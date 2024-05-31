Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

January 16, 2026

Tiger Cloud now includes significant improvements to pg_textsearch , bringing major gains in query performance, index size, and scalability as we move toward GA.

What’s new:

Block MAX-WAND ranked search (v0.3.0):

Introduces the Block MAX-WAND algorithm for ranked keyword search, delivering substantial performance improvements. Query performance is now competitive with the fastest Postgres-based search solutions, including ParadeDB.

Introduces the Block MAX-WAND algorithm for ranked keyword search, delivering substantial performance improvements. Query performance is now competitive with the fastest Postgres-based search solutions, including ParadeDB.

Reduces index sizes by 40% or more , making pg_textsearch indexes smaller than ParadeDB in many cases.

Reduces index sizes by 40% or more, making pg_textsearch indexes smaller than ParadeDB in many cases.

Fixes and stability improvements for indexes on tables with large numbers of partitions.

Additional optimizations, including block compression and parallel indexing, are in progress as pg_textsearch continues its sprint toward GA.

Learn more:

January 13, 2026

Tiger Cloud now supports Postgres 18. All new services are created with Postgres 18 by default, and existing services will be able to upgrade to Postgres 18 over the next few weeks.

Postgres 18 highlights include:

Asynchronous I/O (AIO), including io_uring on Linux , for significantly faster read-heavy workloads

, for significantly faster read-heavy workloads Faster, less disruptive major upgrades , including improved pg_upgrade and the ability to preserve planner statistics across upgrades

, including improved and the ability to across upgrades Virtual generated columns (now the default for generated columns) and the uuidv7() function for better UUID indexing behavior

(now the default for generated columns) and the function for better UUID indexing behavior Query performance improvements , including expanded index usage (for example, skip-scan on multicolumn B-tree indexes) and parallel GIN index builds

, including expanded index usage (for example, skip-scan on multicolumn B-tree indexes) and Security and operability enhancements, including OAuth 2.0 authentication support and page checksums enabled by default for new clusters

For more details about Postgres 18, check the official announcement

January 09, 2026

We’ve added a new timescale_connector_s3 resource to the Tiger Data (TimescaleDB) Terraform provider, enabling full Infrastructure as Code management of S3 source connectors. Teams can now declaratively create, update, and manage S3 connectors supporting CSV and Parquet files, multiple auth methods, and configurable sync options—directly alongside their TimescaleDB infrastructure.

Available in Terraform provider v2.7.0+ .

The newest version of pg_textsearch has:

Automated benchmark infrastructure

Groundwork for storage and query optimizations in upcoming releases

Numerous bugfixes

See more details in the pg_textsearch GitHub release notes

The new extension version is also available for all services on Tiger Cloud.

December 12, 2025

Tiger Cloud Console now offers the Activity tab that displays the activity log for all your services. This serves as a record of actions that have happened to your services and Tiger Cloud account, such as service resizes and project invitations. The activity log includes the corresponding service (where applicable), the user who performed the action, and a description of the action itself. You can suggest new actions to record on the Activity tab.

TimescaleDB 2.24 was released on December 3rd and is now available to all users on Tiger Cloud. TimescaleDB 2.24 delivers more efficient recompression operations, expanded use of continuous aggregates, and better invalidation behavior. It also brings back support for bloom filters on ARM-based architectures.

In-memory recompression

A new recompress := true option for convert_to_columnstore() performs batch compaction entirely in memory.

For example: CALL convert_to_columnstore('<chunk_name>', recompress := true);

This approach is 4–5 times faster than the previous spill-to-disk method, and reduces I/O for workloads with many small or uneven batches. This can be helpful if you are ingesting unordered data via direct compress and need to optimize your batches, or when you add new sparse indexes and need to build them on existing chunks.

Bloom filters on ARM-based Tiger Cloud services

On ARM-based Tiger Cloud services, bloom filters return with corrected hashing support for the ARM architecture. A misconfigured hashing library previously required disabling bloom indexes on ARM-based services. This release restores bloom filter functionality with a new index version.

For self-hosted TimescaleDB users, nothing changes if you're using an AMD64 architecture. Otherwise, please see here . For Tiger Cloud customers, recompression is only required for services where you want to rebuild bloom filters on existing chunks. New chunks receive bloom indexes automatically.

Continuous aggregate updates

Smarter invalidation range capping prevents massive refresh windows when out-of-order or faulty timestamps span large gaps. Invalidation now stays bounded to chunk ranges, reducing unnecessary refresh work.

Direct compress invalidation support enables continuous aggregates on hypertables that ingest directly into the columnstore. Min/max batch timestamps now generate invalidation entries without needing row-level WAL.

UUIDv7 support unlocks continuous aggregates on UUIDv7-partitioned tables through an extended time_bucket() that accepts UUIDv7 and outputs a timestamp.

For complete details, refer to the TimescaleDB 2.24 release notes .

December 5, 2025

We have updated the design of the navigation in Console to improve consistency, reduce distractions, and make it easier and faster to navigate through the different menus.

November 28, 2025

The S3 source connector is now production-ready, delivering major improvements in reliability, performance, and correctness across the entire ingestion pipeline. We resolved extensive issues related to file state transitions, workflow ordering, live sync consistency, and error handling, while adding support for retries, skipping files, better conflict handling, and more stable pause/resume behavior. Import operations are now more resilient, deterministic, and traceable, with clearer progress reporting and more accurate file and worker state visibility.

Performance and scalability have been significantly enhanced through better autoscaling, improved worker resource allocation, faster preview and import operations, optimized scheduling, reduced memory usage, and higher throughput for small and large files.

The user experience has been upgraded across the UI with improved file filtering, pagination, column mapping, input validation, clearer states and sizes, and more robust multi-step flows. Numerous bugs affecting import previews, table selection, schema handling, hypertable creation, and navigation were fixed. Combined, these changes make the S3 source connector significantly more stable, predictable, and user-friendly—ready for GA adoption.

Tiger Lake is now available in public beta and ready for broader use. The public beta includes:

Full DML support

Replication of INSERT, UPDATE, and DELETE operations on hypertables and regular Postgres tables to Iceberg.

High-performance ingestion

Decoupled CDC and full table import pipelines.

CDC ingest throughput: ~30,000 records/second.

Initial full table import throughput: ~300,000 records/second.

Enhanced resilience and self-healing

Automatic recovery when a replication slot disappears—all data is correctly replayed, keeping Iceberg tables eventually consistent.

Seamless recovery in case of hardware failure without restarting ingestion from scratch.

Improved deployment experience

Validation of ARNs before service deployment to prevent misconfiguration.

Compatibility against hypertables with data in rowstore and columnstore.

Read the documentation to get started.

November 14, 2025

TimescaleDB v2.23 was released on October 29th and is now available on Tiger Cloud.

Simplified hypertable creation: now even easier with less configuration and smarter defaults. Create a hypertable in only one step with automatic selection of all parameters. This includes: Automatic selection of the partitioning column: TimescaleDB automatically selects a partitioning column so you no longer need to specify which column to use during creation. Automatic columnstore policy: TimescaleDB enables the columnstore by default and automatically creates a columnstore policy that runs after one chunk interval (defaults to 7 days).

in only one step with automatic selection of all parameters. This includes: UUIDv7 compression enabled by default: the UUIDv7 vectorized compression and query acceleration introduced in 2.22 are now enabled by default. You automatically benefit from ~30% storage savings and up to 2x faster query performance.

Direct-to-Columnstore (tech preview): this release adds INSERT support to Direct-to-Columnstore (Direct Compress), which previously supported only COPY . For more information, see our documentation and blog post .

support to Direct-to-Columnstore (Direct Compress), which previously supported only . For more information, see our and . Relaxed locking for chunk merging: concurrency during chunk merges has been improved to eliminate potential deadlocks, enabling safer, faster background merges.

Unlogged hypertables: added the ability to set hypertables as UNLOGGED , improving insert and update performance for workloads where durability is not required. Ideal for large imports or transient datasets.

