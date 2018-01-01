Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

TimescaleDB, pgai, pgvectorscale, TimescaleDB Toolkit, and the Tiger Data documentation are all open source. They are available in GitHub for you to use, review, and update. This page shows you where you can add to Tiger Data products.

Tiger Data appreciates any help the community can provide to make its products better! You can:

Open an issue with a bug report, build issue, feature request or suggestion.

Fork a corresponding repository and submit a pull request.

Head over to the Tiger Data source repositories to learn, review, and help improve our products!

TimescaleDB : a Postgres extension for high-performance real-time analytics on time-series and event data.

: a Postgres extension for high-performance real-time analytics on time-series and event data. pgai : a suite of tools to develop RAG, semantic search, and other AI applications more easily with Postgres.

: a suite of tools to develop RAG, semantic search, and other AI applications more easily with Postgres. pgvectorscale : a complement to pgvector for higher performance embedding search and cost-efficient storage for AI applications.

: a complement to pgvector for higher performance embedding search and cost-efficient storage for AI applications. TimescaleDB Toolkit : all things analytics when using TimescaleDB, with a particular focus on developer ergonomics and performance.

Tiger Data documentation is hosted in the docs GitHub repository and open for contribution from all community members.

See the README and contribution guide for details.