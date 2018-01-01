Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
The following table compares the features available in Tiger Cloud and self-hosted TimescaleDB Community Edition.
|Feature
|Tiger Cloud on AWS
|Tiger Cloud on Azure
|self-hosted TimescaleDB
|Best-in-сlass Postgres performance
|Automatic partitioning via hypertables for efficient indexes and faster ingest
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Continuous aggregates
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Time/partition-oriented constraint exclusion for faster queries
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Skip scans, ordered appends, custom optimizations for faster
LIMIT and
DISTINCT queries
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Columnar storage for accelerated scans
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Vectorized query execution (SIMD)
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Specialized vector indexes for AI applications
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Source Postgres connector
|✓
|✓
|Manual
|Source S3 connector
|✓
|✗
|✗
|Source Apache Kafka connector
|✓
|✗
|✗
|Tiger Lake destination connector from Tiger Cloud to Iceberg-backed S3 Tables
|✓
|✗
|✗
|In-Console CSV, Parquet, and text file imports
|✓
|✗
|✗
|Flexible analysis with full SQL
|Complete Postgres ecosystem including all Postgres features, connectors, and third-party drivers
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Cross-table JOINs for time-series and events tables with relational tables
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Rich timestamp and timezone support
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Flexible time-bucketing for time-oriented analysis
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Advanced hyperfunctions including interpolation, approximation, and visualization functions
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Geospatial and vector data types
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Automated data management
|Native compression (up to 98% storage savings)
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Columnar storage format with fast scans
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Data retention policies
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Data tiering with automated policies
|✓
|✗
|✗
|Data reordering for efficient disk scans
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Data downsampling for efficient historical analysis
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Background job scheduler and user-defined jobs
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Enterprise scalability
|Disaggregated compute and storage
|✓
|✓
|Manual
|Dynamic compute resizing
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Dynamic disk storage with usage-based pricing
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Dynamic I/O provisioning for high-read/ high-write performance
|✓
|✓
|Manual
|Low-cost storage with infinite capacity on S3
|✓
|✗
|✗
|Transparent queries across high-performance and low-cost tiers
|✓
|✗
|✗
|Read replicas with load balancing for seamless read scaling
|✓
|✓
|Manual
|Connection pooling for connection scaling
|✓
|✓
|Manual
|Automated resource-aware parameter tuning
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Terraform for infrastructure-as-code control
|✓
|✓
|✗
|High availability and reliability
|Multi-AZ deployments for high availability
|✓
|✓
|Manual
|Continuous incremental backup and automated restore
|✓
|✓
|Manual
|Cross-region backup
|✓
|🔜
|✗
|Point-in-time recovery and branching
|✓
|✓
|Manual
|Regular database and disk snapshots to enable fast restore
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Rapid recovery for all services by fast database restart and remote disk remount
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Memory guard protections to avoid database out-of-memory crashes
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Decoupled control/data planes for greater resilience
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Commercial SLAs
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Automated upgrades and software patching
|Automated upgrades during maintenance windows
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Phased, zero-downtime TimescaleDB and Postgres minor upgrades
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Postgres major version upgrades with forking workflow and disk snapshots to minimize downtime
|✓
|✓
|✗
|HA-replica-aware coordinated upgrades
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Fleet-wide version and stability monitoring with staged roll-out/roll-back upgrades
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Security and compliance
|SOC 2 Type 2, GDPR, HIPAA certified compliance
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Data encryption at rest (both disk and backup)
|✓
|✓
|Manual
|Data encryption in transit
|✓
|✓
|Manual
|Database SSL with fully verifiable certificate chains
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Control plane role-based access control
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Database role-based access control
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Multi-factor authentication
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Corporate SSO and SAML
|✓
|✓
|✗
|VPC peering
|✓
|✗
|✗
|AWS Transit Gateway
|✓
|✗
|✗
|Layered database "privilege escalation" protections
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Secure SDLC practices and vulnerability scanning, third-party pen testing
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Deep observability
|Operational database visibility to understand performance, uncover regressions, optimize performance
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Automated query analysis and statistics
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Per-query drill-downs into execution times, row results, plans, memory buffer management, cache performance
|✓
|✓
|✗
|In-Console metric visualization and system logs
|✓
|✓
|✗
|Exporters to AWS CloudWatch, Prometheus, Datadog
|✓
|✗
|✗
|Connection monitoring
|✓
|✓
|Manual
|Connection management
|✓
|✓
|Manual
|Production-grade support and operations
|24/7 follow-the-sun support with global support team across APAC, EMEA, and Americas
|✓
|✓
|Contact sales
|Production support (severity 1)
|✓
|✓
|Contact sales
|Architectural reviews, data modeling, and query optimization and assistance, feature testing, and migration support
|✓
|✓
|Contact sales
|24/7 operational monitoring and control
|✓
|✓
|Contact sales
|98%+ customer satisfaction (CSAT scores)
|✓
|✓
|Contact sales