, improving insert and update performance for workloads where durability is not required. Ideal for large imports or transient datasets. Continuous aggregates improvements: continuous aggregates no longer use triggers for invalidation tracking. The approach has been refactored resulting in 10–20% faster DML performance. Set-returning functions are now supported in continuous aggregate materialization queries ( community request #1717 ).

Postgres 15 deprecation: TimescaleDB will continue supporting Postgres 15 until June 2026, after which support will be removed. We recommend that you begin planning upgrades to Postgres 16 or higher to ensure continued access to performance improvements, security updates, and new TimescaleDB features. See Supported platforms for currently supported versions.

for currently supported versions. WAL-based invalidation: introduced as a tech preview in 2.22, WAL-based invalidation will be sunset in the upcoming releases. The approach was not the right architecture to address customers hitting IOPS limits during continuous aggregate invalidation tracking. This release already removes the trigger, and we are adding more improvements in upcoming releases to address IOPS. The first step is to gate the feature behind a GUC, and remove it in an upcoming release.

For a comprehensive list of changes, refer to the TimescaleDB 2.23 release notes .

October 31, 2025

You can now pay your Tiger Cloud invoices with stablecoins through Stripe’s crypto payments. Each month, you can receive a Stripe crypto payment link to pay the prior month’s invoice in USD. Request access via the Billing page in Tiger Console.

Note: Payments must be completed within 7 days.

Supported currencies:

USDC (Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Base)

(Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Base) USDP (Ethereum, Solana)

(Ethereum, Solana) USDG (Ethereum)

Eligibility:

Paid customer for 1 month or more

No outstanding invoices

$500–$10,000 monthly spend

For a higher spend, simply contact us!

We’ve introduced major improvements to the S3 source connector on Tiger Cloud, to enhance observability and provide deeper visibility into connector performance. This update will help you quickly understand the overall state of the connector, take action faster, and trace the complete lifecycle of every imported file.

Expand image

The improvements include:

Cumulative summary of total imported, queued, and failed files

of total imported, queued, and failed files Search capability across all files

capability across all files Detailed file statuses including: In-queue In-progress Completed Error Retry Resolve Cancelled

including: Filtering by file status

by file status Bulk retry option for all failed files

option for all failed files Lifecycle history showing file progression across states and time spent in each

showing file progression across states and time spent in each Auto-refresh option (every minute) for real-time updates

October 24, 2025

We've added a new pricing plan in Tiger Cloud—the Free one! This new plan sits alongside the Performance, Scale, and Enterprise plans. With the Free plan, you can create up to two free services for prototyping. No cost, no trial, just free. Our free services have shared compute and 750 MiB storage each. And if you are already on a different plan, you also get access to two free services in addition to your standard ones. The Free plan is great for using AI tools like Claude Code alongside Tiger CLI and Tiger MCP.

We have released a new CLI that lets you control Tiger Cloud from the terminal. Everything from signing up, to spinning up services, to executing SQL on running services is now possible outside of the Tiger Cloud Console. Check out our docs for how to download and use this new tool.

Our new MCP server enables AI agents to interact with the database and understand how to use it well. We’ve taken our 10+ years of Postgres experience and distilled it into a set of built-in master prompts. This gives agents safe, structured access to the database through high-level tools for schema design, query tuning, migrations, and more. You can install it locally with Tiger CLI.

We are previewing a new distributed storage layer on Tiger Cloud that allows instant forks, snapshots, and automatic scaling up or down, without downtime or over-provisioning. In benchmark testing, a single volume sustains throughput of over 100,000 IOPS! Fluid Storage currently backs our new Tiger Cloud free services.

This new extension enables BM25 on Postgres, which leads to significant improvements in text search over vanilla keyword search. See our docs for details.

October 10, 2025

TimescaleDB 2.22.1 introduces major performance and flexibility improvements across indexing, compression, and query execution. TimescaleDB 2.22.1 was released on September 30th and is now available to all users of Tiger.

Configurable sparse indexes: manually configure sparse indexes (min-max or bloom) on one or more columns of compressed hypertables, optimizing query performance for specific workloads and reducing I/O. In previous versions, these were automatically created based on heuristics and could not be modified.

UUIDv7 support: native support for UUIDv7 for both compression and partitioning. UUIDv7 embeds a time component, improving insert locality and enabling efficient time-based range queries while maintaining global uniqueness. Vectorized UUID compression: new vectorized compression for UUIDv7 columns doubles query performance and improves storage efficiency by up to 30%. UUIDv7 partitioning: hypertables can now be partitioned on UUIDv7 columns, combining time-based chunking with globally unique IDs—ideal for large-scale event and log data.

Multi-column SkipScan: expands SkipScan to support multiple distinct keys, delivering millisecond-fast deduplication and DISTINCT ON queries across billions of rows. Learn more in our blog post and documentation .

Compression improvements: default segmentby and orderby settings are now applied at compression time for each chunk, automatically adapting to evolving data patterns for better performance. This was previously set at the hypertable level and fixed across all chunks.

The experimental Hypercore Table Access Method (TAM) has been removed in this release following advancements in the columnstore architecture.

For a comprehensive list of changes, refer to the TimescaleDB 2.22 & 2.22.1 release notes.

September 19, 2025

The new Kafka Source Connector enables you to connect your existing Kafka clusters directly to Tiger Cloud and ingest data from Kafka topics into hypertables. Developers often build proxies or run JDBC Sink Connectors to bridge Kafka and Tiger Cloud, which is error-prone and time-consuming. With the Kafka Source Connector, you can seamlessly start ingesting your Kafka data natively without additional middleware.

Supported formats: AVRO

Supported platforms: Confluent Cloud and Amazon Managed Streaming for Apache Kafka

September 12, 2025

Starting with TimescaleDB 2.22.0, minor releases will now roll out in phases. Services tagged #dev will get upgraded first, followed by #prod after 21 days. This gives you time to validate upgrades in #dev before they reach #prod services. Subscribe to get an email notification before your #prod service is upgraded. See Maintenance and upgrades for details.

pg_cron is now available on Tiger Cloud! With pg_cron , you can:

Schedule SQL commands to run automatically—like generating weekly sales reports or cleaning up old log entries every night at 2 AM.

Automate routine maintenance tasks such as refreshing materialized views hourly to keep dashboards current.

Eliminate external cron jobs and task schedulers, keeping all your automation logic within PostgreSQL.

To enable pg_cron on your service, contact our support team. We're working on making this self-service in future updates.

For the most demanding workloads, you can now create services with 48 and 64 CPUs. These options are only available on our Enterprise plan, and they're dedicated instances that are not shared with other customers.

Scale and Enterprise customers can now see a list of their backups in Tiger Cloud Console. For customers with SOC 2 or other compliance needs, this serves as auditable proof of backups.

The UI just got snappier and easier to navigate with improved interlinking. For example, click an object in the Jobs page to see what hypertable the job is associated with.

September 5, 2025

To make navigation easier, we’ve introduced a cleaner, more intuitive UI for data import. It highlights the most common and recommended option, PostgreSQL Dump & Restore, while organizing all import options into clear categories, to make navigation easier.

The new categories include:

PostgreSQL Dump & Restore

Upload Files : CSV, Parquet, TXT

Real-time Data Replication : source connectors

A new data import component has been added to the overview dashboard, providing a clear view of your imports. This includes quick start, in-progress status, and completed imports:

August 28, 2025

Easy table selection : You can now sync the complete source schema in one go. Select multiple tables from the drop-down menu and start the connector.

Sync metadata : Connectors now display the following detailed metadata: Initial data copy : The number of rows copied at any given point in time. Change data capture : The replication lag represented in time and data size.

Improved UX design: In-progress syncs with separate sections showing the tables and metadata for initial data copy and change data capture , plus a dedicated tab where you can add more tables to the connector. Expand image

August 21, 2025

The Developer role in Tiger Cloud is now generally available. It’s a project‑scoped permission set that lets technical users build and operate services, create or modify resources, run queries, and use observability—without admin or billing access. This enforces least‑privilege by default, reducing risk and audit noise, while keeping governance with Admins/Owners and billing with Finance. This means faster delivery (fewer access escalations), protected sensitive settings, and clear boundaries, so the right users can ship changes safely, while compliance and cost control remain intact.

