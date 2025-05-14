Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise Self-hosted products MST

The following AI capabilities are deprecated from Tiger Cloud and will be removed on June 30, 2026:

Managed Vectorizer — the Tiger Cloud-managed service that automatically runs vectorizer workers. Your vectorizer definitions and embedding tables remain intact, but you will need to run the vectorizer worker yourself.

In-database LLM calls — functions for calling LLM APIs from within the database ( ai.openai_embed , ai.openai_chat_complete , ai.anthropic_generate , ai.ollama_embed , ai.cohere_embed , and so on). These functions will no longer be available in SQL queries.

Your data is not affected. All tables, embeddings, and vectorizer configurations remain in your database. Only the Tiger Cloud-managed execution and the in-database LLM calls are being removed.

What is not changing: Semantic search powered by pgvector and pgvectorscale , and keyword search with BM25 powered by pg_textsearch — the building blocks for hybrid search — remain fully available on Tiger Cloud. We continue to actively invest in these extensions.

Your vectorizer definitions and embedding tables stay in your database. The only change is that you now run the worker yourself instead of relying on the Tiger Cloud-managed scheduler.

In pgai v0.10.0, the vectorizer code was moved out of the pgai extension and into the standalone pgai Python library. If you are running a pgai extension version 0.4.0 through 0.9.x, the vectorizer SQL objects (tables, functions) are still owned by the extension. Upgrade before following the migration steps:

Check your current pgai version SELECT extversion FROM pg_extension WHERE extname = 'ai' ; Copy If the result is 0.9.x or earlier, follow the upgrade steps below. If it is 0.10.0 or later, skip to Migrate the vectorizer. Upgrade pgai to the latest version ALTER EXTENSION ai UPDATE ; Copy This runs a migration that detaches the vectorizer objects from the extension without dropping them. Your vectorizer definitions and data remain intact. Install the pgai library to manage the vectorizer SQL objects going forward Via pip: pip install "pgai[vectorizer-worker]" pgai install -d "postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require" Copy Or via Docker: docker run --pull always --rm --entrypoint python \ timescale/pgai-vectorizer-worker:latest \ -m pgai install -d "postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require" Copy

After completing these steps, proceed with the migration steps below.

Take the following steps to migrate the vectorizer:

Disable the cloud scheduling Connect to your database and remove the cloud scheduler from all your vectorizers. This deletes the TimescaleDB background jobs and switches the scheduling config to none , while keeping the vectorizers enabled so the self-hosted worker can pick them up: SELECT public . delete_job ( ( config - > 'scheduling' - >> 'job_id' ) :: int ) FROM ai . vectorizer WHERE config - > 'scheduling' - >> 'implementation' = 'timescaledb' ; UPDATE ai . vectorizer SET config = jsonb_set ( config , '{scheduling}' , '{"config_type": "scheduling", "implementation": "none"}' ::jsonb ) WHERE config - > 'scheduling' - >> 'implementation' = 'timescaledb' ; Copy Get your connection string Get your Tiger Cloud connection string from the Tiger Console. It has the following format: postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require Copy Run the vectorizer worker Choose one of the following methods to run the worker yourself: Option A: Docker (recommended) Create a .env file with your API keys: OPENAI_API_KEY=sk-your-openai-api-key Copy Run the worker: docker run \ --env-file .env \ timescale/pgai-vectorizer-worker:latest \ --db-url "postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require" \ --poll-interval 5m \ -c 4 Copy

Option B: Docker Compose name : pgai - vectorizer services : vectorizer-worker : image : timescale/pgai - vectorizer - worker : latest environment : PGAI_VECTORIZER_WORKER_DB_URL : "postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require" OPENAI_API_KEY : "sk-your-openai-api-key" command : [ "--poll-interval" , "5m" , "-c" , "4" ] restart : unless - stopped Copy Start it: docker compose up -d Copy

Option C: CLI Install the pgai package: pip install pgai[vectorizer-worker] Copy Run the worker: export OPENAI_API_KEY=sk-your-openai-api-key pgai vectorizer worker -d "postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require" --poll-interval 5m -c 4 Copy

Option D: Python integration import asyncio from pgai import Worker worker = Worker ( db_url = "postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require" , poll_interval = timedelta ( minutes = 5 ) , concurrency = 4 , ) asyncio . run ( worker . run ( ) ) Copy For the full worker configuration reference, see the pgai vectorizer worker documentation .

