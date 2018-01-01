Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

In Tiger Cloud, you can easily add and sync data to your service from other sources.

This includes:

Sync or stream directly, so data from another source is continuously updated in your service.

Import individual files using Tiger Console or the command line.

Migrate data from other databases.

Tiger Cloud provides source connectors for Postgres, S3, and Kafka. You use them to synchronize all or some of your data to your Tiger Cloud service in real time. You run the connectors continuously, using your data as a primary database and your Tiger Cloud service as a logical replica. This enables you to leverage Tiger Cloud’s real-time analytics capabilities on your replica data.

You can import individual files using Console, from your local machine or S3. This includes CSV, Parquet, TXT, and MD files. Alternatively, import files using the terminal.

Depending on the amount of data you need to migrate, and the amount of downtime you can afford, Tiger Data offers the following migration options:

Migration strategy Use when Downtime requirements Migrate with downtime Use pg_dump and pg_restore to migrate when you can afford downtime. Some downtime Live migration Simplified end-to-end migration with almost zero downtime. Minimal downtime Dual-write and backfill Append-only data, heavy insert workload (~20,000 inserts per second) when modifying your ingestion pipeline is not an issue. Minimal downtime

All strategies work to migrate from Postgres, TimescaleDB, AWS RDS, and Managed Service for TimescaleDB. Migration assistance is included with Tiger Cloud support. If you encounter any difficulties while migrating your data, consult the [troubleshooting] page, open a support request, or take your issue to the #migration channel in the community slack , the developers of this migration method are there to help.

You can open a support request directly from Tiger Console , or by email to support@tigerdata.com .

If you're migrating your data from another source database type, best practice is export the data from your source database as a CSV file, then import to your Tiger Cloud service using timescaledb-parallel-copy.