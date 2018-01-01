Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

As Tiger Cloud is based on Postgres, you can use lots of different tools to connect to your service and interact with your data.

In Tiger Console you can use the following ways to run SQL queries against your service:

Data view: a rich experience powered by PopSQL. You can write queries with autocomplete, save them in folders, share them, create charts/dashboards, and much more.

SQL assistant in Data view: write, fix, and organize SQL faster and more accurately.

SQL editor: a simple SQL editor that lets you run ad-hoc ephemeral queries. This is useful for quick one-off tasks like creating an index on a small table or inspecting pg_stat_statements .

If you prefer the command line to Tiger Console editors, use psql.

You use Data view in Tiger Console to write queries, visualize data, and share your results.

Note This feature is not available under the Free pricing plan.

To start using Data view, open Tiger Console and click Data view . This includes the following tabs:

Files : browse all your personal and shared queries, dashboards, notebooks, and folders.

: browse all your personal and shared queries, dashboards, notebooks, and folders. Schemas : view the schemas in your service.

: view the schemas in your service. dbt : create dbt macros and models .

: . SQL assistant: write, fix, and organize SQL faster and more accurately using AI.

Available features are:

Real-time collaboration : work with your team directly in Data view with live presence and multiple cursors.

: work with your team directly in Data view with live presence and multiple cursors. Schema browser : understand the structure of your service and see usage data on tables and columns.

: understand the structure of your service and see usage data on tables and columns. Autocomplete : get suggestions as you type your queries.

: get suggestions as you type your queries. Version history : access previous versions of a query from the built-in revision history, or connect to a git repo.

: access previous versions of a query from the built-in revision history, or connect to a git repo. Charts : visualize data from inside the UI rather than switch to Sheets or Excel.

: visualize data from inside the UI rather than switch to Sheets or Excel. Schedules : automatically refresh queries and dashboards to create push alerts.

: automatically refresh queries and dashboards to create push alerts. Query variables : use Liquid to parameterize your queries or use if statements.

: use Liquid to parameterize your queries or use statements. Cross-platform support : work from Tiger Console or download the desktop app for macOS, Windows, and Linux.

: work from or download the for macOS, Windows, and Linux. Easy connection: connect to Tiger Cloud, Postgres, Redshift, Snowflake, BigQuery, MySQL, SQL Server, and more .

To connect to a service in Data view:

Check your service is running correctly In Tiger Console , check that your service is marked as Running : Expand image Connect to your service Click Data view in Tiger Console, then select a service in the connection drop-down: Expand image Run a test query Type SELECT CURRENT_DATE; in Scratchpad and click Run : Expand image

Manage your data in Data view in Tiger Console

Store configuration and security information in your config file.

Now you have used Data view in Tiger Console, see how to easily do the following:

SQL assistant in Data view is a chat-like interface that harnesses the power of AI to help you write, fix, and organize SQL faster and more accurately. Ask SQL assistant to change existing queries, write new ones from scratch, debug error messages, optimize for query performance, add comments, improve readability—and really, get answers to any questions you can think of.

SQL assistant offers a range of features to improve your SQL workflow, including:

Real-time help : SQL assistant provides in-context help for writing and understanding SQL. Use it to: Understand functions : need to know how functions like LAG() or ROW_NUMBER() work? SQL assistant explains it with examples. Interpret complex queries : SQL assistant breaks down dense queries, giving you a clear view of each part.

Error resolution : SQL assistant diagnoses errors as they happen, you can resolve issues without leaving your editor. Features include: Error debugging : if your query fails, SQL assistant identifies the issue and suggests a fix. Performance tuning : for slow queries, SQL assistant provides optimization suggestions to improve performance immediately.

Query organization : to keep your query library organized, and help your team understand the purpose of each query, SQL assistant automatically adds titles and summaries to your queries.

Agent mode: to get results with minimal involvement from you, SQL assistant autopilots through complex tasks and troubleshoots its own problems. No need to go step by step, analyze errors, and try out solutions. Simply turn on the agent mode in the LLM picker and watch SQL assistant do all the work for you. Recommended for use when your database connection is configured with read-only credentials.

