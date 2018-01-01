Contribute to Tiger Data

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

TimescaleDB, pgai, pgvectorscale, TimescaleDB Toolkit, and the Tiger Data documentation are all open source. They are available in GitHub for you to use, review, and update. This page shows you where you can add to Tiger Data products.

Contribute to the code for Tiger Data products

Tiger Data appreciates any help the community can provide to make its products better! You can:

  • Open an issue with a bug report, build issue, feature request or suggestion.
  • Fork a corresponding repository and submit a pull request.

Head over to the Tiger Data source repositories to learn, review, and help improve our products!

  • TimescaleDB: a Postgres extension for high-performance real-time analytics on time-series and event data.
  • pgai: a suite of tools to develop RAG, semantic search, and other AI applications more easily with Postgres.
  • pgvectorscale: a complement to pgvector for higher performance embedding search and cost-efficient storage for AI applications.
  • TimescaleDB Toolkit: all things analytics when using TimescaleDB, with a particular focus on developer ergonomics and performance.

Contribute to Tiger Data documentation

Tiger Data documentation is hosted in the docs GitHub repository and open for contribution from all community members.

See the README and contribution guide for details.

Keywords

contribute

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

PreviousSupported platformsNextRelease notes

Related Content

Compare TimescaleDB editions
See the difference between the TimescaleDB Community and TimescaleDB Apache 2 editions
About Tiger Data products
Learn about Tiger Cloud and TimescaleDB, including pricing, release notes, feature overview, and contribution guidelines
Self-hosted TimescaleDB
TimescaleDB is an extension for Postgres that powers real-time analytics on time-series and event data, while also increasing ingest, query, and storage performance. Learn more about how to install and use it
Tiger Data architecture for real-time analytics
A whitepaper detailing the architectural choices and optimizations for real-time analytics that power TimescaleDB and Tiger Cloud
Release notes
Get an overview of the new features, improvements, and fixes released in every version of Tiger Cloud and TimescaleDB
Compare the features in TigerData products
Get an overview of features available in Tiger Cloud on AWS, Tiger Cloud on Azure, and self-hosted TimescaleDB