In Console, you can now easily create hypertables from your regular Postgres tables directly from the Explorer. Clicking on any Postgres table shows an option to open up the hypertable action. Follow the simple steps to set up your partition key and transform the table to a hypertable.

August 14, 2025

You can now store backups in a different region than your service, which improves resilience and helps meet enterprise compliance requirements. Cross‑region backups are available on our Enterprise plan for free at launch; usage‑based billing may be introduced later. For full details, please see the docs .

We have added basic instructions for INSERT, UPDATE, DELETE commands to the Tiger Cloud console. It's now shown as an option in the Import Data page.

In Tiger Cloud, you now have an option to choose Postgres-only in the service creation flow. Just click Looking for plan PostgreSQL? on the Service Type screen.

July 31, 2025

The viewer role is now generally available for all projects and organizations. It provides read-only access to services, metrics, and logs without modify permissions. Viewers cannot create, update, or delete resources, nor manage users or billing. It's ideal for auditors, analysts, and cross-functional collaborators who need visibility but not control.

You can now find automatically generated EXPLAIN plans on queries that take longer than 10 seconds within Insights. EXPLAIN plans can be very useful to determine how you may be able to increase the performance of your queries.

Find the index size of hypertable chunks in the Explorer. This information can be very valuable to determine if a hypertable's chunk size is properly configured.

July 25, 2025

TimescaleDB v2.21 was released on July 8 and is now available to all developers on Tiger Cloud.

Highlighted features in TimescaleDB v2.21 include:

High-scale ingestion performance (tech preview) : introducing a new approach that compresses data directly into the columnstore during ingestion, demonstrating over 1.2M rows/second in tests with bursts over 50M rows/second. We are actively seeking design partners for this feature.

: introducing a new approach that compresses data directly into the columnstore during ingestion, demonstrating over 1.2M rows/second in tests with bursts over 50M rows/second. We are actively seeking design partners for this feature. Faster data updates (UPSERTs) : columnstore UPSERTs are now 2.5x faster for heavily constrained tables, building on the 10x improvement from v2.20.

: columnstore UPSERTs are now 2.5x faster for heavily constrained tables, building on the 10x improvement from v2.20. Faster data deletion : DELETE operations on non-segmentby columns are 42x faster, reducing I/O and bloat.

: DELETE operations on non-segmentby columns are 42x faster, reducing I/O and bloat. Reduced bloat after recompression : optimized recompression processes lead to less bloat and more efficient storage.

: optimized recompression processes lead to less bloat and more efficient storage. Enhanced continuous aggregates : Concurrent refresh policies enable multiple continuous aggregates to update concurrently. Batched refreshes are now enabled by default for more efficient processing.

: Complete chunk management: full support for splitting columnstore chunks, complementing the existing merge capabilities.

For a comprehensive list of changes, refer to the TimescaleDB v2.21 release notes .

You can now view catalog objects in the Console Explorer. Check out the internal schemas for PostgreSQL and TimescaleDB to better understand the inner workings of your database. To turn on/off visibility, select your service in Tiger Cloud Console, then click Explorer and toggle Show catalog objects .

July 18, 2025

We have released a beta Iceberg destination connector that enables Scale and Enterprise users to integrate Tiger Cloud services with Amazon S3 tables. This enables you to connect Tiger Cloud to data lakes seamlessly. We are actively developing several improvements that will make the overall data lake integration process even smoother.

To use this feature, select your service in Tiger Cloud Console, then navigate to Connectors and select the Amazon S3 Tables destination connector. Integrate the connector to your S3 table bucket by providing the ARN roles, then simply select the tables that you want to sync into S3 tables. See the documentation for details.

July 11, 2025

You can now edit jobs directly in Console! We've added the handy pencil icon in the top right corner of any job view. Click a job, hit the edit button, then make your changes. This works for all jobs, even user-defined ones. Tiger Cloud jobs come with custom wizards to guide you through the right inputs. This means you can spot and fix issues without leaving the UI - a small change that makes a big difference!

Now you can see your historical connection counts right in the Connections tab! This helps spot those pesky connection management bugs before they impact your app. We're logging max connections every hour (sampled every 5 mins) and might adjust based on your feedback. Just another way we're making the Console more powerful for troubleshooting.

We’ve just launched Read/Viewer-only access for Tiger Cloud projects into public beta!

You can now invite users with view-only permissions — perfect for folks who need to see dashboards, metrics, and query results, without the ability to make changes.

This has been one of our most requested RBAC features, and it's a big step forward in making Tiger Cloud more secure and collaborative.

No write access. No config changes. Just visibility.

In Console, Go to Project Settings > Users & Roles to try it out, and let us know what you think!

July 4, 2025

In the Console UI, we have clarified the step-by-step procedure for setting up your livesync from self-hosted installations by:

Adding definitions for some flags when running your Docker container.

Including more detailed examples of the output from the table synchronization list.

Added the new refresh_newest_first optional argument that controls the order of incremental refreshes.

June 20, 2025

Execute complex queries with multiple commands in a single run—perfect for data transformations, table setup, and batch operations.

Start new discussion threads from any point in your SQL assistant chat to explore different approaches to your data questions more easily.

Expand JSON data instantly: turn complex JSON objects into readable columns with one click—no more digging through nested data structures.

Filter with precision: use a new smart filter to pick exactly what you want from a dropdown of all available values.

Individual job pages now display their corresponding configuration for TimescaleDB job types—for example, columnstore, retention, CAgg refreshes, tiering, and others.

You can now connect multiple AWS Transit Gateways, when those gateways use overlapping CIDRs. Ideal for teams with zero-trust policies, this lets you keep each network path isolated.

How it works: when you create a new peering connection, Tiger Cloud reuses the existing Transit Gateway if you supply the same ID—otherwise it automatically creates a new, isolated Transit Gateway.

The new service creation flow makes the choice of service type clearer. You can now create distinct types with Postgres extensions for real-time analytics (TimescaleDB), AI (pgvectorscale, pgai), and RTA/AI hybrid applications.

June 13, 2025

The latest version of the Timescale Terraform provider (2.3.0) adds support for:

Creating and attaching observability exporters to your services.

Securing the connections to your Timescale Cloud services with AWS Transit Gateway.

Configuring CIDRs for VPC and AWS Transit Gateway connections.

Check the Timescale Terraform provider documentation for more details.

This patch release for TimescaleDB v2.20 includes several bug fixes and minor improvements. Notable bug fixes include:

Adjustments to SkipScan costing for queries that require a full scan of indexed data.

A fix for issues encountered during dump and restore operations when chunk skipping is enabled.

Resolution of a bug related to dropped "quals" (qualifications/conditions) in SkipScan.

For a comprehensive list of changes, refer to the TimescaleDB 2.20.3 release notes .

June 6, 2025

Read replica sets are an improved version of read replicas. They let you scale reads horizontally by creating up to 10 replica nodes behind a single read endpoint. Just point your read queries to the endpoint and configure the number of replicas you need without changing your application logic. You can increase or decrease the number of replicas in the set dynamically, with no impact on the endpoint.

Read replica sets are used to:

Scale reads for read-heavy workloads and dashboards.

Isolate internal analytics and reporting from customer-facing applications.

Provide high availability and fault tolerance for read traffic.

All existing read replicas have been automatically upgraded to a replica set with one node—no action required. Billing remains the same.

Read replica sets are available for all Scale and Enterprise customers.

We've completely rebuilt how query results are displayed in the data mode to give you a faster, more powerful way to work with your data. The new results table can handle millions of rows with smooth scrolling and instant responses when you sort, filter, or format your data. You'll find it today in notebooks and presentation pages, with more areas coming soon.

What's new:

Your settings stick around : when you customize how your table looks—applying filters, sorting columns, or formatting data—those settings are automatically saved. Switch to another tab and come back, and everything stays exactly how you left it.

