List of variables available on the project for writers, content creators and contributors to use while writing the documentation. Syntax is $VARIABLE_NAME inside markdown files.

Variable name Variable value ACCOUNT_LONG Tiger Cloud account ACCOUNT_SHORT account AGENTS_CLI Tiger Agent CLI AGENTS_LONG Tiger Agents for Work AGENTS_SHORT Tiger Agent CAGG continuous aggregate CAGG_CAP Continuous aggregate CHUNK chunk CHUNK_CAP Chunk CHUNK_SKIPPING chunk skipping CHUNK_SKIPPING_CAP Chunk skipping CLI_LONG Tiger CLI CLI_SHORT CLI CLOUD_EDITOR Tiger Cloud SQL editor CLOUD_LONG Tiger Cloud COLUMNSTORE columnstore COLUMNSTORE_CAP Columnstore COMPANY Tiger Data COMPANY_URL https://www.tigerdata.com CONSOLE Tiger Console CONSOLE_LONG Tiger Console CONSOLE_SHORT Console CONSOLE_URL https://console.cloud.timescale.com/ CONTACT_COMPANY https://www.tigerdata.com/contact/ CONTACT_SALES sales@tigerdata.com DATA_MODE Data view ENTERPRISE Enterprise EON_LONG Tiger Eon EON_SHORT Eon FREE Free HA_REPLICA high-availability replica HA_REPLICA_CAP High-availability replica HA_REPLICA_SHORT HA replica HYPERCORE hypercore HYPERCORE_CAP Hypercore HYPERTABLE hypertable HYPERTABLE_CAP Hypertable IO_BOOST I/O boost JOB job JOB_CAP Job LAKE_LONG Tiger Lake LAKE_SHORT Tiger Lake MAT_HYPERTABLE materialized hypertable MAT_HYPERTABLE_CAP Materialized hypertable MCP_LONG Tiger MCP MCP_SHORT Tiger MCP MST_CONSOLE_LONG Managed Service for TimescaleDB Console MST_CONSOLE_SHORT MST Console MST_CONSOLE_URL https://portal.managed.timescale.com/ MST_LONG Managed Service for TimescaleDB MST_SERVICE_LONG Managed Service for TimescaleDB service MST_SERVICE_SHORT MST service MST_SHORT MST PAR_COPY parallel copy PAR_COPY_CAP Parallel copy PERFORMANCE Performance PG Postgres PGAI_LONG pgai on Tiger Data PGAI_SHORT pgai PGVECTORSCALE pgvectorscale PG_CONNECTOR source Postgres connector PG_CONNECTOR_CAP Source Postgres connector PG_SPOT pgspot PG_VECTORIZER PgVectorizer POPSQL PopSQL POPSQL_URL https://popsql.com/ PRICING_PLAN pricing plan PRICING_PLAN_CAP Pricing plan PRODUCTS_ALL Tiger Data products PRODUCTS_CL_DB Tiger Cloud and TimescaleDB PRODUCT_PREFIX Tiger PROJECT_LONG Tiger Cloud project PROJECT_SHORT project PROJECT_SHORT_CAP Project READ_REPLICA read replica READ_REPLICA_CAP Read replica REST_LONG Tiger REST API REST_SHORT REST API ROWSTORE rowstore ROWSTORE_CAP Rowstore RTAGG real-time aggregate RTAGG_CAP Real-time aggregate S3_CONNECTOR source S3 connector S3_CONNECTOR_CAP Source S3 connector SCALE Scale SELF_LONG self-hosted TimescaleDB SELF_LONG_CAP Self-hosted TimescaleDB SELF_SHORT self-hosted SELF_SHORT_CAP Self-hosted SERVICE_LONG Tiger Cloud service SERVICE_SHORT service SERVICE_SHORT_CAP Service SKIPSCAN_LONG Tiger Data SkipScan SKIPSCAN_SHORT SkipScan SQL_ASSISTANT_LONG Tiger Cloud SQL assistant SQL_ASSISTANT_SHORT SQL assistant SQL_EDITOR SQL editor TDB_APACHE TimescaleDB Apache 2 Edition TDB_COMMUNITY TimescaleDB Community Edition TIGER_POSTGRES Tiger Cloud TIMESCALE_DB TimescaleDB TIME_BUCKET time bucket TIME_BUCKET_CAP Time bucket TOOLKIT_LONG TimescaleDB Toolkit TOOLKIT_SHORT Toolkit VPC VPC WEBSITE_DOCS https://www.tigerdata.com/docs/ WEBSITE_MARKETING www.tigerdata.com