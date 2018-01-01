Latest

This section contains some ideas for troubleshooting common problems experienced with configuration.

User permissions do not allow chunks to be converted to columnstore or rowstore

ERROR:  must be owner of hypertable "HYPERTABLE_NAME"

You might get this error if you attempt to compress a chunk into the columnstore, or decompress it back into rowstore with a non-privileged user account. To compress or decompress a chunk, your user account must have permissions that allow it to perform CREATE INDEX on the chunk. You can check the permissions of the current user with this command at the psql command prompt:

\dn+ <USERNAME>

To resolve this problem, grant your user account the appropriate privileges with this command:

GRANT PRIVILEGES
    ON TABLE <TABLE_NAME>
    TO <ROLE_TYPE>;

For more information about the GRANT command, see the Postgres documentation.