: when you customize how your table looks—applying filters, sorting columns, or formatting data—those settings are automatically saved. Switch to another tab and come back, and everything stays exactly how you left it. Better ways to find what you need : filter your results by any column value, with search terms highlighted so you can quickly spot what you're looking for. The search box is now available everywhere you work with data.

: filter your results by any column value, with search terms highlighted so you can quickly spot what you're looking for. The search box is now available everywhere you work with data. Export exactly what you want : download your entire table or just select the specific rows and columns you need. Both CSV and Excel formats are supported.

: download your entire table or just select the specific rows and columns you need. Both CSV and Excel formats are supported. See patterns in your data : highlight cells based on their values to quickly spot trends, outliers, or important thresholds in your results.

: highlight cells based on their values to quickly spot trends, outliers, or important thresholds in your results. Smoother navigation: click any row number to see the full details in an expanded view. Columns automatically resize to show your data clearly, and web links in your results are now clickable.

As a result, working with large datasets is now faster and more intuitive. Whether you're exploring millions of rows or sharing results with your team, the new table keeps up with how you actually work with data.

Data mode's SQL assistant now supports Anthropic's latest models:

Sonnet 4

Sonnet 4 (extended thinking)

Opus 4

Opus 4 (extended thinking)

We previously made it much easier to connect newly created services to Timescale's data mode . We have now expanded this functionality to services using a VPC.

May 30, 2025

In Timescale Console, we have consolidated multiple top-level service information tabs into the single Monitoring tab. This tab houses information previously displayed in the Recommendations, Jobs, Connections, Metrics, Logs, and Insights tabs.

In the Connections section under Monitoring , you can now see information like the query being run, the application name, and duration for all current connections to a service.

The information in Connections enables you to debug misconfigured applications, or cancel problematic queries to free up other connections to your database.

All new services created on Timescale Cloud are created using TimescaleDB v2.20 . Existing services will be automatically upgraded during their maintenance window.

Highlighted features in TimescaleDB v2.20 include:

Efficiently handle data updates and upserts (including backfills, that are now up to 10x faster).

Up to 6x faster point queries on high-cardinality columns using new bloom filters.

Up to 2500x faster DISTINCT operations with SkipScan, perfect for quickly getting a unique list or the latest reading from any device, event, or transaction.

8x more efficient Boolean column storage with vectorized processing, resulting in 30-45% faster queries.

Enhanced developer flexibility with continuous aggregates now supporting window and mutable functions, plus customizable refresh orders.

TimescaleDB version 2.20 is not compatible with Postgres versions v14 and below. TimescaleDB 2.19.3 is the last bug-fix release for Postgres 14. Future fixes are for Postgres 15+ only. To continue receiving critical fixes and security patches, and to take advantage of the latest TimescaleDB features, you must upgrade to Postgres 15 or newer. This deprecation affects all Tiger Cloud services currently running Postgres 13 or Postgres 14.

The timeline for the Postgres 13 and 14 deprecation is as follows:

Deprecation notice period begins : starting in early June 2025, you will receive email communication.

: starting in early June 2025, you will receive email communication. Customer self-service upgrade window : June 2025 through September 14, 2025. We strongly encourage you to manually upgrade Postgres during this period.

: June 2025 through September 14, 2025. We strongly encourage you to during this period. Automatic upgrade deadline: your service will be automatically upgraded from September 15, 2025.

You now can:

Edit a running livesync to add and drop tables from an existing configuration: For existing tables, Timescale Console stops the livesync while keeping the target table intact. Newly added tables sync their existing data and transition into the Change Data Capture (CDC) state.

Create multiple livesync instances for Postgres per service. This is an upgrade from our initial launch which limited users to one LiveSync per service. This enables you to sync data from multiple Postgres source databases into a single Timescale Cloud service.

No more hassle looking up schema and table names for livesync configuration from the source. Starting today, all schema and table names are available in a dropdown menu for seamless source table selection.

May 22, 2025

We're excited to introduce enhanced storage, a new storage type in Timescale Cloud that significantly boosts both capacity and performance. Designed for customers with mission-critical workloads.

With enhanced storage, Timescale Cloud now supports:

Up to 64 TB of storage per Timescale Cloud service (4x increase from the previous limit)

Up to 32,000 IOPS, enabling high-throughput ingest and low-latency queries

Powered by AWS io2 volumes, enhanced storage gives your workloads the headroom they need—whether you're building financial data pipelines, developing IoT platforms, or processing billions of rows of telemetry. No more worrying about storage ceilings or IOPS bottlenecks. Enable enhanced storage in Timescale Console under Operations → Compute & Storage . Enhanced storage is currently available on the Enterprise pricing plan only. Learn more here .

May 15, 2025

We’re excited to release the Prometheus Exporter for Timescale Cloud, making it easy to ship TimescaleDB metrics to your Prometheus instance. With the Prometheus Exporter, you can:

Export TimescaleDB metrics like CPU, memory, and storage

Visualize usage trends with your own Grafana dashboards

Set alerts for high CPU load, low memory, or storage nearing capacity

To get started, create a Prometheus Exporter in the Timescale Console, attach it to your service, and configure Prometheus to scrape from the exposed URL. Metrics are secured with basic auth. Available on Scale and Enterprise plans. Learn more here .

Our import options in Timescale Console have expanded to include local text files. You can add the content of multiple text files (one file per row) into a Postgres table for use with Vectorizers while creating embeddings for evaluation and development. This new option is located in Service > Actions > Import Data.

May 09, 2025

pgai vectorizer now supports automatic document vectorization. This makes it dramatically easier to build RAG and semantic search applications on top of unstructured data stored in Amazon S3. With just a SQL command, developers can create, update, and synchronize vector embeddings from a wide range of document formats—including PDFs, DOCX, XLSX, HTML, and more—without building or maintaining complex ETL pipelines.

Instead of juggling multiple systems and syncing metadata, vectorizer handles the entire process: downloading documents from S3, parsing them, chunking text, and generating vector embeddings stored right in Postgres using pgvector. As documents change, embeddings stay up-to-date automatically—keeping your Postgres database the single source of truth for both structured and semantic data.

Expand image

You can now import a dataset directly from Hugging Face using Timescale Console. This dataset is ideal for testing vectorizers, you find it in the Import Data page under the Service > Actions tab.

April 25, 2025

Livesync for S3 is our second livesync offering in Timescale Console, following livesync for Postgres. This feature helps users sync data in their S3 buckets to a Timescale Cloud service, and simplifies data importing. Livesync handles both existing and new data in real time, automatically syncing everything into a Timescale Cloud service. Users can integrate Timescale Cloud alongside S3, where S3 stores data in raw form as the source for multiple destinations.

With livesync, users can connect Timescale Cloud with S3 in minutes, rather than spending days setting up and maintaining an ingestion layer.

In livesync for Postgres , getting started requires setting the WAL_LEVEL to logical , and granting specific permissions to start a publication on the source database. To simplify this setup process, we have added a detailed two-step checklist with comprehensive configuration instructions to Timescale Console.

We’ve made connecting to your Timescale Cloud services from data mode in Timescale Console even easier! All new services created in Timescale Cloud are now automatically accessible from data mode without requiring you to enter your service credentials. Just open data mode, select your service, and start querying.

Expand image

April 18, 2025

In Timescale Cloud, you can now quickly check the quality of the embeddings from the vectorizers' outputs. Construct a similarity search query with additional filters on source metadata using a simple UI. Run the query right away, or copy it to the SQL editor or data mode and further customize it to your needs. Run the check in Timescale Console > Services > AI :

New services created in Timescale Cloud now use TimescaleDB v2.19.3. Existing services are in the process of being automatically upgraded to this version.

This release adds a number of bug fixes including:

Fix segfault when running a query against columnstore chunks that group by multiple columns, including UUID segmentby columns.

Fix hypercore table access method segfault on DELETE operations using a segmentby column.

The data mode's SQL Assistant now includes support for the latest models from OpenAI and Llama: GPT-4.1 (including mini and nano) and Llama 4 (Scout and Maverick). Additionally, we've added support for Gemini models, in particular Gemini 2.0 Nano and 2.5 Pro (experimental and preview). With the new additions, SQL Assistant supports more than 20 language models so you can select the one best suited to your needs.

