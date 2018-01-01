Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Your business already has the answers in Slack threads, GitHub pull requests, Linear tasks, your own docs, Salesforce service tickets, anywhere you store data. However, those answers are scattered, hard to find, and often forgotten. Tiger Eon automatically integrates Tiger Agents for Work with your organizational data so you can let AI Assistants analyze your company data and give you the answers you need. For example:

What did we ship last week?

What's blocking the release?

Summarize the latest GitHub pull requests.

Eon responds instantly, pulling from the tools you already use. No new UI, no new workflow, just answers in Slack.

Expand image

Tiger Eon:

Unlocks hidden value : your data in Slack, GitHub, and Linear already contains the insights you need. Eon makes them accessible.

: your data in Slack, GitHub, and Linear already contains the insights you need. Eon makes them accessible. Enables faster decisions : no need to search or ask around, you get answers in seconds.

: no need to search or ask around, you get answers in seconds. Is easy to use : Eon runs a Tiger Agent and MCP servers statelessly in lightweight Docker containers.

: Eon runs a Tiger Agent and MCP servers statelessly in lightweight Docker containers. Integrates seamlessly with Tiger Cloud: Eon uses a Tiger Cloud service so you securely and reliably store your company data. Prefer to self-host? Use a Postgres instance with TimescaleDB.

Tiger Eon's real-time ingestion system connects to Slack and captures everything: every message, reaction, edit, and channel update. It can also process historical Slack exports. Eon had instant access to years of institutional knowledge from the very beginning.

All of this data is stored in your Tiger Cloud service as time-series data: conversations are events unfolding over time, and Tiger Cloud is purpose-built for precisely this. Your data is optimized by:

Automatically partitioning the data into 7-day chunks for efficient queries

Compressing the data after 45 days to save space

Segmenting by channel for faster retrieval

When someone asks Eon a question, it uses simple SQL to instantly retrieve the full thread context, related conversations, and historical decisions. No rate limits. No API quotas. Just direct access to your data.

This page shows you how to install and run Eon.

To follow the procedure on this page you need to:

Create a Tiger Cloud account. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.

Tiger Eon is a production-ready repository running Tiger CLI and Tiger Agents for Work that creates and runs the following components for you:

An ingest Slack app that consumes all messages and reactions from public channels in your Slack workspace

A Tiger Agent that analyzes your company data for you

that analyzes your company data for you A Tiger Cloud service instance that stores data from the Slack apps

MCP servers that connect data sources to Eon

A listener Slack app that passes questions to the Tiger Agent when you @tag it in a public channel, and returns the AI analysis on your data

All local components are run in lightweight Docker containers via Docker Compose.

This section shows you how to run the Eon setup to configure Eon to connect to your Slack app, and give it access to your data and analytics stored in Tiger Cloud.

Install Tiger Eon to manage and run your AI-powered Slack bots In a local folder, run the following command from the terminal: git clone git@github.com:timescale/tiger-eon.git Copy Start the Eon setup cd tiger-eon ./setup-tiger-eon.sh Copy You see a summary of the setup procedure. Type y and press Enter . Create the Tiger Cloud service to use with Eon You see Do you want to use a free tier Tiger Cloud Database? [y/N]: . Press Y to create a free Tiger Cloud service. Eon opens the Tiger Cloud authentication page in your browser. Click Authorize . Eon creates a Tiger Cloud service called tiger-eon and stores the credentials in your local keychain. If you press N , the Eon setup creates and runs TimescaleDB in a local Docker container. Create the ingest Slack app In the terminal, name your ingest Slack app: Eon proposes to create an ingest app called tiger-slack-ingest , press Enter . Do the same for the App description. Eon opens Your Apps in https://api.slack.com/apps/ . Start configuring your ingest app in Slack: In the Slack Your Apps page: Click Create New App , click From an manifest , then select a workspace. Click Next . Slack opens Create app from manifest . Add the Slack app manifest: In terminal press Enter . The setup prints the Slack app manifest to terminal and adds it to your clipboard. In the Slack Create app from manifest window, paste the manifest. Click Next , then click Create . Configure an app-level token: In your app settings, go to Basic Information . Scroll to App-Level Tokens . Click Generate Token and Scopes . Add a Token Name , then click Add Scope add connections:write , then click Generate . Copy the xapp-* token and click Done . In the terminal, paste the token, then press Enter . Configure a bot user OAuth token: In your app settings, under Features , click App Home . Scroll down, then enable Allow users to send Slash commands and messages from the messages tab . In your app settings, under Settings , click Install App . Click Install to <workspace name> , then click Allow . Copy the xoxb- Bot User OAuth Token locally. In the terminal, paste the token, then press Enter . Create the Eon Slack app Follow the same procedure as you did for the ingest Slack app. Integrate Eon with Anthropic The Eon setup opens https://console.anthropic.com/settings/keys . Create a Claude Code key, then paste it in the terminal. Integrate Eon with Logfire If you would like to integrate logfire with Eon, paste your token and press Enter . If not, press Enter . Integrate Eon with GitHub The Eon setup asks if you would like to Enable github MCP server?". For $EON_SHORT to answer questions about the activity in your Github organization . Press y to integrate with GitHub. Integrate Eon with Linear The Eon setup asks if you would like to Enable linear MCP server? [y/N]: . Press y to integrate with Linear. Give Eon access to private repositories The setup asks if you would like to include access to private repositories. Press y . Follow the GitHub token creation process. In the Eon setup add your organization name, then paste the GitHub token. The setup sets up a new Tiger Cloud service for you called tiger-eon , then starts Eon in Docker. Expand image

You have created:

The Eon ingest and chat apps in Slack

A private MCP server connecting Eon to your data in GitHub

A Tiger Cloud service that securely stores the data used by Eon

To enable your AI Assistant to analyze your data for you when you ask a question, open a public channel,

invite @eon to join, then ask a question: