Latest

cagg_migrate()

CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

Migrate a continuous aggregate from the old format to the new format introduced in TimescaleDB 2.7.

CALL cagg_migrate (
    cagg REGCLASS,
    override BOOLEAN DEFAULT FALSE,
    drop_old BOOLEAN DEFAULT FALSE
);

TimescaleDB 2.7 introduced a new format for continuous aggregates that improves performance. It also makes continuous aggregates compatible with more types of SQL queries.

The new format, also called the finalized format, stores the continuous aggregate data exactly as it appears in the final view. The old format, also called the partial format, stores the data in a partially aggregated state.

Use this procedure to migrate continuous aggregates from the old format to the new format.

For more information, see the migration how-to guide.

Warning

There are known issues with cagg_migrate() in version TimescaleDB 2.8.0. Upgrade to version 2.8.1 or above before using it.

Required arguments

NameTypeDescription
caggREGCLASSThe continuous aggregate to migrate

Optional arguments

NameTypeDescription
overrideBOOLEANIf false, the old continuous aggregate keeps its name. The new continuous aggregate is named <OLD_CONTINUOUS_AGGREGATE_NAME>_new. If true, the new continuous aggregate gets the old name. The old continuous aggregate is renamed <OLD_CONTINUOUS_AGGREGATE_NAME>_old. Defaults to false.
drop_oldBOOLEANIf true, the old continuous aggregate is deleted. Must be used together with override. Defaults to false.

Keywords

continuous aggregates

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

Previousremove_continuous_aggregate_policyNextremove_policies

Related Content

Information views
The full list of informational views available in TimescaleDB. Informational views provide detailed information about the state of your data, hypertables, chunks, and any jobs or policies you have in place
Continuous aggregates
TimescaleDB reference for calculating continuous aggregates on your data. Includes SQL functions and views related to creating, altering, and dropping continuous aggregates
timescaledb_experimental.policies
Get information about all policies set on continuous aggregates
add_policies()
Add refresh, compression, and data retention policies on a continuous aggregate
show_policies()
Show all policies that are currently set on a continuous aggregate
alter_policies()
Alter refresh, compression, or data retention policies on a continuous aggregate