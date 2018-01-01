Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

You can migrate your existing Postgres database to self-hosted TimescaleDB.

There are several methods for migrating your data:

If the database you want to migrate is smaller than 100 GB, migrate your entire database at once: This method directly transfers all data and schemas, including Timescale-specific features. Your hypertables, continuous aggregates, and policies are automatically available in the new self-hosted TimescaleDB instance.

For databases larger than 100GB, migrate your schema and data separately: With this method, you migrate your tables one by one for easier failure recovery. If migration fails mid-way, you can restart from the failure point rather than from the beginning. However, Timescale-specific features won't be automatically migrated. Follow the instructions to restore your hypertables, continuous aggregates, and policies.

If you need to move data from Postgres tables into hypertables within an existing self-hosted TimescaleDB instance, migrate within the same database: This method assumes that you have TimescaleDB set up in the same database instance as your existing table.

If you have data in an InfluxDB database, migrate using Outflux: Outflux pipes exported data directly to your self-hosted TimescaleDB instance, and manages schema discovery, validation, and creation. Outflux works with earlier versions of InfluxDB. It does not work with InfluxDB version 2 and later.

Which method you choose depends on your database size, network upload and download speeds, existing continuous aggregates, and tolerance for failure recovery.

Note If you are migrating from an Amazon RDS service, Amazon charges for the amount of data transferred out of the service. You could be charged by Amazon for all data egressed, even if the migration fails.

If your database is smaller than 100 GB, choose to migrate your entire database at once. You can also migrate larger databases using this method, but the copying process must keep running, potentially over days or weeks. If the copy is interrupted, the process needs to be restarted. If you think an interruption in the copy is possible, choose to migrate your schema and data separately instead.

Warning Migrating your schema and data separately does not retain continuous aggregates calculated using already-deleted data. For example, if you delete raw data after a month but retain downsampled data in a continuous aggregate for a year, the continuous aggregate loses any data older than a month upon migration. If you must keep continuous aggregates calculated using deleted data, migrate your entire database at once regardless of database size.

If you aren't sure which method to use, try copying the entire database at once to estimate the time required. If the time estimate is very long, stop the migration and switch to the other method.

If your database is actively ingesting data, take precautions to ensure that your self-hosted TimescaleDB instance contains the data that is ingested while the migration is happening. Begin by running ingest in parallel on the source and target databases. This ensures that the newest data is written to both databases. Then backfill your data with one of the two migration methods.