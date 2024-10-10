Tiger Data community cookbook

This page contains suggestions from the Tiger Data Community about how to resolve common issues. Use these code examples as guidance to work with your own data.

Prerequisites

To follow the steps on this page:

Hypertable recipes

This section contains recipes about hypertables.

Remove duplicates from an existing hypertable

Looking to remove duplicates from an existing hypertable? One method is to run a PARTITION BY query to get ROW_NUMBER() and then the ctid of rows where row_number>1. You then delete these rows. However, you need to check tableoid and ctid. This is because ctid is not unique and might be duplicated in different chunks. The following code example took 17 hours to process a table with 40 million rows:

CREATE OR REPLACE FUNCTION deduplicate_chunks(ht_name TEXT, partition_columns TEXT, bot_id INT DEFAULT NULL)
    RETURNS TABLE
            (
                chunk_schema  name,
                chunk_name    name,
                deleted_count INT
            )
AS
$$
DECLARE
    chunk         RECORD;
    where_clause  TEXT := '';
    deleted_count INT;
BEGIN
    IF bot_id IS NOT NULL THEN
        where_clause := FORMAT('WHERE bot_id = %s', bot_id);
    END IF;


    FOR chunk IN
        SELECT c.chunk_schema, c.chunk_name
        FROM timescaledb_information.chunks c
        WHERE c.hypertable_name = ht_name
        LOOP
            EXECUTE FORMAT('
            WITH cte AS (
                SELECT ctid,
                       ROW_NUMBER() OVER (PARTITION BY %s ORDER BY %s ASC) AS row_num,
                       *
                FROM %I.%I
                %s
            )
            DELETE FROM %I.%I
            WHERE ctid IN (
                SELECT ctid
                FROM cte
                WHERE row_num > 1
            )
            RETURNING 1;
        ', partition_columns, partition_columns, chunk.chunk_schema, chunk.chunk_name, where_clause, chunk.chunk_schema,
                           chunk.chunk_name)
                INTO deleted_count;


            RETURN QUERY SELECT chunk.chunk_schema, chunk.chunk_name, COALESCE(deleted_count, 0);
        END LOOP;
END
$$ LANGUAGE plpgsql;




SELECT *
FROM deduplicate_chunks('nudge_events', 'bot_id, session_id, nudge_id, time', 2540);

Shoutout to Mathias Ose and Christopher Piggott for this recipe.

Get faster JOIN queries with Common Table Expressions

Imagine there is a query that joins a hypertable to another table on a shared key:

SELECT timestamp, 
      FROM hypertable as h
      JOIN related_table as rt
        ON rt.id = h.related_table_id
     WHERE h.timestamp BETWEEN '2024-10-10 00:00:00' AND '2024-10-17 00:00:00'

If you run EXPLAIN on this query, you see that the query planner performs a NestedJoin between these two tables, which means querying the hypertable multiple times. Even if the hypertable is well indexed, if it is also large, the query will be slow. How do you force a once-only lookup? Use materialized Common Table Expressions (CTEs).

If you split the query into two parts using CTEs, you can materialize the hypertable lookup and force Postgres to perform it only once. 

WITH cached_query AS materialized (
  SELECT *
    FROM hypertable
   WHERE BETWEEN '2024-10-10 00:00:00' AND '2024-10-17 00:00:00'
)
  SELECT *
    FROM cached_query as c
    JOIN related_table as rt
      ON rt.id = h.related_table_id

Now if you run EXPLAIN once again, you see that this query performs only one lookup. Depending on the size of your hypertable, this could result in a multi-hour query taking mere seconds.

Shoutout to Rowan Molony for this recipe.

IoT recipes

This section contains recipes for IoT issues:

Work with columnar IoT data

Narrow and medium width tables are a great way to store IoT data. A lot of reasons are outlined in Designing Your Database Schema: Wide vs. Narrow Postgres Tables.

One of the key advantages of narrow tables is that the schema does not have to change when you add new sensors. Another big advantage is that each sensor can sample at different rates and times. This helps support things like hysteresis, where new values are written infrequently unless the value changes by a certain amount.

Narrow table format example

Working with narrow table data structures presents a few challenges. In the IoT world one concern is that many data analysis approaches - including machine learning as well as more traditional data analysis - require that your data is resampled and synchronized to a common time basis. Fortunately, TimescaleDB provides you with hyperfunctions and other tools to help you work with this data.

An example of a narrow table format is:

tssensor_idvalue
2024-10-31 11:17:30.000100723.45

Typically you would couple this with a sensor table:

sensor_idsensor_nameunits
1007temperaturedegreesC
1012heat_modeon/off
1013cooling_modeon/off
1041occupancynumber of people in room

A medium table retains the generic structure but adds columns of various types so that you can use the same table to store float, int, bool, or even JSON (jsonb) data:

tssensor_iddibtj
2024-10-31 11:17:30.000100723.45nullnullnullnull
2024-10-31 11:17:47.0001012nullnullTRUEnullnull
2024-10-31 11:18:01.0001041null4nullnullnull

To remove all-null entries, use an optional constraint such as:

CONSTRAINT at_least_one_not_null
        CHECK ((d IS NOT NULL) OR (i IS NOT NULL) OR (b IS NOT NULL) OR (j IS NOT NULL) OR (t IS NOT NULL))

Get the last value of every sensor

There are several ways to get the latest value of every sensor. The following examples use the structure defined in Narrow table format example as a reference

SELECT DISTINCT ON

If you have a list of sensors, the easy way to get the latest value of every sensor is to use SELECT DISTINCT ON:

WITH latest_data AS (
    SELECT DISTINCT ON (sensor_id) ts, sensor_id, d
    FROM iot_data
    WHERE d is not null
      AND ts > CURRENT_TIMESTAMP - INTERVAL '1 week'  -- important
    ORDER BY sensor_id, ts DESC
)
SELECT
    sensor_id, sensors.name, ts, d
FROM latest_data
LEFT OUTER JOIN sensors ON latest_data.sensor_id = sensors.id
WHERE latest_data.d is not null
ORDER BY sensor_id, ts; -- Optional, for displaying results ordered by sensor_id

The common table expression (CTE) used above is not strictly necessary. However, it is an elegant way to join to the sensor list to get a sensor name in the output. If this is not something you care about, you can leave it out:

SELECT DISTINCT ON (sensor_id) ts, sensor_id, d
    FROM iot_data
    WHERE d is not null
      AND ts > CURRENT_TIMESTAMP - INTERVAL '1 week'  -- important
    ORDER BY sensor_id, ts DESC

It is important to take care when down-selecting this data. In the previous examples, the time that the query would scan back was limited. However, if there any sensors that have either not reported in a long time or in the worst case, never reported, this query devolves to a full table scan.
In a database with 1000+ sensors and 41 million rows, an unconstrained query takes over an hour.

JOIN LATERAL

An alternative to SELECT DISTINCT ON is to use a JOIN LATERAL. By selecting your entire sensor list from the sensors table rather than pulling the IDs out using SELECT DISTINCT, JOIN LATERAL can offer some improvements in performance:

SELECT sensor_list.id, latest_data.ts, latest_data.d
FROM sensors sensor_list
    -- Add a WHERE clause here to downselect the sensor list, if you wish
LEFT JOIN LATERAL (
    SELECT ts, d
    FROM iot_data raw_data
    WHERE sensor_id = sensor_list.id
    ORDER BY ts DESC
    LIMIT 1
) latest_data ON true
WHERE latest_data.d is not null -- only pulling out float values ("d" column) in this example
  AND latest_data.ts > CURRENT_TIMESTAMP - interval '1 week' -- important
ORDER BY sensor_list.id, latest_data.ts;

Limiting the time range is important, especially if you have a lot of data. Best practice is to use these kinds of queries for dashboards and quick status checks. To query over a much larger time range, encapsulate the previous example into a materialized query that refreshes infrequently, perhaps once a day.

Shoutout to Christopher Piggott for this recipe.

