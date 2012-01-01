Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

TimescaleDB is an open-source Postgres extension that powers Tiger Cloud. Designed for running real-time analytics on time-series data, it supercharges ingest, query, storage, and analytics performance.

You can install self-hosted TimescaleDB from source, with a pre-built Docker container, or on one of the supported platforms. This section provides instructions for installing the latest version of self-hosted TimescaleDB.

Development and production environments The following instructions are for development and testing installations. For a production environment, we strongly recommend that you implement the following, many of which you can achieve using Postgres tooling: Incremental backup and database snapshots, with efficient point-in-time recovery.

High availability replication, ideally with nodes across multiple availability zones.

Automatic failure detection with fast restarts, for both non-replicated and replicated deployments.

Asynchronous replicas for scaling reads when needed.

Connection poolers for scaling client connections.

Zero-down-time minor version and extension upgrades.

Forking workflows for major version upgrades and other feature testing.

For more details about the latest release, see the release notes section.