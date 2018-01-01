Continuous aggregates

From real-time dashboards to performance monitoring and historical trend analysis, data aggregation is a must-have for any sort of analytical application. To address this need, TimescaleDB uses continuous aggregates to precompute and store aggregate data for you. Using Postgres materialized views, TimescaleDB incrementally refreshes the aggregation query in the background. When you do run the query, only the data that has changed needs to be computed, not the entire dataset. This means you always have the latest aggregate data at your fingertips—and spend as little resources on it, as possible.

