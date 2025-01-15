Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Tiger MCP provides access to your Tiger Cloud resources through Claude and other AI Assistants. Tiger MCP mirrors the functionality of Tiger CLI and is integrated directly into the CLI binary. You manage your Tiger Cloud resources using natural language from your AI Assistant. As Tiger MCP is integrated with the Tiger Data documentation, ask any question and you will get the best answer.

This page shows you how to install Tiger CLI and set up secure authentication for Tiger MCP, then manage the resources in your Tiger Cloud account through Tiger MCP using your AI Assistant.

To follow the steps on this page:

Create a target Tiger Cloud account.

Install an AI Assistant on your developer device with an active API key. The following AI Assistants are automatically configured by Tiger MCP: claude-code , cursor , windsurf , codex , gemini/gemini-cli , vscode/code/vs-code . You can also manually configure Tiger MCP.

Tiger MCP is bundled with Tiger CLI:

Install Tiger CLI Use the terminal to install the CLI: Set up API credentials Log Tiger CLI into your Tiger Cloud account: tiger auth login Copy Tiger CLI opens Console in your browser. Log in, then click Authorize . You can have a maximum of 10 active client credentials. If you get an error, open credentials and delete an unused credential. Select a Tiger Cloud project: Auth URL is: https://console.cloud.timescale.com/oauth/authorize?client_id=lotsOfURLstuff Opening browser for authentication... Select a project: > 1. Tiger Project (tgrproject) 2. YourCompany (Company wide project) (cpnproject) 3. YourCompany Department (dptproject) Use ↑/↓ arrows or number keys to navigate, enter to select, q to quit Copy If only one project is associated with your account, this step is not shown. Where possible, Tiger CLI stores your authentication information in the system keychain/credential manager. If that fails, the credentials are stored in ~/.config/tiger/credentials with restricted file permissions (600). By default, Tiger CLI stores your configuration in ~/.config/tiger/config.yaml . Test your authenticated connection to Tiger Cloud by listing services tiger service list Copy This call returns something like: No services: 🏜️ No services found! Your project is looking a bit empty. 🚀 Ready to get started? Create your first service with: tiger service create Copy

One or more services: ┌────────────┬─────────────────────┬────────┬─────────────┬──────────────┬──────────────────┐ │ SERVICE ID │ NAME │ STATUS │ TYPE │ REGION │ CREATED │ ├────────────┼─────────────────────┼────────┼─────────────┼──────────────┼──────────────────┤ │ tgrservice │ tiger-agent-service │ READY │ TIMESCALEDB │ eu-central-1 │ 2025-09-25 16:09 │ └────────────┴─────────────────────┴────────┴─────────────┴──────────────┴──────────────────┘ Copy Install Tiger MCP tiger mcp install Copy Choose the client to integrate with, then press Enter Select an MCP client to configure: > 1. Claude Code 2. Codex 3. Cursor 4. Gemini CLI 5. VS Code 6. Windsurf Use ↑/↓ arrows or number keys to navigate, enter to select, q to quit Copy

And that is it, you are ready to use Tiger MCP to manage your services in Tiger Cloud.

Your AI Assistant is connected to your Tiger Cloud account and the Tiger Data documentation, you can now use it to manage your services and learn more about how to implement Tiger Cloud features. For example:

