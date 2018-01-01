Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
This section contains some ideas for troubleshooting common problems experienced with configuration.
ERROR: must be owner of hypertable "HYPERTABLE_NAME"
You might get this error if you attempt to compress a chunk into the columnstore, or decompress it back into rowstore with a non-privileged user
account. To compress or decompress a chunk, your user account must have permissions that allow it to perform
CREATE INDEX on the
chunk. You can check the permissions of the current user with this command at
the
psql command prompt:
\dn+ <USERNAME>
To resolve this problem, grant your user account the appropriate privileges with this command:
GRANT PRIVILEGESON TABLE <TABLE_NAME>TO <ROLE_TYPE>;
For more information about the
GRANT command, see the
Postgres documentation.
