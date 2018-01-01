This section contains some ideas for troubleshooting common problems experienced with backlog.

Level: Error out of memory DETAIL: Failed on request of size 16777216 in memory context "ErrorContext".

By default, columnstore policies move all uncompressed chunks to the columnstore. However, before converting a large backlog of chunks from the rowstore to the columnstore, best practice is to set maxchunks_to_compress and limit to amount of chunks to be converted. For example:

SELECT alter_job ( job_id , config . maxchunks_to_compress = > 10 ) ; Copy