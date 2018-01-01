Latest

Troubleshooting

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

This section contains some ideas for troubleshooting common problems experienced with backlog.

Out of memory errors after enabling the columnstore

Level: Error out of memory DETAIL: Failed on request of size 16777216 in memory context "ErrorContext".

By default, columnstore policies move all uncompressed chunks to the columnstore. However, before converting a large backlog of chunks from the rowstore to the columnstore, best practice is to set maxchunks_to_compress and limit to amount of chunks to be converted. For example:

SELECT alter_job(job_id, config.maxchunks_to_compress => 10);

When all chunks have been converted to the columnstore, set maxchunks_to_compress to 0, unlimited.

Keywords

compressionhypertablescolumnstorehypercorebacklogcloudmstself_hostedtroubleshooting

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

Related Content

Troubleshooting hypercore
Suggestions for troubleshooting common problems in hypercore
Troubleshooting columnstore
Suggestions for troubleshooting common problems in columnstore
Troubleshooting compression
Suggestions for troubleshooting common problems in compression
Troubleshooting hypertables
Suggestions for troubleshooting common problems in hypertables
Troubleshooting configuration
Suggestions for troubleshooting common problems in configuration
Troubleshooting data retention
Suggestions for troubleshooting common problems in data retention