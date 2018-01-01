Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

This section contains some ideas for troubleshooting common problems experienced with data retention.

Hypertable retention policy isn't applying to continuous aggregates A retention policy set on a hypertable does not apply to any continuous aggregates made from the hypertable. This allows you to set different retention periods for raw and summarized data. To apply a retention policy to a continuous aggregate, set the policy on the continuous aggregate itself.

Dropping chunks times out When you drop a chunk, it requires an exclusive lock. If a chunk is being accessed by another session, you cannot drop the chunk at the same time. If a drop chunk operation can't get the lock on the chunk, then it times out and the process fails. To resolve this problem, check what is locking the chunk. In some cases, this could be caused by a continuous aggregate or other process accessing the chunk. When the drop chunk operation can get an exclusive lock on the chunk, it completes as expected. For more information about locks, see the Postgres lock monitoring documentation .

Reindex hypertables to fix large indexes ERROR: invalid attribute number -6 for _hyper_2_839_chunk CONTEXT: SQL function "hypertable_local_size" statement 1 PL/pgSQL function hypertable_detailed_size(regclass) line 26 at RETURN QUERY SQL function "hypertable_size" statement 1 SQL state: XX000 You might see this error if your hypertable indexes have become very large. To resolve the problem, reindex your hypertables with this command: reindex table _timescaledb_internal . _hyper_2_1523284_chunk Copy For more information, see the hypertable documentation.