You use the source Postgres connector in Tiger Cloud to synchronize all data or specific tables from a Postgres database instance to your service, in real time. You run the connector continuously, turning Postgres into a primary database with your service as a logical replica. This enables you to leverage Tiger Cloud’s real-time analytics capabilities on your replica data.

The source Postgres connector in Tiger Cloud leverages the well-established Postgres logical replication protocol. By relying on this protocol, Tiger Cloud ensures compatibility, familiarity, and a broader knowledge base—making it easier for you to adopt the connector and integrate your data.

You use the source Postgres connector for data synchronization, rather than migration. This includes:

Copy existing data from a Postgres instance to a Tiger Cloud service: Copy data at up to 150 GB/hr. You need at least a 4 CPU/16 GB source database, and a 4 CPU/16 GB target service. Copy the publication tables in parallel. Large tables are still copied using a single connection. Parallel copying is in the backlog. Forget foreign key relationships. The connector disables foreign key validation during the sync. For example, if a metrics table refers to the id column on the tags table, you can still sync only the metrics table without worrying about their foreign key relationships. Track progress. Postgres exposes COPY progress under pg_stat_progress_copy .

Synchronize real-time changes from a Postgres instance to a Tiger Cloud service.

Add and remove tables on demand using the Postgres PUBLICATION interface .

Enable features such as hypertables, columnstore, and continuous aggregates on your logical replica.

Early access