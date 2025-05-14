Vectorizer and in-database LLM calls migration guide

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise

Self-hosted products

MST

The following AI capabilities are deprecated from Tiger Cloud and will be removed on June 30, 2026:

  • Managed Vectorizer — the Tiger Cloud-managed service that automatically runs vectorizer workers. Your vectorizer definitions and embedding tables remain intact, but you will need to run the vectorizer worker yourself.

  • In-database LLM calls — functions for calling LLM APIs from within the database (ai.openai_embed, ai.openai_chat_complete, ai.anthropic_generate, ai.ollama_embed, ai.cohere_embed, and so on). These functions will no longer be available in SQL queries.

Your data is not affected. All tables, embeddings, and vectorizer configurations remain in your database. Only the Tiger Cloud-managed execution and the in-database LLM calls are being removed.

What is not changing: Semantic search powered by pgvector and pgvectorscale, and keyword search with BM25 powered by pg_textsearch — the building blocks for hybrid search — remain fully available on Tiger Cloud. We continue to actively invest in these extensions.

Your vectorizer definitions and embedding tables stay in your database. The only change is that you now run the worker yourself instead of relying on the Tiger Cloud-managed scheduler.

Upgrade the extension

In pgai v0.10.0, the vectorizer code was moved out of the pgai extension and into the standalone pgai Python library. If you are running a pgai extension version 0.4.0 through 0.9.x, the vectorizer SQL objects (tables, functions) are still owned by the extension. Upgrade before following the migration steps:

  1. Check your current pgai version

    SELECT extversion FROM pg_extension WHERE extname = 'ai';

    If the result is 0.9.x or earlier, follow the upgrade steps below. If it is 0.10.0 or later, skip to Migrate the vectorizer.

  2. Upgrade pgai to the latest version

    ALTER EXTENSION ai UPDATE;

    This runs a migration that detaches the vectorizer objects from the extension without dropping them. Your vectorizer definitions and data remain intact.

  3. Install the pgai library to manage the vectorizer SQL objects going forward

    Via pip:

    pip install "pgai[vectorizer-worker]"
    pgai install -d "postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require"

    Or via Docker:

    docker run --pull always --rm --entrypoint python \
      timescale/pgai-vectorizer-worker:latest \
      -m pgai install -d "postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require"

After completing these steps, proceed with the migration steps below.

Migrate the vectorizer

Take the following steps to migrate the vectorizer:

  1. Disable the cloud scheduling

    Connect to your database and remove the cloud scheduler from all your vectorizers. This deletes the TimescaleDB background jobs and switches the scheduling config to none, while keeping the vectorizers enabled so the self-hosted worker can pick them up:

    -- Delete the TimescaleDB scheduled jobs
    SELECT public.delete_job((config->'scheduling'->>'job_id')::int)
    FROM ai.vectorizer
    WHERE config->'scheduling'->>'implementation' = 'timescaledb';
    

    -- Switch scheduling to none
    UPDATE ai.vectorizer
    SET config = jsonb_set(config, '{scheduling}', '{"config_type": "scheduling", "implementation": "none"}'::jsonb)
    WHERE config->'scheduling'->>'implementation' = 'timescaledb';

  2. Get your connection string

    Get your Tiger Cloud connection string from the Tiger Console. It has the following format:

    postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require

  3. Run the vectorizer worker

    Choose one of the following methods to run the worker yourself:

    • Option A: Docker (recommended)

      Create a .env file with your API keys:

      OPENAI_API_KEY=sk-your-openai-api-key

      Run the worker:

      docker run \
        --env-file .env \
        timescale/pgai-vectorizer-worker:latest \
        --db-url "postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require" \
        --poll-interval 5m \
        -c 4

    • Option B: Docker Compose

      name: pgai-vectorizer
      services:
        vectorizer-worker:
          image: timescale/pgai-vectorizer-worker:latest
          environment:
            PGAI_VECTORIZER_WORKER_DB_URL: "postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require"
            OPENAI_API_KEY: "sk-your-openai-api-key"
          command: ["--poll-interval", "5m", "-c", "4"]
          restart: unless-stopped

      Start it:

      docker compose up -d

    • Option C: CLI

      Install the pgai package:

      pip install pgai[vectorizer-worker]

      Run the worker:

      export OPENAI_API_KEY=sk-your-openai-api-key
      pgai vectorizer worker -d "postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require" --poll-interval 5m -c 4

    • Option D: Python integration

      import asyncio
      from pgai import Worker
      

      worker = Worker(
          db_url="postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require",
          poll_interval=timedelta(minutes=5),
          concurrency=4,
      )
      asyncio.run(worker.run())

      For the full worker configuration reference, see the pgai vectorizer worker documentation.

Migrate away from in-database LLM calls

The in-database LLM calls (ai.openai_embed, ai.openai_chat_complete, ai.anthropic_generate, and so on) are being removed. You need to move these calls to the application code.