April 11, 2025

Starting this week, all new services created on Timescale Cloud use TimescaleDB v2.19 . Existing services will be upgraded gradually during their maintenance window.

Highlighted features in TimescaleDB v2.19 include:

Improved concurrency of INSERT , UPDATE , and DELETE operations on the columnstore by no longer blocking DML statements during the recompression of a chunk.

, , and operations on the columnstore by no longer blocking DML statements during the recompression of a chunk. Improved system performance during continuous aggregate refreshes by breaking them into smaller batches. This reduces systems pressure and minimizes the risk of spilling to disk.

Faster and more up-to-date results for queries against continuous aggregates by materializing the most recent data first, as opposed to old data first in prior versions.

Faster analytical queries with SIMD vectorization of aggregations over text columns and GROUP BY over multiple columns.

over multiple columns. Enable chunk size optimization for better query performance in the columnstore by merging them with merge_chunk .

The service overview page in Timescale Console has been overhauled to make it simpler and easier to use. Navigate to the Overview tab for any of your services and you will find an architecture diagram and general information pertaining to it. You may also see recommendations at the top, for how to optimize your service.

To leave the product team your feedback, open Help & Support on the left and select Send feedback to the product team .

Finding logs just got easier! We've added a date, time, and timezone picker, so you can jump straight to the exact moment you're interested in—no more endless scrolling.

April 4, 2025

This pgvectorscale release adds label-based filtered vector search to the StreamingDiskANN index. This enables you to return more precise and efficient results by combining vector similarity search with label filtering while still uitilizing the ANN index. This is a common need for large-scale RAG and Agentic applications that rely on vector searches with metadata filters to return relevant results. Filtered indexes add even more capabilities for filtered search at scale, complementing the high accuracy streaming filtering already present in pgvectorscale. The implementation is inspired by Microsoft's Filtered DiskANN research.

For more information, see the pgvectorscale release notes and a usage example .

Each job now has an individual page in Timescale Console, and displays additional details about job errors. You use this information to debug failing jobs.

To see the job information page, in Timescale Console , select the service to check, then click Jobs > job ID to investigate.

March 21, 2025

You can now set up an active data ingestion pipeline with livesync for Postgres in Timescale Console. This tool enables you to replicate your source database tables into Timescale's hypertables indefinitely. Yes, you heard that right—keep livesync running for as long as you need, ensuring that your existing source Postgres tables stay in sync with Timescale Cloud. Read more about setting up and using Livesync for Postgres .

March 14, 2025

pgvectorscale 0.6.0 now supports storing vectors with up to 16,000 dimensions, removing the previous limitation of 2,000 from pgvector. This lets you use larger embedding models like OpenAI's text-embedding-3-large (3072 dim) with Postgres as your vector database. This release also includes key performance and capability enhancements, including NEON support for SIMD distance calculations on aarch64 processors, improved inner product distance metric implementation, and improved index statistics. See the release details here .

Access embedding models from popular cloud model hubs like AWS Bedrock, Azure AI Foundry, Google Vertex, as well as HuggingFace and Cohere as part of the LiteLLM integration with pgai Vectorizer. To use these models with pgai Vectorizer on Timescale Cloud, select Other when adding the API key in the credentials section of Timescale Console.

March 7, 2025

Introducing Agent Mode, a new feature in Timescale Console SQL Assistant. SQL Assistant lets you query your database using natural language. However, if you ran into errors, you have to approve the implementation of the Assistant's suggestions.

With Agent Mode on, SQL Assistant automatically adjusts and executes your query without intervention. It runs, diagnoses, and fixes any errors that it runs into until you get your desired results.

Below you can see SQL Assistant run into an error, identify the resolution, execute the fixed query, display results, and even change the title of the query:

To use Agent Mode, make sure you have SQL Assistant enabled, then click on the model selector dropdown, and tick the Agent Mode checkbox.

We've enhanced the AWS Marketplace workflow to make your experience even better! Now, everything is fully automated, ensuring a seamless process from setup to billing. If you're using the AWS Marketplace integration, you'll notice a smoother transition and clearer billing visibility—your Timescale Cloud subscription will be reflected directly in AWS Marketplace!

Sometimes it can be hard to know if you are getting the best use out of your service. To help with this, Timescale Cloud now provides recommendations based on your service's context, assisting with onboarding or notifying if there is a configuration concern with your service, such as consistently failing jobs.

To start, recommendations are focused primarily on onboarding or service health, though we will regularly add new ones. You can see if you have any existing recommendations for your service by going to the Actions tab in Timescale Console.

February 28, 2025

You can now modify the CIDRs blocks for your VPC or Transit Gateway directly from Timescale Console, giving you greater control over network access and security. This update makes it easier to adjust your private networking setup without needing to recreate your VPC or contact support.

We’ve enhanced the Logs screen with the new Warning and Log filters to help you quickly find the logs you need. These additions complement the existing Fatal , Error , and Detail filters, making it easier to pinpoint specific events and troubleshoot issues efficiently.

New services created in Timescale Cloud now use TimescaleDB v2.18.2 . Existing services are in the process of being automatically upgraded to this version.

This new release fixes a number of bugs including:

Fix ExplainHook breaking the call chain.

breaking the call chain. Respect ExecutorStart hooks of other extensions.

hooks of other extensions. Block dropping internal compressed chunks with drop_chunk() .

Support for Claude 3.7 Sonnet and extended thinking including reasoning tokens.

Ability to abort SQL Assistant requests while the response is streaming.

February 21, 2025

We have added fireworks.ai and Groq as service providers, and several new LLM options for SQL Assistant:

OpenAI o1

DeepSeek R1

Llama 3.3 70B

Llama 3.1 405B

DeepSeek R1 Distill - Llama 3.3

We've also improved the model picker by adding descriptions for each model:

We have improved the GitHub docs for pgai. Now relevant sections have been grouped into their own folders and we've created a comprehensive summary doc. Check it out here .

February 14, 2025

New services created in Timescale Cloud now use TimescaleDB v2.18.1 . Existing services will be automatically upgraded in their next maintenance window starting next week.

This new release includes a number of bug fixes and small improvements including:

Faster columnar scans when using the hypercore table access method

Ensure all constraints are always applied when deleting data on the columnstore

Pushdown all filters on scans for UPDATE/DELETE operations on the columnstore

Timescale Cloud now fully supports AWS Transit Gateway , making it even easier to securely connect your database to multiple VPCs across different environments—including AWS, on-prem, and other cloud providers.

With this update, you can establish a peering connection between your Timescale Cloud services and an AWS Transit Gateway in your AWS account. This keeps your Timescale Cloud services safely behind a VPC while allowing seamless access across complex network setups.

February 6, 2025

Starting this week, all new services created on Timescale Cloud use TimescaleDB v2.18 . Existing services will be upgraded gradually during their maintenance window.

Highlighted features in TimescaleDB v2.18.0 include:

The ability to add dense indexes (btree and hash) to the columnstore through the new hypercore table access method.

Significant performance improvements through vectorization (SIMD) for aggregations using a group by with one column and/or using a filter clause when querying the columnstore.

Hypertables support triggers for transition tables, which is one of the most upvoted community feature requests.

Updated methods to manage Timescale's hybrid row-columnar store (hypercore). These methods highlight columnstore usage. The columnstore includes an optimized columnar format as well as compression.

We made a few improvements to SQL Assistant:

Dedicated SQL Assistant threads 🧵

Each query, notebook, and dashboard now gets its own conversation thread, keeping your chats organized.

Delete messages ❌

Made a typo? Asked the wrong question? You can now delete individual messages from your thread to keep the conversation clean and relevant.

Support for OpenAI o3-mini ⚡

We’ve added support for OpenAI’s latest o3-mini model, bringing faster response times and improved reasoning for SQL queries.

January 31, 2025

For enhanced network security, you can now also create IP allowlists in the Timescale Console data mode and PopSQL. Similarly to the ops mode IP allowlists, this feature grants access to your data only to certain IP addresses. For example, you might require your employees to use a VPN and add your VPN static egress IP to the allowlist.

