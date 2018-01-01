Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
psql is a terminal-based frontend to Postgres that enables you to type in queries interactively, issue them to Postgres, and see the query results.
This page shows you how to use the
psql command line tool to interact with your Tiger Cloud service.
To follow the steps on this page:
Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability.
You need your connection details. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.
On many operating systems,
psql is installed by default. To use the functionality described in this page, best practice is to use the latest version of
psql. To check the version running on your system:
If you already have the latest version of
psql installed, proceed to the Connect to your service section.
If there is no existing installation, take the following steps to install
psql:
To use
psql to connect to your service, you need the connection details. See Find your connection details.
Connect to your service with either:
The parameter flags:psql -h <HOSTNAME> -p <PORT> -U <USERNAME> -W -d <DATABASENAME>
The service URL:psql "postgres://<USERNAME>@<HOSTNAME>:<PORT>/<DATABASENAME>?sslmode=require"
You are prompted to provide the password.
The service URL with the password already included and a stricter SSL mode enabled:psql "postgres://<USERNAME>:<PASSWORD>@<HOSTNAME>:<PORT>/<DATABASENAME>?sslmode=verify-full"
When you start using
psql, these are the commands you are likely to use most frequently:
|Command
|Description
\c <DB_NAME>
|Connect to a new database
\d <TABLE_NAME>
|Show the details of a table
\df
|List functions in the current database
\df+
|List all functions with more details
\di
|List all indexes from all tables
\dn
|List all schemas in the current database
\dt
|List available tables
\du
|List Postgres database roles
\dv
|List views in current schema
\dv+
|List all views with more details
\dx
|Show all installed extensions
ef <FUNCTION_NAME>
|Edit a function
\h
|Show help on syntax of SQL commands
\l
|List available databases
\password <USERNAME>
|Change the password for the user
\q
|Quit
psql
\set
|Show system variables list
\timing
|Show how long a query took to execute
\x
|Show expanded query results
\?
|List all
psql slash commands
For more on
psql commands, see the Tiger Data psql cheat sheet and psql documentation.
When you run queries in
psql, the results are shown in the terminal by default.
If you are running queries that have a lot of results, you might like to save
the results into a comma-separated
.csv file instead. You can do this using
the
COPY command. For example:
\copy (SELECT * FROM ...) TO '/tmp/output.csv' (format CSV);
This command sends the results of the query to a new file called
output.csv in
the
/tmp/ directory. You can open the file using any spreadsheet program.
To run multi-line queries in
psql, use the
EOF delimiter. For example:
psql -d $TARGET -f -v hypertable=<hypertable> - <<'EOF'SELECT public.alter_job(j.id, scheduled=>true)FROM _timescaledb_config.bgw_job jJOIN _timescaledb_catalog.hypertable h ON h.id = j.hypertable_idWHERE j.proc_schema IN ('_timescaledb_internal', '_timescaledb_functions')AND j.proc_name = 'policy_columnstore'AND j.id >= 1000AND format('%I.%I', h.schema_name, h.table_name)::text::regclass = :'hypertable'::text::regclass;EOF
Sometimes, queries can get very long, and you might make a mistake when you try
typing it the first time around. If you have made a mistake in a long query,
instead of retyping it, you can use a built-in text editor, which is based on
Vim. Launch the query editor with the
\e command. Your previous query is
loaded into the editor. When you have made your changes, press
Esc, then type
:＋
w＋
q to save the changes, and return to the command prompt. Access the
edited query by pressing
↑, and press
Enter to run it.
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.