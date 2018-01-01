Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
For information about new updates and improvement to Tiger Data products, see the Changelog. For release notes about our downloadable products, see:
- TimescaleDB - an open-source database that makes SQL scalable for time-series data, packaged as a Postgres extension.
- TimescaleDB Toolkit - additional functions to ease all things analytics when using TimescaleDB.
- pgai - brings AI workflows to your Postgres database.
- pgvectorscale - higher performance embedding search and cost-efficient storage for AI applications on Postgres.
- pgspot - spot vulnerabilities in Postgres extension scripts.
- live-migration - a Docker image to migrate data to a Tiger Cloud service.
Note
Want to stay up-to-date with new releases? On the main page for each repository
click
Watch, select
Custom and then check
Releases.
