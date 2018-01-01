Sync data from Postgres

You use the source Postgres connector in Tiger Cloud to synchronize all data or specific tables from a Postgres database instance to your service, in real time. You run the connector continuously, turning Postgres into a primary database with your service as a logical replica. This enables you to leverage Tiger Cloud’s real-time analytics capabilities on your replica data.

Tiger Cloud connectors overview

The source Postgres connector in Tiger Cloud leverages the well-established Postgres logical replication protocol. By relying on this protocol, Tiger Cloud ensures compatibility, familiarity, and a broader knowledge base—making it easier for you to adopt the connector and integrate your data.

You use the source Postgres connector for data synchronization, rather than migration. This includes:

  • Copy existing data from a Postgres instance to a Tiger Cloud service:

    • Copy data at up to 150 GB/hr.

      You need at least a 4 CPU/16 GB source database, and a 4 CPU/16 GB target service.

    • Copy the publication tables in parallel.

      Large tables are still copied using a single connection. Parallel copying is in the backlog.

    • Forget foreign key relationships.

      The connector disables foreign key validation during the sync. For example, if a metrics table refers to the id column on the tags table, you can still sync only the metrics table without worrying about their foreign key relationships.

    • Track progress.

      Postgres exposes COPY progress under pg_stat_progress_copy.

  • Synchronize real-time changes from a Postgres instance to a Tiger Cloud service.

  • Add and remove tables on demand using the Postgres PUBLICATION interface.

  • Enable features such as hypertables, columnstore, and continuous aggregates on your logical replica.

Early access: this source Postgres connector is not yet supported for production use. If you have any questions or feedback, talk to us in #livesync in the Tiger Community.

