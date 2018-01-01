This section contains some ideas for troubleshooting common problems experienced with configuration.

ERROR: must be owner of hypertable "HYPERTABLE_NAME"

You might get this error if you attempt to compress a chunk into the columnstore, or decompress it back into rowstore with a non-privileged user account. To compress or decompress a chunk, your user account must have permissions that allow it to perform CREATE INDEX on the chunk. You can check the permissions of the current user with this command at the psql command prompt:

\dn + < USERNAME > Copy

To resolve this problem, grant your user account the appropriate privileges with this command:

GRANT PRIVILEGES ON TABLE < TABLE_NAME > TO < ROLE_TYPE > ; Copy