Run your AI Assistant claude Copy Claude automatically runs Tiger MCP server that enables you to interact with Tiger Cloud from your AI Assistant. Check your Tiger MCP configuration > is the tigerdata mcp server active for you? Copy You see something like: ⏺ Yes, the Tiger MCP server is active! I have access to a comprehensive set of Tiger Cloud (Timescale) tools, including: Service Management: - List, create, fork, start, stop, and resize database services - View service details and logs - Update passwords Database Operations: - Execute SQL queries against PostgreSQL/TimescaleDB databases - Search documentation (Tiger Cloud and PostgreSQL) - View specialized skills for TimescaleDB operations Available Skills: - Design PostgreSQL tables - Find hypertable candidates - Migrate tables to hypertables - Set up TimescaleDB hypertables with compression, retention policies, etc. Is there something specific you'd like to do with the Tiger Data MCP server? Copy Ask a basic question about your services > can you list my active services please Copy You see something like: ⏺ You have 3 active services, all with the same name "my-first-service": 1. tgrservice1 - READY - TimescaleDB - us-east-1 - 1 CPU/4GB - Created: 2025-09-30 2. tgrservice1 - READY - TimescaleDB - us-east-1 - 1 CPU/4GB - Created: 2025-09-30 3. tgrservice1 - READY - TimescaleDB - us-east-1 - 1 CPU/4GB - Created: 2025-09-30 Copy Manage your services without having to learn how to For example: Can you create a new ai service called bob with a replica for me please Copy You see something like: tiger - Create Database Service (MCP)(name: "bob", addons: ["ai"], replicas: 1, wait: false) Copy Find best practice for things you need to do For example: > I need to migrate a database with 25 million rows of data to Tiger Cloud, please tell me what service optimizations i should do before migration. Copy You see something like: ⏺ For migrating a database with 25 million rows to Tiger Cloud, here are the key service optimizations to do before migration: Pre-Migration Service Optimizations 1. Right-size your compute resources: - For 25M rows, start with at least 2 CPU/8GB or 4 CPU/16GB - You can scale up during migration if needed, then scale down after 2. Enable the appropriate addons: - Use time-series addon if you are working with time-series data - Use ai addon if you need vector/AI capabilities 3. Choose optimal region: - Select the region closest to your current database to minimize network transfer time - This significantly reduces migration duration 4. Consider enhanced storage (Enterprise only): - If you expect high write throughput during migration, enhanced storage provides better IOPS (up to 32,000) 5. Skip replicas initially: - Start with 0 replicas during migration - Add replicas after migration completes to avoid duplicate data copying 6. Plan for storage space: - Estimate your uncompressed data size - Allocate sufficient high-performance storage (scales automatically but good to plan) - You can enable tiered storage later for older data During Migration Best Practices Migration method selection: - 25M rows: Use schema-then-data migration (migrate schema first, then copy data in chunks) - Allows restart if a copy operation fails - Better for databases >10GB Database configuration to set AFTER migration: - Set up compression policies (once data is loaded) - Configure retention policies - Create continuous aggregates - Enable tiered storage for cost optimization Connection settings: - Use the pooled connection endpoint for better performance during bulk inserts - Disable unnecessary constraints/indexes during migration, re-enable after Would you like me to help you create an optimized service for this migration? Copy

That beats working. Let Tiger MCP do it all for you.

If your MCP client is not supported by tiger mcp install , follow the client's instructions to install MCP servers. For example, many clients use a JSON file like the following that use tiger mcp start to start Tiger MCP:

{ "mcpServers" : { "tiger" : { "command" : "tiger" , "args" : [ "mcp" , "start" ] } } } Copy

Tiger MCP exposes the following MCP tools to your AI Assistant:

Command Parameter Required Description service_list - - Returns a list of the services in the current project. service_get - - Returns detailed information about a service. service_id ✓ The unique identifier of the service (10-character alphanumeric string). with_password - Set to true to include the password in the response and connection string.

WARNING: never do this unless the user explicitly requests the password. service_create - - Create a new service in Tiger Cloud.

WARNING: creates billable resources. name - Set the human-readable name of up to 128 characters for this service. addons - Set the array of addons to enable for the service. Options: time-series : enables TimescaleDB

: enables TimescaleDB ai : enables the AI and vector extensions Set an empty array for Postgres-only. region - Set the AWS region to deploy this service in. cpu_memory - CPU and memory allocation combination.

Available configurations are: shared/shared

0.5 CPU/2 GB

1 CPU/4 GB

2 CPU/8 GB

4 CPU/16 GB

8 CPU/32 GB

16 CPU/64 GB

32 CPU/128 GB replicas - Set the number of high-availability replicas for fault tolerance. wait - Set to true to wait for the service to be fully ready before returning. timeout_minutes - Set the timeout in minutes to wait for service to be ready. Only used when wait=true . Default: 30 minutes set_default - By default, the new service is the default for following commands in CLI. Set to false to keep the previous service as the default. with_password - Set to true to include the password for this service in response and connection string.

WARNING: never set to true unless user explicitly requests the password. service_fork - - Fork an existing service to create a new independent copy.

WARNING: creates billable resources. service_id ✓ The unique identifier of the service to fork (10-character alphanumeric string). fork_strategy ✓ Fork strategy: NOW : fork at the current database state

: fork at the current database state LAST_SNAPSHOT :fork at last existing snapshot. This is the faster option

:fork at last existing snapshot. This is the faster option PITR : create a point-in-time recovery. You must also set the target_time parameter for PITR forks. target_time - Set the target time for a PIRT fork_strategy in RFC3339 format. For example 2025-01-15T10:30:00Z ). name - Set the human-readable name for the forked service. Defaults to {source-service-name}-fork . cpu_memory - CPU and memory allocation combination. Inherits from source service if not specified.

