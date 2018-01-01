Stream data from Kafka

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise

Self-hosted products

MST

You use the Kafka source connector in Tiger Cloud to stream events from Kafka into your service. Tiger Cloud connects to your Confluent Cloud Kafka cluster and Schema Registry using SASL/SCRAM authentication and service account–based API keys. Only the Avro format is currently supported with some limitations.

This page explains how to connect Tiger Cloud to your Confluent Cloud Kafka cluster.

Early access: the Kafka source connector is not yet supported for production use.

Prerequisites

To follow the steps on this page:

  • Sign up for Confluence Cloud.
  • Create a Kafka cluster in Confluence Cloud.
Note

This feature is currently not supported for Tiger Cloud on Microsoft Azure.

Access your Kafka cluster in Confluent Cloud

Take the following steps to prepare your Kafka cluster for connection to Tiger Cloud:

  1. Create a service account

    If you already have a service account for Tiger Cloud, you can reuse it. To create a new service account:

    1. Log in to Confluent Cloud.

    2. Click the burger menu at the top-right of the pane, then press Access control > Service accounts >Add service account.

    3. Enter the following details:

      • Name: tigerdata-access
      • Description: Service account for the Tiger Cloud source connector

    4. Add the service account owner role, then click Next.

    5. Select a role assignment, then click Add

    6. Click Next, then click Create service account.

  2. Create API keys

    1. In Confluent Cloud, click Home > Environments > Select your environment > Select your cluster.
    2. Under Cluster overview in the left sidebar, select API Keys.
    3. Click Add key, choose Service Account and click Next.
    4. Select tigerdata-access, then click Next.
    5. For your cluster, choose the Operation and select the following Permissions, then click Next:
      • Resource type: Cluster
      • Operation: DESCRIBE
      • Permission: ALLOW
    6. Click Download and continue, then securely store the ACL.
    7. Use the same procedure to add the following keys:
      • ACL 2: Topic access
        • Resource type: Topic
        • Topic name: Select the topics that Tiger Cloud should read
        • Pattern type: LITERAL
        • Operation: READ
        • Permission: ALLOW
      • ACL 3: Consumer group access
        • Resource type: Consumer group
        • Consumer group ID: tigerdata-kafka/<tiger_cloud_project_id>. See Find your connection details for where to find your project ID
        • Pattern type: PREFIXED
        • Operation: READ
        • Permission: ALLOW You need these to configure your Kafka source connector in Tiger Cloud.

Configure Confluent Cloud Schema Registry

Tiger Cloud requires access to the Schema Registry to fetch schemas for Kafka topics. To configure the Schema Registry:

  1. Navigate to Schema Registry

    In Confluent Cloud, click Environments and select your environment, then click Stream Governance.

  2. Create a Schema Registry API key

    1. Click API Keys, then click Add API Key.

    2. Choose Service Account, select tigerdata-access, then click Next.

    3. Under Resource scope, choose Schema Registry, select the default environment, then click Next.

    4. In Create API Key, add the following, then click Create API Key :

      • Name: tigerdata-schema-registry-access
      • Description: API key for Tiger Cloud schema registry access

    5. Click Download API Key and securely store the API key and secret, then click Complete.

  3. Assign roles for Schema Registry

    1. Click the burger menu at the top-right of the pane, then press Access control > Accounts & access > Service accounts.

    2. Select the tigerdata-access service account.

    3. In the Access tab, add the following role assignments for All schema subjects:

      • ResourceOwner on the service account.
      • DeveloperRead on schema subjects. Choose All schema subjects or restrict to specific subjects as required.

    4. Save the role assignments.

Your Confluent Cloud Schema Registry is now accessible to Tiger Cloud using the API key and secret.

Add Kafka source connector in Tiger Cloud

Take the following steps to create a Kafka source connector in Tiger Console.

  1. In Console, select your service

  2. Go to Connectors > Source connectors. Click New Connector, then select Kafka

  3. Click the pencil icon, then set the connector name

  4. Set up Kafka authentication

    Enter the name of your cluster in Confluent Cloud and the information from the first api-key-*.txt that you downloaded, then click Authenticate.

  5. Set up the Schema Registry

    Enter the service account ID and the information from the second api-key-*.txt that you downloaded, then click Authenticate.

  6. Select topics to sync

    Add the schema and table, map the columns in the table, and click Create connector.

Your Kafka connector is configured and ready to stream events.

Known limitations and unsupported types

The following Avro schema types are not supported:

Union types

Multi-type non-nullable unions are blocked.

Examples:

  • Multiple type union:

    {
      "type": "record",
      "name": "Message",
      "fields": [
        {"name": "content", "type": ["string", "bytes", "null"]}
      ]
    }

  • Union as root schema:

    ["null", "string"]

Reference types (named type references)

Referencing a previously defined named type by name, instead of inline, is not supported.

Examples:

  • Named type definition:

    {
      "type": "record",
      "name": "Address",
      "fields": [
        {"name": "street", "type": "string"},
        {"name": "city", "type": "string"}
      ]
    }

  • Failing reference:

    {
      "type": "record",
      "name": "Person",
      "fields": [
        {"name": "name", "type": "string"},
        {"name": "address", "type": "Address"}
      ]
    }

Unsupported logical types

Only the logical types in the hardcoded supported list are supported. This includes:

  • decimal, date, time-millis, time-micros

  • timestamp-millis, timestamp-micros, timestamp-nanos

  • local-timestamp-millis, local-timestamp-micros, local-timestamp-nanos

  • uuid, duration

Unsupported examples:

{
  "type": "int",
  "logicalType": "date-time"
}


{
  "type": "string",
  "logicalType": "json"
}


{
  "type": "bytes",
  "logicalType": "custom-type"
}

Keywords

streamkafkaconnect

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

PreviousSync from S3NextUpload a file using Console

Related Content

Sync, import, and migrate your data to Tiger
In Tiger, you can easily import individual files, migrate from other databases, or sync directly so that your data from another source is continuously updated
Connect to a Tiger Cloud service with psql
psql enables you to type in queries interactively, issue them to Postgres, and see the query results. Connect to your Tiger Cloud service using psql
Live migration
Migrate your entire database to Tiger Cloud with low downtime
Integrate AWS Lambda with Tiger Cloud
With AWS Lambda, you can run code without provisioning or managing servers, and scale automatically. Integrate AWS Lambda with Tiger Cloud and inject data into your service
Sync data from S3 to your service
Synchronize data from S3 to Tiger Cloud service in real time
FAQ and troubleshooting
Troubleshooting known issues in database migrations