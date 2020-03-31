Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

The Internet of Things (IoT) describes a trend where computing capabilities are embedded into IoT devices. That is, physical objects, ranging from light bulbs to oil wells. Many IoT devices collect sensor data about their environment and generate time-series datasets with relational metadata.

It is often necessary to simulate IoT datasets. For example, when you are testing a new system. This tutorial shows how to simulate a basic dataset in your Tiger Cloud service, and then run simple queries on it.

To simulate a more advanced dataset, see Time-series Benchmarking Suite (TSBS) .

To follow the steps on this page:

Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability. You need your connection details. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.

To simulate a dataset, run the following queries: Create the sensors table: CREATE TABLE sensors ( id SERIAL PRIMARY KEY , type VARCHAR ( 50 ) , location VARCHAR ( 50 ) ) ; Copy Create the sensor_data hypertable CREATE TABLE sensor_data ( time TIMESTAMPTZ NOT NULL , sensor_id INTEGER , temperature DOUBLE PRECISION , cpu DOUBLE PRECISION , FOREIGN KEY ( sensor_id ) REFERENCES sensors ( id ) ) WITH ( tsdb . hypertable ) ; Copy When you create a hypertable using CREATE TABLE ... WITH ..., the default partitioning column is automatically the first column with a timestamp data type. Also, TimescaleDB creates a columnstore policy that automatically converts your data to the columnstore, after an interval equal to the value of the chunk_interval, defined through compress_after in the policy. This columnar format enables fast scanning and aggregation, optimizing performance for analytical workloads while also saving significant storage space. In the columnstore conversion, hypertable chunks are compressed by up to 98%, and organized for efficient, large-scale queries. You can customize this policy later using alter_job. However, to change after or created_before , the compression settings, or the hypertable the policy is acting on, you must remove the columnstore policy and add a new one. You can also manually convert chunks in a hypertable to the columnstore. Populate the sensors table: INSERT INTO sensors ( type , location ) VALUES ( 'a' , 'floor' ) , ( 'a' , 'ceiling' ) , ( 'b' , 'floor' ) , ( 'b' , 'ceiling' ) ; Copy Verify that the sensors have been added correctly: SELECT * FROM sensors ; Copy Sample output: id | type | location ----+------+---------- 1 | a | floor 2 | a | ceiling 3 | b | floor 4 | b | ceiling (4 rows) Copy Generate and insert a dataset for all sensors: INSERT INTO sensor_data ( time , sensor_id , cpu , temperature ) SELECT time , sensor_id , random ( ) AS cpu , random ( ) * 100 AS temperature FROM generate_series ( now ( ) - interval '24 hour' , now ( ) , interval '5 minute' ) AS g1 ( time ) , generate_series ( 1 , 4 , 1 ) AS g2 ( sensor_id ) ; Copy Verify the simulated dataset: SELECT * FROM sensor_data ORDER BY time ; Copy Sample output: time | sensor_id | temperature | cpu -------------------------------+-----------+--------------------+--------------------- 2020-03-31 15:56:25.843575+00 | 1 | 6.86688972637057 | 0.682070567272604 2020-03-31 15:56:40.244287+00 | 2 | 26.589260622859 | 0.229583469685167 2030-03-31 15:56:45.653115+00 | 3 | 79.9925176426768 | 0.457779890391976 2020-03-31 15:56:53.560205+00 | 4 | 24.3201029952615 | 0.641885648947209 2020-03-31 16:01:25.843575+00 | 1 | 33.3203678019345 | 0.0159163917414844 2020-03-31 16:01:40.244287+00 | 2 | 31.2673618085682 | 0.701185956597328 2020-03-31 16:01:45.653115+00 | 3 | 85.2960689924657 | 0.693413889966905 2020-03-31 16:01:53.560205+00 | 4 | 79.4769988860935 | 0.360561791341752 ... Copy

After you simulate a dataset, you can run some basic queries on it. For example:

Average temperature and CPU by 30-minute windows: SELECT time_bucket ( '30 minutes' , time ) AS period , AVG ( temperature ) AS avg_temp , AVG ( cpu ) AS avg_cpu FROM sensor_data GROUP BY period ; Copy Sample output: period | avg_temp | avg_cpu ------------------------+------------------+------------------- 2020-03-31 19:00:00+00 | 49.6615830013373 | 0.477344429974134 2020-03-31 22:00:00+00 | 58.8521540844037 | 0.503637770501276 2020-03-31 16:00:00+00 | 50.4250325243144 | 0.511075591299838 2020-03-31 17:30:00+00 | 49.0742547437549 | 0.527267253802468 2020-04-01 14:30:00+00 | 49.3416377226822 | 0.438027751864865 ... Copy

Average and last temperature, average CPU by 30-minute windows: SELECT time_bucket ( '30 minutes' , time ) AS period , AVG ( temperature ) AS avg_temp , last ( temperature , time ) AS last_temp , AVG ( cpu ) AS avg_cpu FROM sensor_data GROUP BY period ; Copy Sample output: period | avg_temp | last_temp | avg_cpu ------------------------+------------------+------------------+------------------- 2020-03-31 19:00:00+00 | 49.6615830013373 | 84.3963081017137 | 0.477344429974134 2020-03-31 22:00:00+00 | 58.8521540844037 | 76.5528806950897 | 0.503637770501276 2020-03-31 16:00:00+00 | 50.4250325243144 | 43.5192013625056 | 0.511075591299838 2020-03-31 17:30:00+00 | 49.0742547437549 | 22.740753274411 | 0.527267253802468 2020-04-01 14:30:00+00 | 49.3416377226822 | 59.1331578791142 | 0.438027751864865 ... Copy

Query the metadata: SELECT sensors . location , time_bucket ( '30 minutes' , time ) AS period , AVG ( temperature ) AS avg_temp , last ( temperature , time ) AS last_temp , AVG ( cpu ) AS avg_cpu FROM sensor_data JOIN sensors on sensor_data . sensor_id = sensors . id GROUP BY period , sensors . location ; Copy Sample output: location | period | avg_temp | last_temp | avg_cpu ----------+------------------------+------------------+-------------------+------------------- ceiling | 20120-03-31 15:30:00+00 | 25.4546818090603 | 24.3201029952615 | 0.435734559316188 floor | 2020-03-31 15:30:00+00 | 43.4297036845237 | 79.9925176426768 | 0.56992522883229 ceiling | 2020-03-31 16:00:00+00 | 53.8454438598516 | 43.5192013625056 | 0.490728285357666 floor | 2020-03-31 16:00:00+00 | 47.0046211887772 | 23.0230117216706 | 0.53142289724201 ceiling | 2020-03-31 16:30:00+00 | 58.7817596504465 | 63.6621567420661 | 0.488188337767497 floor | 2020-03-31 16:30:00+00 | 44.611586847653 | 2.21919436007738 | 0.434762630766879 ceiling | 2020-03-31 17:00:00+00 | 35.7026890735142 | 42.9420990403742 | 0.550129583687522 floor | 2020-03-31 17:00:00+00 | 62.2794370166957 | 52.6636955793947 | 0.454323202022351 ... Copy

You have now successfully simulated and run queries on an IoT dataset.