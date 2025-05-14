Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise
Self-hosted products
MST
The following AI capabilities are deprecated from Tiger Cloud and will be removed on June 30, 2026:
Managed Vectorizer — the Tiger Cloud-managed service that automatically runs vectorizer workers. Your vectorizer definitions and embedding tables remain intact, but you will need to run the vectorizer worker yourself.
In-database LLM calls — functions for calling LLM APIs from within the database (
ai.openai_embed,
ai.openai_chat_complete,
ai.anthropic_generate,
ai.ollama_embed,
ai.cohere_embed, and so on). These functions will no longer be available in SQL queries.
Your data is not affected. All tables, embeddings, and vectorizer configurations remain in your database. Only the Tiger Cloud-managed execution and the in-database LLM calls are being removed.
What is not changing: Semantic search powered by pgvector and pgvectorscale, and keyword search with BM25 powered by pg_textsearch — the building blocks for hybrid search — remain fully available on Tiger Cloud. We continue to actively invest in these extensions.
Your vectorizer definitions and embedding tables stay in your database. The only change is that you now run the worker yourself instead of relying on the Tiger Cloud-managed scheduler.
In pgai v0.10.0, the vectorizer code was moved out of the pgai extension and into the standalone
pgai Python library. If you are running a pgai extension version 0.4.0 through 0.9.x, the vectorizer SQL objects (tables, functions) are still owned by the extension. Upgrade before following the migration steps:
Check your current pgai versionSELECT extversion FROM pg_extension WHERE extname = 'ai';
If the result is
0.9.xor earlier, follow the upgrade steps below. If it is
0.10.0or later, skip to Migrate the vectorizer.
Upgrade pgai to the latest versionALTER EXTENSION ai UPDATE;
This runs a migration that detaches the vectorizer objects from the extension without dropping them. Your vectorizer definitions and data remain intact.
Install the pgai library to manage the vectorizer SQL objects going forward
Via pip:pip install "pgai[vectorizer-worker]"pgai install -d "postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require"
Or via Docker:docker run --pull always --rm --entrypoint python \timescale/pgai-vectorizer-worker:latest \-m pgai install -d "postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require"
After completing these steps, proceed with the migration steps below.
Take the following steps to migrate the vectorizer:
Disable the cloud scheduling
Connect to your database and remove the cloud scheduler from all your vectorizers. This deletes the TimescaleDB background jobs and switches the scheduling config to
none, while keeping the vectorizers enabled so the self-hosted worker can pick them up:-- Delete the TimescaleDB scheduled jobsSELECT public.delete_job((config->'scheduling'->>'job_id')::int)FROM ai.vectorizerWHERE config->'scheduling'->>'implementation' = 'timescaledb';-- Switch scheduling to noneUPDATE ai.vectorizerSET config = jsonb_set(config, '{scheduling}', '{"config_type": "scheduling", "implementation": "none"}'::jsonb)WHERE config->'scheduling'->>'implementation' = 'timescaledb';
Get your connection string
Get your Tiger Cloud connection string from the Tiger Console. It has the following format:postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require
Run the vectorizer worker
Choose one of the following methods to run the worker yourself:
Option A: Docker (recommended)
Create a
.envfile with your API keys:OPENAI_API_KEY=sk-your-openai-api-key
Run the worker:docker run \--env-file .env \timescale/pgai-vectorizer-worker:latest \--db-url "postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require" \--poll-interval 5m \-c 4
Option B: Docker Composename: pgai-vectorizerservices:vectorizer-worker:image: timescale/pgai-vectorizer-worker:latestenvironment:PGAI_VECTORIZER_WORKER_DB_URL: "postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require"OPENAI_API_KEY: "sk-your-openai-api-key"command: ["--poll-interval", "5m", "-c", "4"]restart: unless-stopped
Start it:docker compose up -d
Option C: CLI
Install the pgai package:pip install pgai[vectorizer-worker]
Run the worker:export OPENAI_API_KEY=sk-your-openai-api-keypgai vectorizer worker -d "postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require" --poll-interval 5m -c 4
Option D: Python integrationimport asynciofrom pgai import Workerworker = Worker(db_url="postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require",poll_interval=timedelta(minutes=5),concurrency=4,)asyncio.run(worker.run())
For the full worker configuration reference, see the pgai vectorizer worker documentation.
The in-database LLM calls (
ai.openai_embed,
ai.openai_chat_complete,
ai.anthropic_generate, and so on) are being removed. You need to move these calls to the application code.
