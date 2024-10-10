Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

This page contains suggestions from the Tiger Data Community about how to resolve common issues. Use these code examples as guidance to work with your own data.

To follow the steps on this page:

Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability. You need your connection details. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.

This section contains recipes about hypertables.

Looking to remove duplicates from an existing hypertable? One method is to run a PARTITION BY query to get ROW_NUMBER() and then the ctid of rows where row_number>1 . You then delete these rows. However, you need to check tableoid and ctid . This is because ctid is not unique and might be duplicated in different chunks. The following code example took 17 hours to process a table with 40 million rows:

CREATE OR REPLACE FUNCTION deduplicate_chunks ( ht_name TEXT , partition_columns TEXT , bot_id INT DEFAULT NULL ) RETURNS TABLE ( chunk_schema name , chunk_name name , deleted_count INT ) AS $$ DECLARE chunk RECORD ; where_clause TEXT : = '' ; deleted_count INT ; BEGIN IF bot_id IS NOT NULL THEN where_clause : = FORMAT ( 'WHERE bot_id = %s' , bot_id ) ; END IF ; FOR chunk IN SELECT c . chunk_schema , c . chunk_name FROM timescaledb_information . chunks c WHERE c . hypertable_name = ht_name LOOP EXECUTE FORMAT ( ' WITH cte AS ( SELECT ctid, ROW_NUMBER() OVER (PARTITION BY %s ORDER BY %s ASC) AS row_num, * FROM %I.%I %s ) DELETE FROM %I.%I WHERE ctid IN ( SELECT ctid FROM cte WHERE row_num > 1 ) RETURNING 1; ' , partition_columns , partition_columns , chunk . chunk_schema , chunk . chunk_name , where_clause , chunk . chunk_schema , chunk . chunk_name ) INTO deleted_count ; RETURN QUERY SELECT chunk . chunk_schema , chunk . chunk_name , COALESCE ( deleted_count , 0 ) ; END LOOP ; END $$ LANGUAGE plpgsql ; SELECT * FROM deduplicate_chunks ( 'nudge_events' , 'bot_id, session_id, nudge_id, time' , 2540 ) ; Copy

Shoutout to Mathias Ose and Christopher Piggott for this recipe.

Imagine there is a query that joins a hypertable to another table on a shared key:

SELECT timestamp , FROM hypertable as h JOIN related_table as rt ON rt . id = h . related_table_id WHERE h . timestamp BETWEEN '2024-10-10 00:00:00' AND '2024-10-17 00:00:00' Copy

If you run EXPLAIN on this query, you see that the query planner performs a NestedJoin between these two tables, which means querying the hypertable multiple times. Even if the hypertable is well indexed, if it is also large, the query will be slow. How do you force a once-only lookup? Use materialized Common Table Expressions (CTEs).

If you split the query into two parts using CTEs, you can materialize the hypertable lookup and force Postgres to perform it only once.

WITH cached_query AS materialized ( SELECT * FROM hypertable WHERE BETWEEN '2024-10-10 00:00:00' AND '2024-10-17 00:00:00' ) SELECT * FROM cached_query as c JOIN related_table as rt ON rt . id = h . related_table_id Copy

Now if you run EXPLAIN once again, you see that this query performs only one lookup. Depending on the size of your hypertable, this could result in a multi-hour query taking mere seconds.

Shoutout to Rowan Molony for this recipe.

This section contains recipes for IoT issues:

Narrow and medium width tables are a great way to store IoT data. A lot of reasons are outlined in Designing Your Database Schema: Wide vs. Narrow Postgres Tables .

One of the key advantages of narrow tables is that the schema does not have to change when you add new sensors. Another big advantage is that each sensor can sample at different rates and times. This helps support things like hysteresis, where new values are written infrequently unless the value changes by a certain amount.

Working with narrow table data structures presents a few challenges. In the IoT world one concern is that many data analysis approaches - including machine learning as well as more traditional data analysis - require that your data is resampled and synchronized to a common time basis. Fortunately, TimescaleDB provides you with hyperfunctions and other tools to help you work with this data.

An example of a narrow table format is:

ts sensor_id value 2024-10-31 11:17:30.000 1007 23.45

Typically you would couple this with a sensor table:

sensor_id sensor_name units 1007 temperature degreesC 1012 heat_mode on/off 1013 cooling_mode on/off 1041 occupancy number of people in room

A medium table retains the generic structure but adds columns of various types so that you can use the same table to store float, int, bool, or even JSON (jsonb) data:

ts sensor_id d i b t j 2024-10-31 11:17:30.000 1007 23.45 null null null null 2024-10-31 11:17:47.000 1012 null null TRUE null null 2024-10-31 11:18:01.000 1041 null 4 null null null

To remove all-null entries, use an optional constraint such as:

CONSTRAINT at_least_one_not_null CHECK ( ( d IS NOT NULL ) OR ( i IS NOT NULL ) OR ( b IS NOT NULL ) OR ( j IS NOT NULL ) OR ( t IS NOT NULL ) ) Copy

There are several ways to get the latest value of every sensor. The following examples use the structure defined in Narrow table format example as a reference

SELECT DISTINCT ON

If you have a list of sensors, the easy way to get the latest value of every sensor is to use SELECT DISTINCT ON :

WITH latest_data AS ( SELECT DISTINCT ON ( sensor_id ) ts , sensor_id , d FROM iot_data WHERE d is not null AND ts > CURRENT_TIMESTAMP - INTERVAL '1 week' ORDER BY sensor_id , ts DESC ) SELECT sensor_id , sensors . name , ts , d FROM latest_data LEFT OUTER JOIN sensors ON latest_data . sensor_id = sensors . id WHERE latest_data . d is not null ORDER BY sensor_id , ts ; Copy

The common table expression (CTE) used above is not strictly necessary. However, it is an elegant way to join to the sensor list to get a sensor name in the output. If this is not something you care about, you can leave it out:

SELECT DISTINCT ON ( sensor_id ) ts , sensor_id , d FROM iot_data WHERE d is not null AND ts > CURRENT_TIMESTAMP - INTERVAL '1 week' ORDER BY sensor_id , ts DESC Copy

It is important to take care when down-selecting this data. In the previous examples, the time that the query would scan back was limited. However, if there any sensors that have either not reported in a long time or in the worst case, never reported, this query devolves to a full table scan.

In a database with 1000+ sensors and 41 million rows, an unconstrained query takes over an hour.

An alternative to SELECT DISTINCT ON is to use a JOIN LATERAL . By selecting your entire sensor list from the sensors table rather than pulling the IDs out using SELECT DISTINCT , JOIN LATERAL can offer some improvements in performance:

SELECT sensor_list . id , latest_data . ts , latest_data . d FROM sensors sensor_list LEFT JOIN LATERAL ( SELECT ts , d FROM iot_data raw_data WHERE sensor_id = sensor_list . id ORDER BY ts DESC LIMIT 1 ) latest_data ON true WHERE latest_data . d is not null AND latest_data . ts > CURRENT_TIMESTAMP - interval '1 week' ORDER BY sensor_list . id , latest_data . ts ; Copy

Limiting the time range is important, especially if you have a lot of data. Best practice is to use these kinds of queries for dashboards and quick status checks. To query over a much larger time range, encapsulate the previous example into a materialized query that refreshes infrequently, perhaps once a day.

Shoutout to Christopher Piggott for this recipe.