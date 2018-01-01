Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free Self-hosted products MST

To look at OHLCV values, the most effective way is to create a continuous aggregate. You can create a continuous aggregate to aggregate data for each hour, then set the aggregate to refresh every hour, and aggregate the last two hours' worth of data.

Creating a continuous aggregate Connect to the Tiger Cloud service tsdb that contains the Twelve Data stocks dataset. At the psql prompt, create the continuous aggregate to aggregate data every minute: CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW one_hour_candle WITH ( timescaledb . continuous ) AS SELECT time_bucket ( '1 hour' , time ) AS bucket , symbol , FIRST ( price , time ) AS "open" , MAX ( price ) AS high , MIN ( price ) AS low , LAST ( price , time ) AS "close" , LAST ( day_volume , time ) AS day_volume FROM crypto_ticks GROUP BY bucket , symbol ; Copy When you create the continuous aggregate, it refreshes by default. Set a refresh policy to update the continuous aggregate every hour, if there is new data available in the hypertable for the last two hours: SELECT add_continuous_aggregate_policy ( 'one_hour_candle' , start_offset = > INTERVAL '3 hours' , end_offset = > INTERVAL '1 hour' , schedule_interval = > INTERVAL '1 hour' ) ; Copy

When you have your continuous aggregate set up, you can query it to get the OHLCV values.

Querying the continuous aggregate Connect to the Tiger Cloud service that contains the Twelve Data stocks dataset. At the psql prompt, use this query to select all AAPL OHLCV data for the past 5 hours, by time bucket: SELECT * FROM one_hour_candle WHERE symbol = 'AAPL' AND bucket >= NOW ( ) - INTERVAL '5 hours' ORDER BY bucket ; Copy The result of the query looks like this: bucket | symbol | open | high | low | close | day_volume 2023 - 05 - 30 08 : 00 : 00 + 00 | AAPL | 176.31 | 176.31 | 176 | 176.01 | 2023 - 05 - 30 08 : 01 : 00 + 00 | AAPL | 176.27 | 176.27 | 176.02 | 176.2 | 2023 - 05 - 30 08 : 06 : 00 + 00 | AAPL | 176.03 | 176.04 | 175.95 | 176 | 2023 - 05 - 30 08 : 07 : 00 + 00 | AAPL | 175.95 | 176 | 175.82 | 175.91 | 2023 - 05 - 30 08 : 08 : 00 + 00 | AAPL | 175.92 | 176.02 | 175.8 | 176.02 | 2023 - 05 - 30 08 : 09 : 00 + 00 | AAPL | 176.02 | 176.02 | 175.9 | 175.98 | 2023 - 05 - 30 08 : 10 : 00 + 00 | AAPL | 175.98 | 175.98 | 175.94 | 175.94 | 2023 - 05 - 30 08 : 11 : 00 + 00 | AAPL | 175.94 | 175.94 | 175.91 | 175.91 | 2023 - 05 - 30 08 : 12 : 00 + 00 | AAPL | 175.9 | 175.94 | 175.9 | 175.94 | Copy

When you have extracted the raw OHLCV data, you can use it to graph the result in a candlestick chart, using Grafana. To do this, you need to have Grafana set up to connect to your self-hosted TimescaleDB instance.