  • Migrate embedding calls

    Before — embedding generated inside the database:

    SELECT id, content
    FROM documents
    ORDER BY embedding <=> ai.openai_embed('text-embedding-3-small', 'search query')
    LIMIT 5;

    After — generate the embedding in Python, pass it to the query:

    import openai
    import psycopg2
    

    client = openai.OpenAI()  # uses OPENAI_API_KEY env var
    

    def semantic_search(query: str, limit: int = 5):
        # Generate the embedding in your application
        response = client.embeddings.create(
            model="text-embedding-3-small",
            input=query,
        )
        embedding = response.data[0].embedding
    

        # Pass the embedding as a parameter to the query
        conn = psycopg2.connect("postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require")
        cur = conn.cursor()
        cur.execute(
            """
            SELECT id, content
            FROM documents
            ORDER BY embedding <=> %s::vector
            LIMIT %s
            """,
            (embedding, limit),
        )
        return cur.fetchall()

    Or with asyncpg:

    import openai
    import asyncpg
    

    client = openai.OpenAI()
    

    async def semantic_search(query: str, limit: int = 5):
        response = client.embeddings.create(
            model="text-embedding-3-small",
            input=query,
        )
        embedding = response.data[0].embedding
    

        conn = await asyncpg.connect("postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require")
        rows = await conn.fetch(
            """
            SELECT id, content
            FROM documents
            ORDER BY embedding <=> $1::vector
            LIMIT $2
            """,
            str(embedding),
            limit,
        )
        return rows

  • Migrate chat completion calls

    Before — chat completion inside the database:

    SELECT ai.openai_chat_complete(
      'gpt-4o',
      jsonb_build_array(
        jsonb_build_object('role', 'user', 'content', 'Summarize this: ' || doc.content)
      )
    )->'choices'->0->'message'->>'content' AS summary
    FROM documents doc
    WHERE doc.id = 1;

    After — call the API from your application:

    import openai
    

    client = openai.OpenAI()
    

    def summarize(content: str) -> str:
        response = client.chat.completions.create(
            model="gpt-4o",
            messages=[{"role": "user", "content": f"Summarize this: {content}"}],
        )
        return response.choices[0].message.content

  • Migrate Anthropic calls

    Before:

    SELECT ai.anthropic_generate(
      'claude-sonnet-4-20250514',
      jsonb_build_array(
        jsonb_build_object('role', 'user', 'content', 'Explain this concept')
      )
    );

    After:

    import anthropic
    

    client = anthropic.Anthropic()
    

    def generate(prompt: str) -> str:
        message = client.messages.create(
            model="claude-sonnet-4-20250514",
            max_tokens=1024,
            messages=[{"role": "user", "content": prompt}],
        )
        return message.content[0].text

  • Migrate Cohere reranking

    Before:

    SELECT ai.cohere_rerank(
      'rerank-english-v3.0',
      'search query',
      jsonb_agg(content)
    )
    FROM documents
    LIMIT 100;

    After:

    import cohere
    

    client = cohere.Client()
    

    def rerank(query: str, documents: list[str]) -> list:
        response = client.rerank(
            model="rerank-english-v3.0",
            query=query,
            documents=documents,
        )
        return response.results

Summary of function replacements

Deprecated functionReplacement
ai.openai_embed(model, text)openai.OpenAI().embeddings.create(model=model, input=text)
ai.openai_chat_complete(model, messages)openai.OpenAI().chat.completions.create(model=model, messages=messages)
ai.openai_chat_complete_simple(model, prompt)openai.OpenAI().chat.completions.create(model=model, messages=[...])
ai.openai_moderate(model, input)openai.OpenAI().moderations.create(model=model, input=input)
ai.anthropic_generate(model, messages)anthropic.Anthropic().messages.create(model=model, messages=messages)
ai.ollama_embed(model, text)ollama.embed(model=model, input=text)
ai.ollama_generate(model, prompt)ollama.generate(model=model, prompt=prompt)
ai.ollama_chat_complete(model, messages)ollama.chat(model=model, messages=messages)
ai.cohere_embed(model, text)cohere.Client().embed(model=model, texts=[text])
ai.cohere_rerank(model, query, docs)cohere.Client().rerank(model=model, query=query, documents=docs)
ai.cohere_chat_complete(model, messages)cohere.Client().chat(model=model, messages=messages)
ai.voyageai_embed(model, text)voyageai.Client().embed(texts=[text], model=model)
ai.voyageai_rerank(model, query, docs)voyageai.Client().rerank(query=query, documents=docs, model=model)

General migration pattern

For any ai.* function call:

  1. Identify the provider — the function prefix tells you (openai_, anthropic_, ollama_, cohere_, voyageai_).
  2. Install the provider's Python SDKpip install openai, pip install anthropic, and so on.
  3. Move the call to your application — call the SDK from your app code before or after your database queries.
  4. Pass results as query parameters — for embeddings, generate the vector in your app and pass it as a parameter to your SQL query.

Keywords

vectorizerllm

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