cagg_migrate()CommunityCommunity functions are available under Timescale Community Edition. Click to learn more.
Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
Self-hosted products
MST
Migrate a continuous aggregate from the old format to the new format introduced in TimescaleDB 2.7.
CALL cagg_migrate (cagg REGCLASS,override BOOLEAN DEFAULT FALSE,drop_old BOOLEAN DEFAULT FALSE);
TimescaleDB 2.7 introduced a new format for continuous aggregates that improves performance. It also makes continuous aggregates compatible with more types of SQL queries.
The new format, also called the finalized format, stores the continuous aggregate data exactly as it appears in the final view. The old format, also called the partial format, stores the data in a partially aggregated state.
Use this procedure to migrate continuous aggregates from the old format to the new format.
For more information, see the migration how-to guide.
Warning
There are known issues with
cagg_migrate() in version TimescaleDB 2.8.0.
Upgrade to version 2.8.1 or above before using it.
|Name
|Type
|Description
cagg
REGCLASS
|The continuous aggregate to migrate
|Name
|Type
|Description
override
BOOLEAN
|If false, the old continuous aggregate keeps its name. The new continuous aggregate is named
<OLD_CONTINUOUS_AGGREGATE_NAME>_new. If true, the new continuous aggregate gets the old name. The old continuous aggregate is renamed
<OLD_CONTINUOUS_AGGREGATE_NAME>_old. Defaults to
false.
drop_old
BOOLEAN
|If true, the old continuous aggregate is deleted. Must be used together with
override. Defaults to
false.
Keywords
Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.