Available configurations are: shared/shared

0.5 CPU/2 GB

1 CPU/4 GB

2 CPU/8 GB

4 CPU/16 GB

8 CPU/32 GB

16 CPU/64 GB

32 CPU/128 GB wait - Set to true to wait for the forked service to be fully ready before returning. Default: false . timeout_minutes - Set the timeout in minutes to wait for forked service to be ready. Only used when wait=true . Default: 30 minutes set_default - By default, the forked service is set as the default for following commands in CLI. Set to false to keep the previous service as the default. with_password - Set to true to include the password for the forked service in response and connection string.

WARNING: never set to true unless user explicitly requests the password. service_update_password - - Update the password for the tsdbadmin for this service. The password change takes effect immediately and may terminate existing connections. service_id ✓ The unique identifier of the service you want to update the password for. password ✓ The new password for the tsdbadmin user. service_start - - Start a stopped service. The service transitions from an inactive state to active and becomes available for connections. service_id ✓ The unique identifier of the service to start (10-character alphanumeric string). wait - Set to true to wait for the service to be fully started before returning. Default: true . timeout_minutes - Set the timeout in minutes to wait for service to start. Only used when wait=true . Default: 10 minutes service_stop - - Stop a running service. The service transitions to an inactive state and no longer accepts connections. service_id ✓ The unique identifier of the service to stop (10-character alphanumeric string). wait - Set to true to wait for the service to be fully stopped before returning. Default: true . timeout_minutes - Set the timeout in minutes to wait for service to stop. Only used when wait=true . Default: 10 minutes service_resize - - Resize a service by changing CPU and memory allocation. The service may be temporarily unavailable during the resize operation.

WARNING: changing resources affects billing. service_id ✓ The unique identifier of the service to resize (10-character alphanumeric string). cpu_memory ✓ CPU and memory allocation combination.

Available configurations are: 0.5 CPU/2 GB

1 CPU/4 GB

2 CPU/8 GB

4 CPU/16 GB

8 CPU/32 GB

16 CPU/64 GB

32 CPU/128 GB wait - Set to true to wait for the resize operation to complete before returning. Default: true . timeout_minutes - Set the timeout in minutes to wait for resize to complete. Only used when wait=true . Default: 10 minutes service_logs - - View logs for a service. Returns up to the specified number of log entries with optional time filtering. service_id ✓ The unique identifier of the service to fetch logs from (10-character alphanumeric string). tail - Number of log lines to show. Default: 100 . Maximum: 500 . until - Fetch logs before this timestamp in RFC3339 format (for example, 2024-01-15T10:00:00Z ). node - Specific service node to fetch logs from. Use 0 for primary node, higher numbers for HA replicas. db_execute_query - - Execute a single SQL query against a service. This command returns column metadata, result rows, affected row count, and execution time. Multi-statement queries are not supported.

WARNING: can execute destructive SQL including INSERT, UPDATE, DELETE, and DDL commands. service_id ✓ The unique identifier of the service. Use tiger_service_list to find service IDs. query ✓ The SQL query to execute. Single statement queries are supported. parameters - Query parameters for parameterized queries. Values are substituted for the $n placeholders in the query. timeout_seconds - The query timeout in seconds. Default: 30 . role - The service role/username to connect as. Default: tsdbadmin . pooled - Use connection pooling. This is only available if you have already enabled it for the service. Default: false .

You can use the following Tiger CLI commands to run Tiger MCP:

Usage: tiger mcp [subcommand] --<flags>

Command Subcommand Description mcp Manage Tiger MCP install [client] Install and configure Tiger MCP for a specific client installed on your developer device.

Supported clients are: claude-code , cursor , windsurf , codex , gemini/gemini-cli , vscode/code/vs-code .

Flags: --no-backup : do not back up the existing configuration

: do not back up the existing configuration --config-path : open the configuration file at a specific location list List all MCP tools, prompts, and resources exposed by the Tiger MCP.

Flags: --output / -o : output format ( json , yaml , table ). Default is table get <name>

aliases: describe , show Get detailed information about a specific MCP capability (tool, prompt, or resource). For example: tiger mcp get service_create or tiger mcp get setup-timescaledb-hypertables .

Flags: --output / -o : output format ( json , yaml , table ). Default is table start Start Tiger MCP. This is the same as tiger mcp start stdio start stdio Start Tiger MCP with stdio transport start http Start Tiger MCP with HTTP transport. This option is for users who wish to access Tiger MCP without using stdio. For example, your AI Assistant does not support stdio, or you do not want to run CLI on your device.

Flags are: --port <port number> : the default is 8080

: the default is --host <hostname> : the default is localhost

You can use the following Tiger CLI global flags when you run Tiger MCP: