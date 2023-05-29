Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

Energy providers understand that customers tend to lose patience when there is not enough power for them to complete day-to-day activities. Task one is keeping the lights on. If you are transitioning to renewable energy, it helps to know when you need to produce energy so you can choose a suitable energy source.

Real-time analytics refers to the process of collecting, analyzing, and interpreting data instantly as it is generated. This approach enables you to track and monitor activity, make the decisions based on real-time insights on data stored in a Tiger Cloud service and keep those lights on.

Grafana is a popular data visualization tool that enables you to create customizable dashboards and effectively monitor your systems and applications.

This page shows you how to integrate Grafana with a Tiger Cloud service and make insights based on visualization of data optimized for size and speed in the columnstore.

To follow the steps on this page:

Create a target Tiger Cloud service with the Real-time analytics capability. You need your connection details. This procedure also works for self-hosted TimescaleDB.

Install and run self-managed Grafana , or sign up for Grafana Cloud .

Hypertables are Postgres tables in TimescaleDB that automatically partition your time-series data by time. Time-series data represents the way a system, process, or behavior changes over time. Hypertables enable TimescaleDB to work efficiently with time-series data. Each hypertable is made up of child tables called chunks. Each chunk is assigned a range of time, and only contains data from that range. When you run a query, TimescaleDB identifies the correct chunk and runs the query on it, instead of going through the entire table.

Hypercore is the hybrid row-columnar storage engine in TimescaleDB used by hypertables. Traditional databases force a trade-off between fast inserts (row-based storage) and efficient analytics (columnar storage). Hypercore eliminates this trade-off, allowing real-time analytics without sacrificing transactional capabilities.

Hypercore dynamically stores data in the most efficient format for its lifecycle:

Row-based storage for recent data : the most recent chunk (and possibly more) is always stored in the rowstore, ensuring fast inserts, updates, and low-latency single record queries. Additionally, row-based storage is used as a writethrough for inserts and updates to columnar storage.

: the most recent chunk (and possibly more) is always stored in the rowstore, ensuring fast inserts, updates, and low-latency single record queries. Additionally, row-based storage is used as a writethrough for inserts and updates to columnar storage. Columnar storage for analytical performance: chunks are automatically compressed into the columnstore, optimizing storage efficiency and accelerating analytical queries.

Unlike traditional columnar databases, hypercore allows data to be inserted or modified at any stage, making it a flexible solution for both high-ingest transactional workloads and real-time analytics—within a single database.

Because TimescaleDB is 100% Postgres, you can use all the standard Postgres tables, indexes, stored procedures, and other objects alongside your hypertables. This makes creating and working with hypertables similar to standard Postgres.

Aggregation is a way of combining data to get insights from it. Average, sum, and count are all examples of simple aggregates. However, with large amounts of data aggregation slows things down, quickly. Continuous aggregates are a kind of hypertable that is refreshed automatically in the background as new data is added, or old data is modified. Changes to your dataset are tracked, and the hypertable behind the continuous aggregate is automatically updated in the background.

By default, querying continuous aggregates provides you with real-time data. Pre-aggregated data from the materialized view is combined with recent data that hasn't been aggregated yet. This gives you up-to-date results on every query.

You create continuous aggregates on uncompressed data in high-performance storage. They continue to work on data in the columnstore and rarely accessed data in tiered storage. You can even create continuous aggregates on top of your continuous aggregates.

