List of variables available on the project for writers, content creators and contributors to use while writing the documentation. Syntax is $VARIABLE_NAME inside markdown files.
|Variable name
|Variable value
|Tiger Cloud account
|account
|Tiger Agent CLI
|Tiger Agents for Work
|Tiger Agent
|continuous aggregate
|Continuous aggregate
|chunk
|Chunk
|chunk skipping
|Chunk skipping
|Tiger CLI
|CLI
|Tiger Cloud SQL editor
|Tiger Cloud
|columnstore
|Columnstore
|Tiger Data
|https://www.tigerdata.com
|Tiger Console
|Tiger Console
|Console
|https://console.cloud.timescale.com/
|https://www.tigerdata.com/contact/
|sales@tigerdata.com
|Data view
|Enterprise
|Tiger Eon
|Eon
|Free
|high-availability replica
|High-availability replica
|HA replica
|hypercore
|Hypercore
|hypertable
|Hypertable
|I/O boost
|job
|Job
|Tiger Lake
|Tiger Lake
|materialized hypertable
|Materialized hypertable
|Tiger MCP
|Tiger MCP
|Managed Service for TimescaleDB Console
|MST Console
|https://portal.managed.timescale.com/
|Managed Service for TimescaleDB
|Managed Service for TimescaleDB service
|MST service
|MST
|parallel copy
|Parallel copy
|Performance
|Postgres
|pgai on Tiger Data
|pgai
|pgvectorscale
|source Postgres connector
|Source Postgres connector
|pgspot
|PgVectorizer
|PopSQL
|https://popsql.com/
|pricing plan
|Pricing plan
|Tiger Data products
|Tiger Cloud and TimescaleDB
|Tiger
|Tiger Cloud project
|project
|Project
|read replica
|Read replica
|Tiger REST API
|REST API
|rowstore
|Rowstore
|real-time aggregate
|Real-time aggregate
|source S3 connector
|Source S3 connector
|Scale
|self-hosted TimescaleDB
|Self-hosted TimescaleDB
|self-hosted
|Self-hosted
|Tiger Cloud service
|service
|Service
|Tiger Data SkipScan
|SkipScan
|Tiger Cloud SQL assistant
|SQL assistant
|SQL editor
|TimescaleDB Apache 2 Edition
|TimescaleDB Community Edition
|Tiger Cloud
|TimescaleDB
|time bucket
|Time bucket
|TimescaleDB Toolkit
|Toolkit
|VPC
|https://www.tigerdata.com/docs/
|www.tigerdata.com