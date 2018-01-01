Supported platforms and regions

Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free

Self-hosted products

MST

This page lists the platforms and systems that Tiger Data products have been tested on for the following options:

  • Tiger Cloud: all the latest features that just work. A reliable and worry-free Postgres cloud for all your workloads.
  • Self-hosted products: create your best app from the comfort of your own developer environment.

Tiger Cloud

Tiger Cloud always runs the latest version of all Tiger Data products. With Tiger Cloud you:

  • Build everything on one service, and each service hosts one database
  • Get faster queries using less compute
  • Compress data without sacrificing performance
  • View insights on performance, queries, and more
  • Reduce storage with automated retention policies

See the available service capabilities and regions.

Available service capabilities

Tiger Cloud services run optimized Tiger Data extensions on latest Postgres, in a highly secure cloud environment. Each service is a specialized database instance tuned for your workload. Available capabilities are:

CapabilityExtensions
Real-time analytics

Lightning-fast ingest and querying of time-based and event data.

  • TimescaleDB
  • TimescaleDB Toolkit
AI and vector

Seamlessly build RAG, search, and AI agents.

  • TimescaleDB
  • pgvector
  • pgvectorscale
  • pgai
Hybrid

Everything for real-time analytics and AI workloads, combined.

  • TimescaleDB
  • TimescaleDB Toolkit
  • pgvector
  • pgvectorscale
  • pgai
Support
  • 24/7 support no matter where you are.
  • Continuous incremental backup/recovery.
  • Point-in-time forking/branching.
  • Zero-downtime upgrades.
  • Multi-AZ high availability.
  • An experienced global ops and support team that can build and manage Postgres at scale.

Available regions

Self-hosted products

You use Tiger Data's open-source products to create your best app from the comfort of your own developer environment.

See the available services and supported systems.

Available services

Tiger Data offers the following services for your self-hosted installations:

Service typeDescription
Self-hosted support
  • 24/7 support no matter where you are.
  • An experienced global ops and support team that can build and manage Postgres at scale.
Want to try it out? See how we can help.

Postgres, TimescaleDB support matrix

TimescaleDB and TimescaleDB Toolkit run on Postgres v10, v11, v12, v13, v14, v15, v16, v17, and v18. The latest versions support Postgres 15 and higher.

Important

Postgres 15 support is deprecated and will be removed from TimescaleDB in June 2026.

TimescaleDB versionPostgres 18Postgres 17Postgres 16Postgres 15Postgres 14Postgres 13Postgres 12Postgres 11Postgres 10
2.25.x
2.24.x
2.23.x
2.22.x
2.21.x
2.20.x
2.17 - 2.19
2.16.x
2.13 - 2.15
2.12.x
2.10.x
2.5 - 2.9
2.4
2.1 - 2.3
2.0
1.7

We recommend not using TimescaleDB with Postgres 17.1, 16.5, 15.9, 14.14, 13.17, 12.21.
These minor versions introduced a breaking binary interface change that, once identified, was reverted in subsequent minor Postgres versions 17.2, 16.6, 15.10, 14.15, 13.18, and 12.22. When you build from source, best practice is to build with Postgres 17.2, 16.6, etc and higher. Users of Tiger Cloud and platform packages for Linux, Windows, MacOS, Docker, and Kubernetes are unaffected.

Supported operating system

You can deploy TimescaleDB and TimescaleDB Toolkit on the following systems:

Keywords

platformssystems

Found an issue on this page?Report an issue or Edit this page in GitHub.

PreviousTimescaleDB editionsNextContribute to Tiger Data

Related Content

About Tiger Data products
Learn about Tiger Cloud and TimescaleDB, including pricing, release notes, feature overview, and contribution guidelines
Tiger Data architecture for real-time analytics
A whitepaper detailing the architectural choices and optimizations for real-time analytics that power TimescaleDB and Tiger Cloud
Release notes
Get an overview of the new features, improvements, and fixes released in every version of Tiger Cloud and TimescaleDB
Compare the features in TigerData products
Get an overview of features available in Tiger Cloud on AWS, Tiger Cloud on Azure, and self-hosted TimescaleDB
Compare TimescaleDB editions
See the difference between the TimescaleDB Community and TimescaleDB Apache 2 editions
Integrate AI with Tiger Data
Build AI Assistants with Tiger Data using pgvector, Tiger Eon, Tiger Agents, and MCP server for seamless data integration