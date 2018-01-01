Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
This section contains some ideas for troubleshooting common problems experienced with columnstore.
Level: Error out of memory DETAIL: Failed on request of size 16777216 in memory context "ErrorContext".
By default, columnstore policies move all uncompressed chunks to the columnstore.
However, before converting a large backlog of chunks from the rowstore to the columnstore,
best practice is to set
maxchunks_to_compress and limit to amount of chunks to be converted. For example:
SELECT alter_job(job_id, config.maxchunks_to_compress => 10);
When all chunks have been converted to the columnstore, set
maxchunks_to_compress to
0, unlimited.
