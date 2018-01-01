Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

This page lists the platforms and systems that Tiger Data products have been tested on for the following options:

Tiger Cloud : all the latest features that just work. A reliable and worry-free Postgres cloud for all your workloads.

: all the latest features that just work. A reliable and worry-free Postgres cloud for all your workloads. Self-hosted products: create your best app from the comfort of your own developer environment.

Tiger Cloud always runs the latest version of all Tiger Data products. With Tiger Cloud you:

Build everything on one service, and each service hosts one database

Get faster queries using less compute

Compress data without sacrificing performance

View insights on performance, queries, and more

Reduce storage with automated retention policies

See the available service capabilities and regions.

Tiger Cloud services run optimized Tiger Data extensions on latest Postgres, in a highly secure cloud environment. Each service is a specialized database instance tuned for your workload. Available capabilities are:

Capability Extensions Real-time analytics Lightning-fast ingest and querying of time-based and event data. TimescaleDB

TimescaleDB Toolkit AI and vector Seamlessly build RAG, search, and AI agents. TimescaleDB

pgvector

pgvectorscale

pgai Hybrid Everything for real-time analytics and AI workloads, combined. TimescaleDB

TimescaleDB Toolkit

pgvector

pgvectorscale

pgai Support 24/7 support no matter where you are.

Continuous incremental backup/recovery.

Point-in-time forking/branching.

Zero-downtime upgrades.

Multi-AZ high availability.

An experienced global ops and support team that can build and manage Postgres at scale.

You use Tiger Data's open-source products to create your best app from the comfort of your own developer environment.

See the available services and supported systems.

Tiger Data offers the following services for your self-hosted installations:

Service type Description Self-hosted support 24/7 support no matter where you are.

An experienced global ops and support team that can build and manage Postgres at scale. Want to try it out? See how we can help .

TimescaleDB and TimescaleDB Toolkit run on Postgres v10, v11, v12, v13, v14, v15, v16, v17, and v18. The latest versions support Postgres 15 and higher.

Important Postgres 15 support is deprecated and will be removed from TimescaleDB in June 2026.

TimescaleDB version Postgres 18 Postgres 17 Postgres 16 Postgres 15 Postgres 14 Postgres 13 Postgres 12 Postgres 11 Postgres 10 2.25.x ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.24.x ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.23.x ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.22.x ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.21.x ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.20.x ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.17 - 2.19 ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.16.x ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.13 - 2.15 ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.12.x ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ 2.10.x ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ 2.5 - 2.9 ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ 2.4 ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ 2.1 - 2.3 ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ 2.0 ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ 1.7 ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅

We recommend not using TimescaleDB with Postgres 17.1, 16.5, 15.9, 14.14, 13.17, 12.21.

These minor versions introduced a breaking binary interface change that, once identified, was reverted in subsequent minor Postgres versions 17.2, 16.6, 15.10, 14.15, 13.18, and 12.22. When you build from source, best practice is to build with Postgres 17.2, 16.6, etc and higher. Users of Tiger Cloud and platform packages for Linux, Windows, MacOS, Docker, and Kubernetes are unaffected.

You can deploy TimescaleDB and TimescaleDB Toolkit on the following systems: