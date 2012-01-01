Install TimescaleDB

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

TimescaleDB is an open-source Postgres extension that powers Tiger Cloud. Designed for running real-time analytics on time-series data, it supercharges ingest, query, storage, and analytics performance.

You can install self-hosted TimescaleDB from source, with a pre-built Docker container, or on one of the supported platforms. This section provides instructions for installing the latest version of self-hosted TimescaleDB.

Development and production environments

The following instructions are for development and testing installations. For a production environment, we strongly recommend that you implement the following, many of which you can achieve using Postgres tooling:

  • Incremental backup and database snapshots, with efficient point-in-time recovery.
  • High availability replication, ideally with nodes across multiple availability zones.
  • Automatic failure detection with fast restarts, for both non-replicated and replicated deployments.
  • Asynchronous replicas for scaling reads when needed.
  • Connection poolers for scaling client connections.
  • Zero-down-time minor version and extension upgrades.
  • Forking workflows for major version upgrades and other feature testing.
  • Monitoring and observability.

Deploying for production? With a Tiger Cloud service we tune your database for performance and handle scalability, high availability, backups, and management, so you can relax.

Try for free

Installation

Docker
Docker
Kubernetes
Kubernetes
Linux
Linux
MacOS
MacOS
Source
Source
Windows
Windows
Try Tiger

Tiger is the easiest way to get started with TimescaleDB. Create services in one click, enable replicas and forks, resize your compute and storage at any time, and forget about manual backups and data recovery.

Try for free

For more details about the latest release, see the release notes section.

Keywords

installation

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

PreviousSelf-hosted TimescaleDBNextDocker

Related Content

Install TimescaleDB on Linux
Install self-hosted TimescaleDB on Debian, Red Hat, or ArchLinux
Install TimescaleDB on macOS
Install self-hosted TimescaleDB on macOS with Homebrew or MacPorts
Install TimescaleDB on Docker
Install self-hosted TimescaleDB on any local system from a pre-built Docker container
Install TimescaleDB from source
Install self-hosted TimescaleDB from source
Install TimescaleDB on Windows
Install self-hosted TimescaleDB on Windows
Install TimescaleDB on Kubernetes
Run TimescaleDB inside Kubernetes using the TimescaleDB Docker container image