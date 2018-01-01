Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

psql is a terminal-based frontend to Postgres that enables you to type in queries interactively, issue them to Postgres, and see the query results.

This page shows you how to use the psql command line tool to interact with your Tiger Cloud service.

To follow the steps on this page:

Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability. You need your connection details. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.

On many operating systems, psql is installed by default. To use the functionality described in this page, best practice is to use the latest version of psql . To check the version running on your system:

If you already have the latest version of psql installed, proceed to the Connect to your service section.

If there is no existing installation, take the following steps to install psql :

To use psql to connect to your service, you need the connection details. See Find your connection details.

Connect to your service with either:

The parameter flags: psql -h <HOSTNAME> -p <PORT> -U <USERNAME> -W -d <DATABASENAME> Copy

The service URL: psql "postgres://<USERNAME>@<HOSTNAME>:<PORT>/<DATABASENAME>?sslmode=require" Copy You are prompted to provide the password.

The service URL with the password already included and a stricter SSL mode enabled: psql "postgres://<USERNAME>:<PASSWORD>@<HOSTNAME>:<PORT>/<DATABASENAME>?sslmode=verify-full" Copy

When you start using psql , these are the commands you are likely to use most frequently:

Command Description \c <DB_NAME> Connect to a new database \d <TABLE_NAME> Show the details of a table \df List functions in the current database \df+ List all functions with more details \di List all indexes from all tables \dn List all schemas in the current database \dt List available tables \du List Postgres database roles \dv List views in current schema \dv+ List all views with more details \dx Show all installed extensions ef <FUNCTION_NAME> Edit a function \h Show help on syntax of SQL commands \l List available databases \password <USERNAME> Change the password for the user \q Quit psql \set Show system variables list \timing Show how long a query took to execute \x Show expanded query results \? List all psql slash commands

For more on psql commands, see the Tiger Data psql cheat sheet and psql documentation .

When you run queries in psql , the results are shown in the terminal by default. If you are running queries that have a lot of results, you might like to save the results into a comma-separated .csv file instead. You can do this using the COPY command. For example:

\copy ( SELECT * FROM . . . ) TO '/tmp/output.csv' ( format CSV ) ; Copy

This command sends the results of the query to a new file called output.csv in the /tmp/ directory. You can open the file using any spreadsheet program.

To run multi-line queries in psql , use the EOF delimiter. For example:

psql - d $TARGET - f - v hypertable = < hypertable > - << 'EOF' SELECT public . alter_job ( j . id , scheduled = > true ) FROM _timescaledb_config . bgw_job j JOIN _timescaledb_catalog . hypertable h ON h . id = j . hypertable_id WHERE j . proc_schema IN ( '_timescaledb_internal' , '_timescaledb_functions' ) AND j . proc_name = 'policy_columnstore' AND j . id >= 1000 AND format ( '%I.%I' , h . schema_name , h . table_name ) :: text ::regclass = : 'hypertable' :: text ::regclass ; EOF Copy