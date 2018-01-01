Compare the features in Tiger Data products

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

The following table compares the features available in Tiger Cloud and self-hosted TimescaleDB Community Edition.

FeatureTiger Cloud on AWSTiger Cloud on Azureself-hosted TimescaleDB
Best-in-сlass Postgres performance
Automatic partitioning via hypertables for efficient indexes and faster ingest
Continuous aggregates
Time/partition-oriented constraint exclusion for faster queries
Skip scans, ordered appends, custom optimizations for faster LIMIT and DISTINCT queries
Columnar storage for accelerated scans
Vectorized query execution (SIMD)
Specialized vector indexes for AI applications
Source Postgres connectorManual
Source S3 connector
Source Apache Kafka connector
Tiger Lake destination connector from Tiger Cloud to Iceberg-backed S3 Tables
In-Console CSV, Parquet, and text file imports
Flexible analysis with full SQL
Complete Postgres ecosystem including all Postgres features, connectors, and third-party drivers
Cross-table JOINs for time-series and events tables with relational tables
Rich timestamp and timezone support
Flexible time-bucketing for time-oriented analysis
Advanced hyperfunctions including interpolation, approximation, and visualization functions
Geospatial and vector data types
Automated data management
Native compression (up to 98% storage savings)
Columnar storage format with fast scans
Data retention policies
Data tiering with automated policies
Data reordering for efficient disk scans
Data downsampling for efficient historical analysis
Background job scheduler and user-defined jobs
Enterprise scalability
Disaggregated compute and storageManual
Dynamic compute resizing
Dynamic disk storage with usage-based pricing
Dynamic I/O provisioning for high-read/ high-write performanceManual
Low-cost storage with infinite capacity on S3
Transparent queries across high-performance and low-cost tiers
Read replicas with load balancing for seamless read scalingManual
Connection pooling for connection scalingManual
Automated resource-aware parameter tuning
Terraform for infrastructure-as-code control
High availability and reliability
Multi-AZ deployments for high availabilityManual
Continuous incremental backup and automated restoreManual
Cross-region backup🔜
Point-in-time recovery and branchingManual
Regular database and disk snapshots to enable fast restore
Rapid recovery for all services by fast database restart and remote disk remount
Memory guard protections to avoid database out-of-memory crashes
Decoupled control/data planes for greater resilience
Commercial SLAs
Automated upgrades and software patching
Automated upgrades during maintenance windows
Phased, zero-downtime TimescaleDB and Postgres minor upgrades
Postgres major version upgrades with forking workflow and disk snapshots to minimize downtime
HA-replica-aware coordinated upgrades
Fleet-wide version and stability monitoring with staged roll-out/roll-back upgrades
Security and compliance
SOC 2 Type 2, GDPR, HIPAA certified compliance
Data encryption at rest (both disk and backup)Manual
Data encryption in transitManual
Database SSL with fully verifiable certificate chains
Control plane role-based access control
Database role-based access control
Multi-factor authentication
Corporate SSO and SAML
VPC peering
AWS Transit Gateway
Layered database "privilege escalation" protections
Secure SDLC practices and vulnerability scanning, third-party pen testing
Deep observability
Operational database visibility to understand performance, uncover regressions, optimize performance
Automated query analysis and statistics
Per-query drill-downs into execution times, row results, plans, memory buffer management, cache performance
In-Console metric visualization and system logs
Exporters to AWS CloudWatch, Prometheus, Datadog
Connection monitoringManual
Connection managementManual
Production-grade support and operations
24/7 follow-the-sun support with global support team across APAC, EMEA, and AmericasContact sales
Production support (severity 1)Contact sales
Architectural reviews, data modeling, and query optimization and assistance, feature testing, and migration supportContact sales
24/7 operational monitoring and controlContact sales
98%+ customer satisfaction (CSAT scores)Contact sales