SQL assistant supports a large number of LLMs, including:

GPT-4o mini

GPT-4o

GPT-4.1 nano

GPT-4.1 mini

GPT-4.1

o4-mini (low)

o4-mini

o4-mini (high)

o3 (low)

o3

o3 (high)

Claude 3.5 Haiku

Claud 3.7 Sonnet

Claud 3.7 Sonnet (extended thinking)

Llama 3.3 70B Versatile

Llama 3.3 70B Instruct

Llama 3.1 405B Instruct

Llama 4 Scout

Llama 4 Maverick

DeepSeek R1 Distill - Llama 3.3. 70B

DeepSeek R1

Gemini 2.0 Flash

Sonnet 4

Sonnet 4 (extended thinking)

Opus 4

Opus 4 (extended thinking)

Choose the LLM based on the particular task at hand. For simpler tasks, try the smaller and faster models like Gemini Flash, Haiku, or o4-mini. For more complex tasks, try the larger reasoning models like Claude Sonnet, Gemini Pro, or o3. We provide a description of each model to help you decide.

For best results with SQL assistant:

Schema awareness : SQL assistant references schema data but may need extra context in complex environments. Specify tables, columns, or joins as needed.

: SQL assistant references schema data but may need extra context in complex environments. Specify tables, columns, or joins as needed. Business logic: SQL assistant does not inherently know specific business terms such as active user. Define these terms clearly to improve results.

Security and privacy is prioritized in Tiger Console. In Data view , project members manage SQL assistant settings under Preferences > SQL Assistant .

SQL assistant settings are:

Opt-in features : all AI features are off by default. Only members of your Tiger Cloud project can enable them.

: all AI features are off by default. Only members of your Tiger Cloud project can enable them. Data protection : your data remains private as SQL assistant operates with strict security protocols. To provide AI support, Tiger Console may share your currently open SQL document, some basic metadata about your database, and portions of your database schema. By default, Tiger Console does not include any data from query results, but you can opt in to include this context to improve the results.

: your data remains private as SQL assistant operates with strict security protocols. To provide AI support, Tiger Console may share your currently open SQL document, some basic metadata about your database, and portions of your database schema. By default, Tiger Console any data from query results, but you can opt in to include this context to improve the results. Sample data : to give the LLM more context so you have better SQL suggestions, enable sample data sharing in the SQL assistant preferences.

: to give the LLM more context so you have better SQL suggestions, enable sample data sharing in the SQL assistant preferences. Telemetry: to improve SQL assistant, Tiger Data collects telemetry and usage data, including prompts, responses, and query metadata.

If your Tiger Cloud service runs inside a VPC, do one of the following to enable access for the PopSQL desktop app:

Use PopSQL's bridge connector .

. Use an SSH tunnel: when you configure the connection in PopSQL, under Advanced Options enable Connect over SSH .

enable . Add PopSQL's static IPs ( 23.20.131.72, 54.211.234.135 ) to your allowlist.

The number of Data view seats you are allocated depends on your pricing plan .

There are a few factors to consider:

What instance size is your service? How many users are running queries? How computationally intensive are the queries?

If you have a small number of users running performant SQL queries against a service with sufficient resources, then there should be no degradation to performance. However, if you have a large number of users running queries, or if the queries are computationally expensive, best practice is to create a read replica and send analytical queries there.

If you'd like to prevent write operations such as insert or update, instead of using the tsdbadmin user, create a read-only user for your service and use that in Data view.

SQL editor is an integrated secure UI that you use to run queries and see the results for a Tiger Cloud service.

To enable or disable SQL editor in your service, click Operations > Service management , then update the setting for SQL editor.

To use SQL editor:

Open SQL editor from Tiger Console In Tiger Console, select a service, then click SQL editor . Expand image Run a test query Type SELECT CURRENT_DATE; in the UI and click Run . The results appear in the lower window: Expand image

SQL editor : free for anyone with a Tiger Cloud account.

Data view : the number of seats you are allocated depends on your pricing plan . SQL assistant is currently free for all users. In the future, limits or paid options may be introduced as we work to build the best experience.

PopSQL standalone: there is a free plan available to everyone, as well as paid plans. See PopSQL Pricing for full details.