This feature is available in:

Enable this feature in PopSQL/Timescale Console data mode > Project > Settings > IP Allowlist :

January 24, 2025

This release enhances the Vectorizer functionality by adding configurable base_url support for OpenAI API. This enables pgai Vectorizer to use all OpenAI-compatible models and APIs via the OpenAI integration simply by changing the base_url . This release also includes public granting of vectorizers, superuser creation on any table, an upgrade to the Ollama client to 0.4.5, a new docker-start command, and various fixes for struct handling, schema qualification, and system package management. See all changes on Github .

This release adds comprehensive SQLAlchemy and Alembic support for vector embeddings, including operations for migrations and improved model inheritance patterns. You can now seamlessly integrate vector search capabilities with SQLAlchemy models while utilizing Alembic for database migrations. This release also adds key improvements to the Ollama integration and self-hosted Vectorizer configuration. See all changes on Github .

January 17, 2025

Timescale Cloud now enables you to connect to your Timescale Cloud services through AWS Transit Gateway. This feature is available to Scale and Enterprise customers. It will be in Early Access for a short time and available in the Timescale Console very soon. If you are interested in implementing this Early Access Feature, reach out to your Rep.

January 10, 2025

Timescale Cloud now supports the Mumbai region. Starting today, you can run Timescale Cloud services in Mumbai, bringing our database solutions closer to users in India.

Timescale Cloud services can now be upgraded directly to Postgres 17 from versions 14, 15, or 16. Users running versions 12 or 13 must first upgrade to version 15 or 16, before upgrading to 17.

Timescale Cloud is now available in the AWS Marketplace . This allows you to keep billing centralized on your AWS account, use your already committed AWS Enterprise Discount Program spend to pay your Timescale Cloud bill and simplify procurement and vendor management.

December 20, 2024

All new Timescale Cloud services now come with Postgres 17.2, the latest version. Upgrades to Postgres 17 for services running on prior versions will be available in January. Postgres 17 adds new capabilities and improvements to Timescale like:

System-wide Performance Improvements . Significant performance boosts, particularly in high-concurrency workloads. Enhancements in the I/O layer, including improved Write-Ahead Log (WAL) processing, can result in up to a 2x increase in write throughput under heavy loads.

. Significant performance boosts, particularly in high-concurrency workloads. Enhancements in the I/O layer, including improved Write-Ahead Log (WAL) processing, can result in up to a 2x increase in write throughput under heavy loads. Enhanced JSON Support . The new JSON_TABLE allows developers to convert JSON data directly into relational tables, simplifying the integration of JSON and SQL. The release also adds new SQL/JSON constructors and query functions, offering powerful tools to manipulate and query JSON data within a traditional relational schema.

. The new JSON_TABLE allows developers to convert JSON data directly into relational tables, simplifying the integration of JSON and SQL. The release also adds new SQL/JSON constructors and query functions, offering powerful tools to manipulate and query JSON data within a traditional relational schema. More Flexible MERGE Operations. The MERGE command now includes a RETURNING clause, making it easier to track and work with modified data. You can now also update views using MERGE, unlocking new use cases for complex queries and data manipulation.

You can now submit feature requests directly from Console and see the list of feature requests you have made. Just click on Feature Requests on the right sidebar. All feature requests are automatically published to the Timescale Forum and are reviewed by the product team, providing more visibility and transparency on their status as well as allowing other customers to vote for them.

We have built a new solution that helps you continuously replicate all or some of your Postgres tables directly into Timescale Cloud.

Livesync allows you to keep a current Postgres instance such as RDS as your primary database, and easily offload your real-time analytical queries to Timescale Cloud to boost their performance. If you have any questions or feedback, talk to us in #livesync in Timescale Community .

This is just the beginning—you'll see more from livesync in 2025!

December 13, 2024

Connect your S3 buckets to import data into Timescale Cloud. We support CSV (including .zip and .gzip ) and Parquet files, with a 10 GB size limit in this initial release. This feature is accessible in the Import your data section right after service creation and through the Actions tab.

I/O Boost is an add-on for customers on Scale or Enterprise tiers that maximizes the I/O capacity of EBS storage to 16,000 IOPS and 1,000 MBps throughput per service. To enable I/O Boost, navigate to Services > Operations in Timescale Console. A simple toggle allows you to enable the feature, with pricing clearly displayed at $0.41/hour per node.

See all the jobs associated with your service through a new Jobs tab. You can see the type of job, its status ( Running , Paused , and others), and a detailed history of the last 100 runs, including success rates and runtime statistics.

December 6, 2024

More information about configuration options: we've made it clearer what each configuration option does, so that you can make more informed choices about how you want your service to be set up.

November 21, 2024

IP Allow Lists let you specify a list of IP addresses that have access to your Timescale Cloud services and block any others. IP Allow Lists are a lightweight but effective solution for customers concerned with security and compliance. They enable you to prevent unauthorized connections without the need for a Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) .

To get started, in Timescale Console , select a service, then click Operations > Security > IP Allow List, then create an IP Allow List.

For more information, see our docs .

November 14, 2024

SQL Assistant uses AI to help you write SQL faster and more accurately.

Real-time help: chat with models like OpenAI 4o and Claude 3.5 Sonnet to get help writing SQL. Describe what you want in natural language and have AI write the SQL for you.

See our blog post or docs for full details!

Starting this week, all new services created on Timescale Cloud use TimescaleDB v2.17 . Existing services are upgraded gradually during their maintenance windows.

TimescaleDB v2.17 significantly improves the performance of continuous aggregate refreshes , and contains performance improvements for analytical queries and delete operations over compressed hypertables.

Best practice is to upgrade at the next available opportunity.

Highlighted features in TimescaleDB v2.17 are:

Significant performance improvements for continuous aggregate policies: Continuous aggregate refresh now uses merge instead of deleting old materialized data and re-inserting. Continuous aggregate policies are now more lightweight, use less system resources, and complete faster. This update: Decreases dramatically the amount of data that must be written on the continuous aggregate in the presence of a small number of changes Reduces the i/o cost of refreshing a continuous aggregate Generates fewer Write-Ahead Logs ( WAL )

Increased performance for real-time analytical queries over compressed hypertables: We are excited to introduce additional Single Instruction, Multiple Data (SIMD) vectorization optimization to TimescaleDB. This release supports vectorized execution for queries that group by using the segment_by column(s), and aggregate using the sum , count , avg , min , and max basic aggregate functions. Stay tuned for more to come in follow-up releases! Support for grouping on additional columns, filtered aggregation, vectorized expressions, and time_bucket is coming soon. Improved performance of deletes on compressed hypertables when a large amount of data is affected. This improvement speeds up operations that delete whole segments by skipping the decompression step. It is enabled for all deletes that filter by the segment_by column(s).



Timescale Cloud's Enterprise plan is now HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) compliant. This allows organizations to securely manage and analyze sensitive healthcare data, ensuring they meet regulatory requirements while building compliant applications.

Customers can now access more than just the most recent 500 logs within the Timescale Console. We've updated the user experience, including scrollbar with infinite scrolling capabilities.

November 07, 2024

We've added instructions for connecting to Timescale using your .NET workflow. In Console after service creation, or in the Actions tab, you can now select .NET from the developer library list. The guide demonstrates how to use Npgsql to integrate Timescale with your existing software stack.

In the Jobs section of the Explorer, users can now see the status (completed/failed) of the last 5 runs of each job.

October 31, 2024

This early access feature enables you to automatically create, update, and maintain embeddings as your data changes. Just like an index, Timescale handles all the complexity: syncing, versioning, and cleanup happen automatically. This means no manual tracking, zero maintenance burden, and the freedom to rapidly experiment with different embedding models and chunking strategies without building new pipelines. Navigate to the AI tab in your service overview and follow the instructions to add your OpenAI API key and set up your first vectorizer or read our guide to automate embedding generation with pgai Vectorizer for more details.