Monitor energy consumption on a day-to-day basis Create a continuous aggregate kwh_day_by_day for energy consumption: CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW kwh_day_by_day ( time , value ) with ( timescaledb . continuous ) as SELECT time_bucket ( '1 day' , created , 'Europe/Berlin' ) AS "time" , round ( ( last ( value , created ) - first ( value , created ) ) * 100. ) / 100. AS value FROM metrics WHERE type_id = 5 GROUP BY 1 ; Copy Add a refresh policy to keep kwh_day_by_day up-to-date: SELECT add_continuous_aggregate_policy ( 'kwh_day_by_day' , start_offset = > NULL , end_offset = > INTERVAL '1 hour' , schedule_interval = > INTERVAL '1 hour' ) ; Copy Monitor energy consumption on an hourly basis Create a continuous aggregate kwh_hour_by_hour for energy consumption: CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW kwh_hour_by_hour ( time , value ) with ( timescaledb . continuous ) as SELECT time_bucket ( '01:00:00' , metrics . created , 'Europe/Berlin' ) AS "time" , round ( ( last ( value , created ) - first ( value , created ) ) * 100. ) / 100. AS value FROM metrics WHERE type_id = 5 GROUP BY 1 ; Copy Add a refresh policy to keep the continuous aggregate up-to-date: SELECT add_continuous_aggregate_policy ( 'kwh_hour_by_hour' , start_offset = > NULL , end_offset = > INTERVAL '1 hour' , schedule_interval = > INTERVAL '1 hour' ) ; Copy Analyze your data Now you have made continuous aggregates, it could be a good idea to use them to perform analytics on your data. For example, to see how average energy consumption changes during weekdays over the last year, run the following query: WITH per_day AS ( SELECT time , value FROM kwh_day_by_day WHERE "time" at time zone 'Europe/Berlin' > date_trunc ( 'month' , time ) - interval '1 year' ORDER BY 1 ) , daily AS ( SELECT to_char ( time , 'Dy' ) as day , value FROM per_day ) , percentile AS ( SELECT day , approx_percentile ( 0.50 , percentile_agg ( value ) ) as value FROM daily GROUP BY 1 ORDER BY 1 ) SELECT d . day , d . ordinal , pd . value FROM unnest ( array [ 'Sun' , 'Mon' , 'Tue' , 'Wed' , 'Thu' , 'Fri' , 'Sat' ] ) WITH ORDINALITY AS d ( day , ordinal ) LEFT JOIN percentile pd ON lower ( pd . day ) = lower ( d . day ) ; Copy You see something like: day ordinal value Mon 2 23.08078714975423 Sun 1 19.511430831944395 Tue 3 25.003118897837307 Wed 4 8.09300571759772

To visualize the results of your queries, enable Grafana to read the data in your service:

Log in to Grafana In your browser, log in to either: Self-hosted Grafana: at http://localhost:3000/ . The default credentials are admin , admin .

. The default credentials are , . Grafana Cloud: use the URL and credentials you set when you created your account. Add your service as a data source Open Connections > Data sources , then click Add new data source . Select PostgreSQL from the list. Configure the connection: Host URL , Database name , Username , and Password Configure using your connection details. Host URL is in the format <host>:<port> .

TLS/SSL Mode : select require .

PostgreSQL options : enable TimescaleDB .

Leave the default setting for all other fields. Click Save & test . Grafana checks that your details are set correctly.

A Grafana dashboard represents a view into the performance of a system, and each dashboard consists of one or more panels, which represent information about a specific metric related to that system.

To visually monitor the volume of energy consumption over time:

Create the dashboard On the Dashboards page, click New and select New dashboard . Click Add visualization , then select the data source that connects to your Tiger Cloud service and the Bar chart visualization. Expand image In the Queries section, select Code , then run the following query based on your continuous aggregate: WITH per_hour AS ( SELECT time , value FROM kwh_hour_by_hour WHERE "time" at time zone 'Europe/Berlin' > date_trunc ( 'month' , time ) - interval '1 year' ORDER BY 1 ) , hourly AS ( SELECT extract ( HOUR FROM time ) * interval '1 hour' as hour , value FROM per_hour ) SELECT hour , approx_percentile ( 0.50 , percentile_agg ( value ) ) as median , max ( value ) as maximum FROM hourly GROUP BY 1 ORDER BY 1 ; Copy This query averages the results for households in a specific time zone by hour and orders them by time. Because you use a continuous aggregate, this data is always correct in real time. Expand image You see that energy consumption is highest in the evening and at breakfast time. You also know that the wind drops off in the evening. This data proves that you need to supply a supplementary power source for peak times, or plan to store energy during the day for peak times. Click Save dashboard

You have integrated Grafana with a Tiger Cloud service and made insights based on visualization of your data.