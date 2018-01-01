Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

This section contains some ideas for troubleshooting common problems experienced with hypertables.

Temporary file size limit exceeded when converting chunks to the columnstore ERROR: temporary file size exceeds temp_file_limit When you try to convert a chunk to the columnstore, especially if the chunk is very large, you could get this error. Compression operations write files to a new compressed chunk table, which is written in temporary memory. The maximum amount of temporary memory available is determined by the temp_file_limit parameter. You can work around this problem by adjusting the temp_file_limit and maintenance_work_mem parameters.

Tuple decompression limit exceeded by operation ERROR: tuple decompression limit exceeded by operation When inserting, updating, or deleting tuples from chunks in the columnstore, it might be necessary to convert tuples to the rowstore. This happens either when you are updating existing tuples or have constraints that need to be verified during insert time. If you happen to trigger a lot of rowstore conversion with a single command, you may end up running out of storage space. For this reason, a limit has been put in place on the number of tuples you can decompress into the rowstore for a single command. The limit can be increased or turned off (set to 0) like so: SET timescaledb . max_tuples_decompressed_per_dml_transaction TO 1000000 ; SET timescaledb . max_tuples_decompressed_per_dml_transaction TO 0 ; Copy

Low compression rate Low compression rates are often caused by high cardinality of the segment key. This means that the column you selected for grouping the rows during compression has too many unique values. This makes it impossible to group a lot of rows in a batch. To achieve better compression results, choose a segment key with lower cardinality.

User permissions do not allow chunks to be converted to columnstore or rowstore ERROR: must be owner of hypertable "HYPERTABLE_NAME" You might get this error if you attempt to compress a chunk into the columnstore, or decompress it back into rowstore with a non-privileged user account. To compress or decompress a chunk, your user account must have permissions that allow it to perform CREATE INDEX on the chunk. You can check the permissions of the current user with this command at the psql command prompt: \dn + < USERNAME > Copy To resolve this problem, grant your user account the appropriate privileges with this command: GRANT PRIVILEGES ON TABLE < TABLE_NAME > TO < ROLE_TYPE > ; Copy For more information about the GRANT command, see the Postgres documentation .

Dropping chunks times out When you drop a chunk, it requires an exclusive lock. If a chunk is being accessed by another session, you cannot drop the chunk at the same time. If a drop chunk operation can't get the lock on the chunk, then it times out and the process fails. To resolve this problem, check what is locking the chunk. In some cases, this could be caused by a continuous aggregate or other process accessing the chunk. When the drop chunk operation can get an exclusive lock on the chunk, it completes as expected. For more information about locks, see the Postgres lock monitoring documentation .

Can't create unique index on hypertable, or can't create hypertable with unique index ERROR: cannot create a unique index without the column "<COLUMN_NAME>" (used in partitioning) You might get a unique index and partitioning column error in 2 situations: When creating a primary key or unique index on a hypertable

When creating a hypertable from a table that already has a unique index or primary key For more information on how to fix this problem, see the section on creating unique indexes on hypertables.