Fetch and query data from multiple Postgres databases, including time-series data in hypertables, directly within Timescale Cloud using foreign data wrappers (FDW) . No more complicated ETL processes or external tools—just seamless integration right within your SQL editor. This feature is ideal for developers who manage multiple Postgres and time-series instances and need quick, easy access to data across databases.

This release adds support for runtime chunk exclusion for queries that need to access tiered storage . Chunk exclusion now works with queries that use stable expressions in the WHERE clause. The most common form of this type of query is:

SELECT * FROM hypertable WHERE timestamp_col > now() - '100 days'::interval Copy

For more info on queries with immutable/stable/volatile filters, check our blog post on Implementing constraint exclusion for faster query performance .

If you no longer want to use tiered storage for a particular hypertable, you can now disable tiering and drop the associated tiering metadata on the hypertable with a call to disable_tiering function .

Timescale Console now shows recommendations for services with too many small chunks in their hypertables. Recommendations for new intervals that improve service performance are displayed for each underperforming service and hypertable. Users can then change their chunk interval and boost performance within Timescale Console.

October 18, 2024

After creating a service, users can now create a hypertable directly in Timescale Console by first creating a table, then converting it into a hypertable. This is possible using the in-console SQL editor. All standard hypertable configuration options are supported, along with any customization of the underlying table schema.

The newest version of Data Mode Notebooks is now waaaay faster. Why? We've incorporated the newly developed v3 of our query engine that currently powers Timescale Console's SQL Editor. Check out the difference in query response times.

October 10, 2024

Last year, we began developing a solution for low-downtime migration from Postgres and TimescaleDB. Since then, this solution has evolved significantly, featuring enhanced functionality, improved reliability, and performance optimizations. We're now proud to announce that live migration is production-ready with the release of version 1.0.

Many of our customers have successfully migrated databases to Timescale using live migration , with some databases as large as a few terabytes in size.

As part of the service creation flow, we offer the following:

Connect to services from different sources

Import and migrate data from various sources

Create hypertables

Previously, these actions were only visible during the service creation process and couldn't be accessed later. Now, these actions are persisted within the service, allowing users to leverage them on-demand whenever they're ready to perform these tasks.

We've noticed users struggling to convert their MySQL schema and data into their Timescale Cloud services. This was due to the semantic differences between MySQL and Postgres. To simplify this process, we now offer easy-to-follow instructions to import data from MySQL to Timescale Cloud. This feature is available as part of the data import wizard, under the Import from MySQL option.

In Timescale Console, we offer the SQL editor so you can directly querying your service. As a new improvement, if a query is waiting on locks and can't complete execution, Timescale Console now displays the current lock contention in the results section .

October 3, 2024

Timescale now supports multiple CIDRs on the customer VPC. Customers who want to take advantage of multiple CIDRs will need to recreate their peering.

September 19, 2024

We've been listening to your feedback and noticed that Timescale Console users have diverse needs. Some of you are focused on operational tasks like adding replicas or changing parameters, while others are diving deep into data analysis to gather insights.

To better serve you, we've introduced new modes to the Timescale Console UI—tailoring the experience based on what you're trying to accomplish.

Ops mode is where you can manage your services, add replicas, configure compression, change parameters, and so on.

Data mode is the full PopSQL experience: write queries with autocomplete, visualize data with charts and dashboards, schedule queries and dashboards to create alerts or recurring reports, share queries and dashboards, and more.

Try it today and let us know what you think!

Now users can upload from Parquet to Timescale Cloud by uploading the file from their local file system. For files larger than 250 MB, or if you want to do it yourself, follow the three-step process to upload Parquet files to Timescale.

In the Ops mode SQL editor, you can now highlight a statement to run a specific statement.

September 12, 2024

Scale and Enterprise customers can now configure two new multiple high availability (HA) replica options directly through Timescale Console:

Two HA replicas (both asynchronous) - our highest availability configuration.

Two HA replicas (one asynchronous, one synchronous) - our highest data integrity configuration.

Previously, Timescale offered only a single synchronous replica for customers seeking high availability. The single HA option is still available.

For more details on multiple HA replicas, see Manage high availability .

Released live-migration v0.0.26 and then v0.0.27 which includes multiple performance improvements and bugfixes as well as better support for Postgres 12.

September 05, 2024

Now you can simply click to run SQL statements in various places in the Console. This requires that the SQL Editor is enabled for the service.

Last week we announced the new in-console SQL editor. However, there was a limitation where a new database session was created for each query execution.

Today we removed that limitation and added support for keeping one database session for each user logged in, which means you can do things like start transactions:

begin; insert into users (name, email) values ('john doe', 'john@example.com'); abort; -- nothing inserted Copy

Or work with temporary tables:

create temporary table temp_users (email text); insert into temp_sales (email) values ('john@example.com'); -- table will automatically disappear after your session ends Copy

Or use the set command:

set search_path to 'myschema', 'public'; Copy

August 30, 2024

We've added a new tab to the service screen that allows users to query their database directly, without having to leave the console interface.

For existing services on Timescale, this is an opt-in feature. For all newly created services, the SQL Editor will be enabled by default.

Users can disable the SQL Editor at any time by toggling the option under the Operations tab.

The editor supports all DML and DDL operations (any single-statement SQL query), but doesn't support multiple SQL statements in a single query.

After service creation, we now offer a dedicated section for data import, including options to import from Postgres as a source or from CSV files.

The enhanced Postgres import instructions now offer several options: single table import, schema-only import, partial data import (allowing selection of a specific time range), and complete database import. Users can execute any of these data imports with just one or two simple commands provided in the data import section.

We've released v0.0.25 of Live migration that includes the following improvements:

Support migrating tsdb on non public schema to public schema

Pre-migration compatibility checks

Docker compose build fixes

August 22, 2024

We have added a CSV import tool to the Timescale Console. For all TimescaleDB services, after service creation you can:

Choose a local file

Select the name of the data collection to be uploaded (default is file name)

Choose data types for each column

Upload the file as a new hypertable within your service Look for the Import data from .csv tile in the Import your data step of service creation.

Customers now have more visibility into the state of replicas running on Timescale Cloud. We’ve released a new parameter called Replica Lag within the Service Overview for both Read and High Availability Replicas. Replica lag is measured in bytes against the current state of the primary database. For questions or concerns about the relative lag state of your replica, reach out to Customer Support.

Customers can now adjust their chunk interval for their hypertables and continuous aggregates through the Timescale UI. In the Explorer, select the corresponding hypertable you would like to adjust the chunk interval for. Under Chunk information, you can change the chunk interval. Note that this only changes the chunk interval going forward, and does not retroactively change existing chunks.

We've released permission granting via role assumption to CloudWatch. Role assumption is both more secure and more convenient for customers who no longer need to rotate credentials and update their exporter config.

For more details take a look at our documentation.

We’ve added a 2FA status column to the Members page, allowing customers to easily see whether each project member has 2FA enabled or disabled.

The pgai extension v0.3.0 now supports embedding creation and LLM reasoning using models from Anthropic and Cohere. For details and examples, see this post for pgai and Cohere , and this post for pgai and Anthropic .

pgvectorscale extension v0.3.0 adds support for ARM processors and improves recall when using StreamingDiskANN indexes with low dimensionality vectors. We recommend updating to this version if you are self-hosting.

August 15, 2024

TimescaleDB v2.16.0 contains significant performance improvements when working with compressed data, extended join support in continuous aggregates, and the ability to define foreign keys from regular tables towards hypertables. We recommend upgrading at the next available opportunity.

Any new service created on Timescale Cloud starting today uses TimescaleDB v2.16.0.

In TimescaleDB v2.16.0 we:

Introduced multiple performance focused optimizations for data manipulation operations (DML) over compressed chunks. Improved upsert performance by more than 100x in some cases and more than 500x in some update/delete scenarios.

Added the ability to define chunk skipping indexes on non-partitioning columns of compressed hypertables. TimescaleDB v2.16.0 extends chunk exclusion to use these skipping (sparse) indexes when queries filter on the relevant columns, and prune chunks that do not include any relevant data for calculating the query response.

