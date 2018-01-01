Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

The financial industry is extremely data-heavy and relies on real-time and historical data for decision-making, risk assessment, fraud detection, and market analysis. Tiger Data simplifies management of these large volumes of data, while also providing you with meaningful analytical insights and optimizing storage costs.

In this tutorial, you use Tiger Cloud to ingest, store, and analyze transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Blockchains are, at their essence, a distributed database. The transactions in a blockchain are an example of time-series data. You can use TimescaleDB to query transactions on a blockchain, in exactly the same way as you might query time-series transactions in any other database.

This tutorial covers:

Ingest data into a service: set up and connect to a Tiger Cloud service, create tables and hypertables, and ingest data. Query your data: obtain information, including finding the most recent transactions on the blockchain, and gathering information about the transactions using aggregation functions.

When you've completed this tutorial, you can use the same dataset to Analyze the Bitcoin data, using TimescaleDB hyperfunctions.