automate database migrations using version control.
liquibase-logoLiquibaseTrack, version, and automate database schema changes.
pulimi-logoPulumiDefine and manage cloud infrastructure using code in multiple languages.
render-logoRenderDeploy and scale web applications, databases, and services easily.
terraform-logoTerraformSafely and predictably provision and manage infrastructure in any cloud.
kubernets-logoKubernetesDeploy, scale, and manage containerized applications automatically.

Data engineering and extract, transform, load

NameDescription
airbyte-logoAirbyteSync data between various sources and destinations.
amazon-sagemaker-logoAmazon SageMakerBuild, train, and deploy ML models into a production-ready hosted environment.
airflow-logoApache AirflowProgrammatically author, schedule, and monitor workflows.
beam-logoApache BeamBuild and execute batch and streaming data pipelines across multiple processing engines.
kafka-logoApache KafkaStream high-performance data pipelines, analytics, and data integration.
lambda-logoAWS LambdaRun code without provisioning or managing servers, scaling automatically as needed.
dbt-logodbtTransform and model data in your warehouse using SQL-based workflows.
debezium-logoDebeziumCapture and stream real-time changes from databases.
decodable-logoDecodableBuild, run, and manage data pipelines effortlessly.
delta-lake-logoDeltaLakeEnhance data lakes with ACID transactions and schema enforcement.
firebase-logoFirebase WrapperSimplify interactions with Firebase services through an abstraction layer.
stitch-logoStitchExtract, load, and transform data from various sources to data warehouses.

Data ingestion and streaming

NameDescription
spark-logoApache SparkProcess large-scale data workloads quickly using distributed computing.
confluent-logoConfluentManage and scale Apache Kafka-based event streaming applications. You can also set up Postgres as a source.
electric-sql-logoElectricSQLEnable real-time synchronization between databases and frontend applications.
emqx-logoEMQXDeploy an enterprise-grade MQTT broker for IoT messaging.
estuary-logoEstuaryStream and synchronize data in real time between different systems.
flink-logoFlinkProcess real-time data streams with fault-tolerant distributed computing.
fivetran-logoFivetranSync data from multiple sources to your data warehouse.
highbyte-logoHighByteConnect operational technology sources, model the data, and stream it into Postgres.
red-panda-logoRedpandaStream and process real-time data as a Kafka-compatible platform.
strimm-logoStriimIngest, process, and analyze real-time data streams.

Development tools

NameDescription
deepnote-logoDeepnoteCollaborate on data science projects with a cloud-based notebook platform.
django-logoDjangoDevelop scalable and secure web applications using a Python framework.
long-chain-logoLangChainBuild applications that integrate with language models like GPT.
rust-logoRustBuild high-performance, memory-safe applications with a modern programming language.
streamlit-logoStreamlitCreate interactive data applications and dashboards using Python.

Language-specific integrations

NameDescription
golang-logoGolangIntegrate Tiger Cloud with a Golang application.
java-logoJavaIntegrate Tiger Cloud with a Java application.
node-logoNode.jsIntegrate Tiger Cloud with a Node.js application.
python-logoPythonIntegrate Tiger Cloud with a Python application.
ruby-logoRubyIntegrate Tiger Cloud with a Ruby application.

Logging and system administration

NameDescription
rsyslog-logoRSyslogCollect, filter, and forward system logs for centralized logging.
schemaspy-logoSchemaSpyGenerate database schema documentation and visualization.

Observability and alerting

NameDescription
cloudwatch-logoAmazon CloudwatchCollect, analyze, and act on data from applications, infrastructure, and services running in AWS and on-premises environments.
skywalking-logoApache SkyWalkingMonitor, trace, and diagnose distributed applications for improved observability. You can also set up Postgres as storage.
azure-monitor-logoAzure MonitorCollect and analyze telemetry data from cloud and on-premises environments.
dash0-logoDash0OpenTelemetry Native Observability, built on CNCF Open Standards like PromQL, Perses, and OTLP, and offering full cost control.
datadog-logoDatadogGain comprehensive visibility into applications, infrastructure, and systems through real-time monitoring, logging, and analytics.
grafana-logoGrafanaQuery, visualize, alert on, and explore your metrics and logs.
instana-logoIBM InstanaMonitor application performance and detect issues in real-time.
jaeger-logoJaegerTrace and diagnose distributed transactions for observability.
new-relic-logoNew RelicMonitor applications, infrastructure, and logs for performance insights.
open-telemetery-logoOpenTelemetry BetaCollect and analyze telemetry data for observability across systems.
prometheus-logoPrometheusTrack the performance and health of systems, applications, and infrastructure.
signoz-logoSigNozMonitor application performance with an open-source observability tool.
tableau-logoTableauConnect to data sources, analyze data, and create interactive visualizations and dashboards.
telegraf-logoTelegrafCollect, process, and ship metrics and events into databases or monitoring platforms.

Query and administration

NameDescription
azure-data-studio-logoAzure Data StudioQuery, manage, visualize, and develop databases across SQL Server, Azure SQL, and Postgres.
dbeaver-logoDBeaverConnect to, manage, query, and analyze multiple database in a single interface with SQL editing, visualization, and administration tools.
forest-admin-logoForest AdminCreate admin panels and dashboards for business applications.
hasura-logoHasuraInstantly generate GraphQL APIs from databases with access control.
mode-logoMode AnalyticsAnalyze data, create reports, and share insights with teams.
neon-logoNeonRun a cloud-native, serverless Postgres database with automatic scaling.
pgadmin-logopgAdminManage, query, and administer Postgres databases through a graphical interface.
postgresql-logoPostgresAccess and query data from external sources as if they were regular Postgres tables.
prisma-logoPrismaSimplify database access with an open-source ORM for Node.js.
psql-logopsqlRun SQL queries, manage databases, automate tasks, and interact directly with Postgres.
qlik-logoQlik ReplicateMove and synchronize data across multiple database platforms. You an also set up Postgres as a source.
qstudio-logoqStudioWrite and execute SQL queries, manage database objects, and analyze data in a user-friendly interface.
redash-logoRedashQuery, visualize, and share data from multiple sources.
sqlalchemy-logoSQLalchemyManage database operations using a Python SQL toolkit and ORM.
sequelize-logoSequelizeInteract with SQL databases in Node.js using an ORM.
stepzen-logoStepZenBuild and deploy GraphQL APIs with data from multiple sources.
typeorm-logoTypeORMWork with databases in TypeScript and JavaScript using an ORM.

Secure connectivity to Tiger Cloud

NameDescription
aws-logoAmazon Web ServicesConnect your other services and applications running in AWS to Tiger Cloud.
corporate-data-center-logoCorporate data centerConnect your on-premise data center to Tiger Cloud.
google-cloud-logoGoogle CloudConnect your Google Cloud infrastructure to Tiger Cloud.
azure-logoMicrosoft AzureConnect your Microsoft Azure infrastructure to Tiger Cloud.

Workflow automation and no-code tools

NameDescription
appsmith-logoAppsmithCreate internal business applications with a low-code platform.
n8n-logoDBOSAdd durable workflows to your code and make apps resilient to any failure.
n8n-logon8nAutomate workflows and integrate services with a no-code platform.
retool-logoRetoolBuild custom internal tools quickly using a drag-and-drop interface.
tooljet-logoTooljetDevelop internal tools and business applications with a low-code builder.
zapier-logoZapierAutomate workflows by connecting different applications and services.

