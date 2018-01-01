Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
This section contains some ideas for troubleshooting common problems experienced with hypertables.
ERROR: temporary file size exceeds temp_file_limit
When you try to convert a chunk to the columnstore, especially if the chunk is very large, you
could get this error. Compression operations write files to a new compressed
chunk table, which is written in temporary memory. The maximum amount of
temporary memory available is determined by the
temp_file_limit parameter. You
can work around this problem by adjusting the
temp_file_limit and
maintenance_work_mem parameters.
ERROR: tuple decompression limit exceeded by operation
When inserting, updating, or deleting tuples from chunks in the columnstore, it might be necessary to convert tuples to the rowstore. This happens either when you are updating existing tuples or have constraints that need to be verified during insert time. If you happen to trigger a lot of rowstore conversion with a single command, you may end up running out of storage space. For this reason, a limit has been put in place on the number of tuples you can decompress into the rowstore for a single command.
The limit can be increased or turned off (set to 0) like so:
-- set limit to a milion tuplesSET timescaledb.max_tuples_decompressed_per_dml_transaction TO 1000000;-- disable limit by setting to 0SET timescaledb.max_tuples_decompressed_per_dml_transaction TO 0;
Low compression rates are often caused by high cardinality of the segment key. This means that the column you selected for grouping the rows during compression has too many unique values. This makes it impossible to group a lot of rows in a batch. To achieve better compression results, choose a segment key with lower cardinality.
ERROR: must be owner of hypertable "HYPERTABLE_NAME"
You might get this error if you attempt to compress a chunk into the columnstore, or decompress it back into rowstore with a non-privileged user
account. To compress or decompress a chunk, your user account must have permissions that allow it to perform
CREATE INDEX on the
chunk. You can check the permissions of the current user with this command at
the
psql command prompt:
\dn+ <USERNAME>
To resolve this problem, grant your user account the appropriate privileges with this command:
GRANT PRIVILEGESON TABLE <TABLE_NAME>TO <ROLE_TYPE>;
For more information about the
GRANT command, see the
Postgres documentation.
When you drop a chunk, it requires an exclusive lock. If a chunk is being accessed by another session, you cannot drop the chunk at the same time. If a drop chunk operation can't get the lock on the chunk, then it times out and the process fails. To resolve this problem, check what is locking the chunk. In some cases, this could be caused by a continuous aggregate or other process accessing the chunk. When the drop chunk operation can get an exclusive lock on the chunk, it completes as expected.
For more information about locks, see the Postgres lock monitoring documentation.
ERROR: cannot create a unique index without the column "<COLUMN_NAME>" (used in partitioning)
You might get a unique index and partitioning column error in 2 situations:
- When creating a primary key or unique index on a hypertable
- When creating a hypertable from a table that already has a unique index or primary key
For more information on how to fix this problem, see the section on creating unique indexes on hypertables.
ERROR: invalid attribute number -6 for _hyper_2_839_chunkCONTEXT: SQL function "hypertable_local_size" statement 1 PL/pgSQL function hypertable_detailed_size(regclass) line 26 at RETURN QUERY SQL function "hypertable_size" statement 1SQL state: XX000
You might see this error if your hypertable indexes have become very large. To resolve the problem, reindex your hypertables with this command:
reindex table _timescaledb_internal._hyper_2_1523284_chunk
For more information, see the hypertable documentation.
