Migrate a continuous aggregate from the old format to the new format introduced in TimescaleDB 2.7.

CALL cagg_migrate ( cagg REGCLASS , override BOOLEAN DEFAULT FALSE , drop_old BOOLEAN DEFAULT FALSE ) ; Copy

TimescaleDB 2.7 introduced a new format for continuous aggregates that improves performance. It also makes continuous aggregates compatible with more types of SQL queries.

The new format, also called the finalized format, stores the continuous aggregate data exactly as it appears in the final view. The old format, also called the partial format, stores the data in a partially aggregated state.

Use this procedure to migrate continuous aggregates from the old format to the new format.

For more information, see the migration how-to guide.

Warning There are known issues with cagg_migrate() in version TimescaleDB 2.8.0. Upgrade to version 2.8.1 or above before using it.

Name Type Description cagg REGCLASS The continuous aggregate to migrate