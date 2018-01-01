Self-hosted TimescaleDB

TimescaleDB is an extension for Postgres that enables time-series workloads, increasing ingest, query, storage and analytics performance.

Best practice is to run TimescaleDB in a Tiger Cloud service, but if you want to self-host you can run TimescaleDB yourself.

Deploy a Tiger Cloud service. We tune your database for performance and handle scalability, high availability, backups and management so you can relax.

Self-hosted TimescaleDB is community supported. For additional help check out the friendly Tiger Data community.

If you'd prefer to pay for support then check out our self-managed support.

