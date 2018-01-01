Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

The following versions of TimescaleDB are available:

TimescaleDB Apache 2 Edition

TimescaleDB Community Edition

TimescaleDB Apache 2 Edition is available under the Apache 2.0 license . This is a classic open source license, meaning that it is completely unrestricted - anyone can take this code and offer it as a service.

You can install TimescaleDB Apache 2 Edition on your own on-premises or cloud infrastructure and run it for free.

You can sell TimescaleDB Apache 2 Edition as a service, even if you're not the main contributor.

You can modify the TimescaleDB Apache 2 Edition source code and run it for production use.

TimescaleDB Community Edition is the advanced, best, and most feature complete version of TimescaleDB, available under the terms of the Tiger Data License (TSL) .

For more information about the Tiger Data license, see this blog post .

Many of the most recent features of TimescaleDB are only available in TimescaleDB Community Edition.

You can install TimescaleDB Community Edition in your own on-premises or cloud infrastructure and run it for free. TimescaleDB Community Edition is completely free if you manage your own service.

You cannot sell TimescaleDB Community Edition as a service, even if you are the main contributor.

You can modify the TimescaleDB Community Edition source code and run it for production use. Developers using TimescaleDB Community Edition have the "right to repair" and make modifications to the source code and run it in their own on-premises or cloud infrastructure. However, you cannot make modifications to the TimescaleDB Community Edition source code and offer it as a service.

You can access a hosted version of TimescaleDB Community Edition through Tiger Cloud, a cloud-native platform for time-series and real-time analytics.