The in-database LLM calls ( ai.openai_embed , ai.openai_chat_complete , ai.anthropic_generate , and so on) are being removed. You need to move these calls to the application code.

Migrate embedding calls Before — embedding generated inside the database: SELECT id , content FROM documents ORDER BY embedding <=> ai . openai_embed ( 'text-embedding-3-small' , 'search query' ) LIMIT 5 ; Copy After — generate the embedding in Python, pass it to the query: import openai import psycopg2 client = openai . OpenAI ( ) def semantic_search ( query : str , limit : int = 5 ) : response = client . embeddings . create ( model = "text-embedding-3-small" , input = query , ) embedding = response . data [ 0 ] . embedding conn = psycopg2 . connect ( "postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require" ) cur = conn . cursor ( ) cur . execute ( """ SELECT id, content FROM documents ORDER BY embedding <=> %s::vector LIMIT %s """ , ( embedding , limit ) , ) return cur . fetchall ( ) Copy Or with asyncpg : import openai import asyncpg client = openai . OpenAI ( ) async def semantic_search ( query : str , limit : int = 5 ) : response = client . embeddings . create ( model = "text-embedding-3-small" , input = query , ) embedding = response . data [ 0 ] . embedding conn = await asyncpg . connect ( "postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require" ) rows = await conn . fetch ( """ SELECT id, content FROM documents ORDER BY embedding <=> $1::vector LIMIT $2 """ , str ( embedding ) , limit , ) return rows Copy

Migrate chat completion calls Before — chat completion inside the database: SELECT ai . openai_chat_complete ( 'gpt-4o' , jsonb_build_array ( jsonb_build_object ( 'role' , 'user' , 'content' , 'Summarize this: ' || doc . content ) ) ) - > 'choices' - > 0 - > 'message' - >> 'content' AS summary FROM documents doc WHERE doc . id = 1 ; Copy After — call the API from your application: import openai client = openai . OpenAI ( ) def summarize ( content : str ) - > str : response = client . chat . completions . create ( model = "gpt-4o" , messages = [ { "role" : "user" , "content" : f"Summarize this: { content } " } ] , ) return response . choices [ 0 ] . message . content Copy

Migrate Anthropic calls Before: SELECT ai . anthropic_generate ( 'claude-sonnet-4-20250514' , jsonb_build_array ( jsonb_build_object ( 'role' , 'user' , 'content' , 'Explain this concept' ) ) ) ; Copy After: import anthropic client = anthropic . Anthropic ( ) def generate ( prompt : str ) - > str : message = client . messages . create ( model = "claude-sonnet-4-20250514" , max_tokens = 1024 , messages = [ { "role" : "user" , "content" : prompt } ] , ) return message . content [ 0 ] . text Copy

Migrate Cohere reranking Before: SELECT ai . cohere_rerank ( 'rerank-english-v3.0' , 'search query' , jsonb_agg ( content ) ) FROM documents LIMIT 100 ; Copy After: import cohere client = cohere . Client ( ) def rerank ( query : str , documents : list [ str ] ) - > list : response = client . rerank ( model = "rerank-english-v3.0" , query = query , documents = documents , ) return response . results Copy

Deprecated function Replacement ai.openai_embed(model, text) openai.OpenAI().embeddings.create(model=model, input=text) ai.openai_chat_complete(model, messages) openai.OpenAI().chat.completions.create(model=model, messages=messages) ai.openai_chat_complete_simple(model, prompt) openai.OpenAI().chat.completions.create(model=model, messages=[...]) ai.openai_moderate(model, input) openai.OpenAI().moderations.create(model=model, input=input) ai.anthropic_generate(model, messages) anthropic.Anthropic().messages.create(model=model, messages=messages) ai.ollama_embed(model, text) ollama.embed(model=model, input=text) ai.ollama_generate(model, prompt) ollama.generate(model=model, prompt=prompt) ai.ollama_chat_complete(model, messages) ollama.chat(model=model, messages=messages) ai.cohere_embed(model, text) cohere.Client().embed(model=model, texts=[text]) ai.cohere_rerank(model, query, docs) cohere.Client().rerank(model=model, query=query, documents=docs) ai.cohere_chat_complete(model, messages) cohere.Client().chat(model=model, messages=messages) ai.voyageai_embed(model, text) voyageai.Client().embed(texts=[text], model=model) ai.voyageai_rerank(model, query, docs) voyageai.Client().rerank(query=query, documents=docs, model=model)

For any ai.* function call: