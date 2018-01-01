Tiger Cloud: Performance, Scale, Enterprise, Free
To look at OHLCV values, the most effective way is to create a continuous aggregate. You can create a continuous aggregate to aggregate data for each hour, then set the aggregate to refresh every hour, and aggregate the last two hours' worth of data.
At the psql prompt, create the continuous aggregate to aggregate data every minute:CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW one_hour_candleWITH (timescaledb.continuous) ASSELECTtime_bucket('1 hour', time) AS bucket,symbol,FIRST(price, time) AS "open",MAX(price) AS high,MIN(price) AS low,LAST(price, time) AS "close",LAST(day_volume, time) AS day_volumeFROM crypto_ticksGROUP BY bucket, symbol;
When you create the continuous aggregate, it refreshes by default.
Set a refresh policy to update the continuous aggregate every hour, if there is new data available in the hypertable for the last two hours:SELECT add_continuous_aggregate_policy('one_hour_candle',start_offset => INTERVAL '3 hours',end_offset => INTERVAL '1 hour',schedule_interval => INTERVAL '1 hour');
When you have your continuous aggregate set up, you can query it to get the OHLCV values.
At the psql prompt, use this query to select all
AAPLOHLCV data for the past 5 hours, by time bucket:SELECT * FROM one_hour_candleWHERE symbol = 'AAPL' AND bucket >= NOW() - INTERVAL '5 hours'ORDER BY bucket;
The result of the query looks like this:bucket | symbol | open | high | low | close | day_volume------------------------+---------+---------+---------+---------+---------+------------2023-05-30 08:00:00+00 | AAPL | 176.31 | 176.31 | 176 | 176.01 |2023-05-30 08:01:00+00 | AAPL | 176.27 | 176.27 | 176.02 | 176.2 |2023-05-30 08:06:00+00 | AAPL | 176.03 | 176.04 | 175.95 | 176 |2023-05-30 08:07:00+00 | AAPL | 175.95 | 176 | 175.82 | 175.91 |2023-05-30 08:08:00+00 | AAPL | 175.92 | 176.02 | 175.8 | 176.02 |2023-05-30 08:09:00+00 | AAPL | 176.02 | 176.02 | 175.9 | 175.98 |2023-05-30 08:10:00+00 | AAPL | 175.98 | 175.98 | 175.94 | 175.94 |2023-05-30 08:11:00+00 | AAPL | 175.94 | 175.94 | 175.91 | 175.91 |2023-05-30 08:12:00+00 | AAPL | 175.9 | 175.94 | 175.9 | 175.94 |
When you have extracted the raw OHLCV data, you can use it to graph the result in a candlestick chart, using Grafana. To do this, you need to have Grafana set up to connect to your self-hosted TimescaleDB instance.
Ensure you have Grafana installed, and you are using the TimescaleDB database that contains the Twelve Data dataset set up as a data source.
In Grafana, from the
New Dashboard. In the
New Dashboard page, click
Add a new panel.
Add a new panel.
In the
Visualizationsmenu in the top right corner, select
Candlestick from the list. Ensure you have set the Twelve Data dataset as your data source.
Click
Edit SQLand paste in the query you used to get the OHLCV values.
In the
Format assection, select
Table.
Adjust elements of the table as required, and click
Applyto save your graph to the dashboard.