Migrate embedding calls
Before — embedding generated inside the database:SELECT id, contentFROM documentsORDER BY embedding <=> ai.openai_embed('text-embedding-3-small', 'search query')LIMIT 5;
After — generate the embedding in Python, pass it to the query:import openaiimport psycopg2client = openai.OpenAI() # uses OPENAI_API_KEY env vardef semantic_search(query: str, limit: int = 5):# Generate the embedding in your applicationresponse = client.embeddings.create(model="text-embedding-3-small",input=query,)embedding = response.data[0].embedding# Pass the embedding as a parameter to the queryconn = psycopg2.connect("postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require")cur = conn.cursor()cur.execute("""SELECT id, contentFROM documentsORDER BY embedding <=> %s::vectorLIMIT %s""",(embedding, limit),)return cur.fetchall()
Or with
asyncpg:import openaiimport asyncpgclient = openai.OpenAI()async def semantic_search(query: str, limit: int = 5):response = client.embeddings.create(model="text-embedding-3-small",input=query,)embedding = response.data[0].embeddingconn = await asyncpg.connect("postgres://tsdbadmin:<password>@<host>:<port>/tsdb?sslmode=require")rows = await conn.fetch("""SELECT id, contentFROM documentsORDER BY embedding <=> $1::vectorLIMIT $2""",str(embedding),limit,)return rows
Migrate chat completion calls
Before — chat completion inside the database:SELECT ai.openai_chat_complete('gpt-4o',jsonb_build_array(jsonb_build_object('role', 'user', 'content', 'Summarize this: ' || doc.content)))->'choices'->0->'message'->>'content' AS summaryFROM documents docWHERE doc.id = 1;
After — call the API from your application:import openaiclient = openai.OpenAI()def summarize(content: str) -> str:response = client.chat.completions.create(model="gpt-4o",messages=[{"role": "user", "content": f"Summarize this: {content}"}],)return response.choices[0].message.content
Migrate Anthropic calls
Before:SELECT ai.anthropic_generate('claude-sonnet-4-20250514',jsonb_build_array(jsonb_build_object('role', 'user', 'content', 'Explain this concept')));
After:import anthropicclient = anthropic.Anthropic()def generate(prompt: str) -> str:message = client.messages.create(model="claude-sonnet-4-20250514",max_tokens=1024,messages=[{"role": "user", "content": prompt}],)return message.content[0].text
Migrate Cohere reranking
Before:SELECT ai.cohere_rerank('rerank-english-v3.0','search query',jsonb_agg(content))FROM documentsLIMIT 100;
After:import cohereclient = cohere.Client()def rerank(query: str, documents: list[str]) -> list:response = client.rerank(model="rerank-english-v3.0",query=query,documents=documents,)return response.results
|Deprecated function
|Replacement
ai.openai_embed(model, text)
openai.OpenAI().embeddings.create(model=model, input=text)
ai.openai_chat_complete(model, messages)
openai.OpenAI().chat.completions.create(model=model, messages=messages)
ai.openai_chat_complete_simple(model, prompt)
openai.OpenAI().chat.completions.create(model=model, messages=[...])
ai.openai_moderate(model, input)
openai.OpenAI().moderations.create(model=model, input=input)
ai.anthropic_generate(model, messages)
anthropic.Anthropic().messages.create(model=model, messages=messages)
ai.ollama_embed(model, text)
ollama.embed(model=model, input=text)
ai.ollama_generate(model, prompt)
ollama.generate(model=model, prompt=prompt)
ai.ollama_chat_complete(model, messages)
ollama.chat(model=model, messages=messages)
ai.cohere_embed(model, text)
cohere.Client().embed(model=model, texts=[text])
ai.cohere_rerank(model, query, docs)
cohere.Client().rerank(model=model, query=query, documents=docs)
ai.cohere_chat_complete(model, messages)
cohere.Client().chat(model=model, messages=messages)
ai.voyageai_embed(model, text)
voyageai.Client().embed(texts=[text], model=model)
ai.voyageai_rerank(model, query, docs)
voyageai.Client().rerank(query=query, documents=docs, model=model)
For any
ai.* function call:
- Identify the provider — the function prefix tells you (
openai_,
anthropic_,
ollama_,
cohere_,
voyageai_).
- Install the provider's Python SDK —
pip install openai,
pip install anthropic, and so on.
- Move the call to your application — call the SDK from your app code before or after your database queries.
- Pass results as query parameters — for embeddings, generate the vector in your app and pass it as a parameter to your SQL query.
Keywords
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