Offered new options for use cases that require foreign keys defined. You can now add foreign keys from regular tables towards hypertables. We have also removed some really annoying locks in the reverse direction that blocked access to referenced tables while compression was running.

Extended Continuous Aggregates to support more types of analytical queries. More types of joins are supported, additional equality operators on join clauses, and support for joins between multiple regular tables.

Highlighted features in this release

Improved query performance through chunk exclusion on compressed hypertables. You can now define chunk skipping indexes on compressed chunks for any column with one of the following integer data types: smallint , int , bigint , serial , bigserial , date , timestamp , timestamptz . After calling enable_chunk_skipping on a column, TimescaleDB tracks the min and max values for that column, using this information to exclude chunks for queries filtering on that column, where no data would be found.

Improved upsert performance on compressed hypertables. By using index scans to verify constraints during inserts on compressed chunks, TimescaleDB speeds up some ON CONFLICT clauses by more than 100x.

Improved performance of updates, deletes, and inserts on compressed hypertables. By filtering data while accessing the compressed data and before decompressing, TimescaleDB has improved performance for updates and deletes on all types of compressed chunks, as well as inserts into compressed chunks with unique constraints. By signaling constraint violations without decompressing, or decompressing only when matching records are found in the case of updates, deletes and upserts, TimescaleDB v2.16.0 speeds up those operations more than 1000x in some update/delete scenarios, and 10x for upserts.

You can add foreign keys from regular tables to hypertables, with support for all types of cascading options. This is useful for hypertables that partition using sequential IDs, and need to reference these IDs from other tables.

Lower locking requirements during compression for hypertables with foreign keys Advanced foreign key handling removes the need for locking referenced tables when new chunks are compressed. DML is no longer blocked on referenced tables while compression runs on a hypertable.

Improved support for queries on Continuous Aggregates INNER/LEFT and LATERAL joins are now supported. Plus, you can now join with multiple regular tables, and have more than one equality operator on join clauses.

Postgres 13 support removal announcement

Following the deprecation announcement for Postgres 13 in TimescaleDB v2.13, Postgres 13 is no longer supported in TimescaleDB v2.16.

The currently supported Postgres major versions are 14, 15, and 16.

August 8, 2024

To support evolving customer needs, Timescale Cloud now offers three plans to provide more value, flexibility, and efficiency.

Performance: for cost-focused, smaller projects. No credit card required to start.

for cost-focused, smaller projects. No credit card required to start. Scale: for developers handling critical and demanding apps.

for developers handling critical and demanding apps. Enterprise: for enterprises with mission-critical apps.

Each plan continues to bill based on hourly usage, primarily for compute you run and storage you consume. You can upgrade or downgrade between Performance and Scale plans via the Console UI at any time. More information about the specifics and differences between these pricing plans can be found here in the docs .

The individual tiles on the services page have been enhanced with new information, including high-availability status. This will let you better assess the state of your services at a glance.

Improvements:

Automatic retries are now available for the initial data copy of the migration

Now uses pgcopydb for initial data copy for PG to TSDB migrations also (already did for TS to TS) which has a significant performance boost.

Fixes issues with TimescaleDB v2.13.x migrations

Support for chunk mapping for hypertables with custom schema and table prefixes

July 12, 2024

The following improvements have been made to Timescale products:

Timescale Cloud : The connection pooler has been updated and now avoids multiple reloads The tsdbadmin user can now grant the following roles to other users: pg_checkpoint , pg_monitor , pg_signal_backend , pg_read_all_stats , pg_stat_scan_tables Timescale Console is far more reliable.

TimescaleDB The TimescaleDB v2.15.3 patch release improves handling of multiple unique indexes in a compressed INSERT, removes the recheck of ORDER when querying compressed data, improves memory management in DML functions, improves the tuple lock acquisition for tiered chunks on replicas, and fixes an issue with ORDER BY/GROUP BY in our HashAggregate optimization on PG16. For more information, see the release note . The TimescaleDB v2.15.2 patch release improves sort pushdown for partially compressed chunks, and compress_chunk with a primary space partition. The metadata function is removed from the update script, and hash partitioning on a primary column is disallowed. For more information, see the release note .



June 27, 2024

The following improvements have been made to the Timescale live-migration docker image :

Table-based filtering is now available during live migration.

Improvements to pbcopydb increase performance and remove unhelpful warning messages.

The user notification log enables you to always select the most recent release for a migration run.

For improved stability and new features, update to the latest timescale/live-migration docker image. To learn more, see the live migration docs .

June 21, 2024

Ollama is now integrated with pgai .

Ollama is the easiest and most popular way to get up and running with open-source language models. Think of Ollama as Docker for LLMs, enabling easy access and usage of a variety of open-source models like Llama 3, Mistral, Phi 3, Gemma, and more.

With the pgai extension integrated in your database, embed Ollama AI into your app using SQL. For example:

select ollama_generate ( 'llava:7b' , 'Please describe this image.' , _images = > array [ pg_read_binary_file ( '/pgai/tests/postgresql-vs-pinecone.jpg' ) ] , _system = > 'you are a helpful assistant' , _options = > jsonb_build_object ( 'seed' , 42 , 'temperature' , 0.9 ) ) - >> 'response' ; Copy

To learn more, see the pgai Ollama documentation .

June 13, 2024

The compression wizard is now available on Timescale Cloud. Select a hypertable and be guided through enabling compression through the UI!

To access the compression wizard, navigate to Explorer , and select the hypertable you would like to compress. In the top right corner, hover where it says Compression off , and open the wizard. You will then be guided through the process of configuring compression for your hypertable, and can compress it directly through the UI.

June 11, 2024

The vectorscale extension is now available on Timescale Cloud .

pgvectorscale complements pgvector, the open-source vector data extension for Postgres, and introduces the following key innovations for pgvector data:

A new index type called StreamingDiskANN, inspired by the DiskANN algorithm, based on research from Microsoft.

Statistical Binary Quantization: developed by Timescale researchers, This compression method improves on standard Binary Quantization.

On benchmark dataset of 50 million Cohere embeddings (768 dimensions each), Postgres with pgvector and pgvectorscale achieves 28x lower p95 latency and 16x higher query throughput compared to Pinecone's storage optimized (s1) index for approximate nearest neighbor queries at 99% recall, all at 75% less cost when self-hosted on AWS EC2.

To learn more, see the pgvectorscale documentation .

June 11, 2024

The pgai extension is now available on Timescale Cloud .

pgai brings embedding and generation AI models closer to the database. With pgai, you can now do the following directly from within Postgres in a SQL query:

Create embeddings for your data.

Retrieve LLM chat completions from models like OpenAI GPT4o.

Reason over your data and facilitate use cases like classification, summarization, and data enrichment on your existing relational data in Postgres.

To learn more, see the pgai documentation .

June 7, 2024

The 2.15.x releases contains performance improvements and bug fixes. Highlights in these releases are:

Continuous Aggregate now supports time_bucket with origin and/or offset.

with origin and/or offset. Hypertable compression has the following improvements: Recommend optimized defaults for segment by and order by when configuring compression through analysis of table configuration and statistics. Added planner support to check more kinds of WHERE conditions before decompression. This reduces the number of rows that have to be decompressed. You can now use minmax sparse indexes when you compress columns with btree indexes. Vectorize filters in the WHERE clause that contain text equality operators and LIKE expressions.



To learn more, see the TimescaleDB release notes .

May 31, 2024

The Postgres Audit extension(pgaudit) is now available on Timescale Cloud . pgaudit provides detailed database session and object audit logging in the Timescale Cloud logs.

If you have strict security and compliance requirements and need to log all operations on the database level, pgaudit can help. You can also export these audit logs to Amazon CloudWatch .

To learn more, see the pgaudit documentation .

May 31, 2024

The SI Units for Postgres extension(unit) provides support for the ISU in Timescale Cloud .

You can use Timescale Cloud to solve day-to-day questions. For example, to see what 50°C is in °F, run the following query in your Timescale Cloud service:

SELECT '50°C'::unit @ '°F' as temp; temp -------- 122 °F (1 row) Copy

To learn more, see the postgresql-unit documentation .