Tutorials

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

Tiger Data tutorials are designed to help you get up and running with Tiger Data products. They walk you through a variety of scenarios using example datasets, to teach you how to construct interesting queries, find out what information your database has hidden in it, and even give you options for visualizing and graphing your results.

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

NextAnalytics on transport and geospatial data

Related Content

Tiger Data cookbook
Browse code examples from the Tiger community that resolve common issues and provide solutions for non-standard tasks
Query the Bitcoin blockchain
Learn to use Tiger Cloud to query and analyze transactions on a blockchain as you would any other time-series data. In this tutorial, you use Tiger to ingest, store, and analyze transactions
Analyze the Bitcoin blockchain
Use TimescaleDB hyperfunctions to analyze transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain. This tutorial illustrates how to analyze the fees, the impact on BTC-USD, the average miner revenue, and more
Analyze financial tick data with TimescaleDB
Use Tiger Cloud to store financial tick data and create candlestick views to perform real-time analysis of price changes
Simulate an IoT sensor dataset
It is often necessary to simulate IoT datasets, for example, when testing a new system. Simulate an IOT dataset in your Tiger Cloud service
Ingest real-time financial data using WebSocket
Ingest time-series data into Tiger Cloud using a websocket connection