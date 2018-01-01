About Tiger Data products

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

Tiger Data architecture for real-time analytics
A whitepaper detailing the architectural choices and optimizations for real-time analytics that power Tiger Data products
Pricing plans and account management
Pricing plans for Tiger Cloud services
Feature comparison
Feature comparison for Tiger Cloud and self-hosted TimescaleDB.
Changelog
A summary of the latest changes to Tiger Cloud
TimescaleDB editions
Discover the different TimescaleDB editions and licences
Supported platforms
The platforms and systems supported by Tiger Data products
Contribute to Tiger Data
Contribute to the codebase and documentation of Tiger Data products
Release notes
Release information for TimescaleDB v2.0.0 - v2.15.1

